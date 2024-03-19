Arlo Hits 3 Million Milestone for Paid Accounts

Arlo, a premier provider of smart home security solutions, proudly announces that its AI-driven subscription service has surpassed 3 million paid accounts. This achievement underscores the continued success of Arlo’s ongoing innovations. And its robust lineup of hardware and software offerings tailored for home, business, and personal security needs.

“Since introducing the pioneering consumer AI subscription in June 2018, Arlo has reshaped the security landscape. Demonstrating the immense value technology can deliver across diverse industries. Our relentless investment in AI and SaaS platforms forms the cornerstone of Arlo’s exceptional user experience and remarkable retention rates,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo. “Exceeding the 3 million subscriber mark ahead of projections underscores the tangible benefits of our subscription plans. It also underscores the strength of our service-oriented approach. Arlo’s commitment to innovation remains steadfast as we prepare to unveil a host of exciting features. Including AI capabilities throughout the year, further driving subscriptions and solidifying our leadership in the market.”

Arlo Secure subscription options start at $4.99 per month, providing support for home security devices with up to 4K video capabilities.

Arlo hits 3 million paid accounts

Key features across Arlo Secure, Secure Plus, and Safe & Secure Pro subscriptions include:

4K Cloud-based Video Recording (All plans): Safely store 30 days of recordings on Arlo’s SmartCloud platform. Ensuring peace of mind and protection even in the event of device damage or theft.

Smart Interactive Notifications (All plans): Respond swiftly to notifications or preview videos directly from the lock screen of smartphones or other smart devices

Advanced Object Detection with AI (All plans): Leveraging visual artificial intelligence, Arlo processes and filters 50 million daily events to accurately identify people, packages, vehicles, and animals, providing essential context and minimizing unwanted alerts

Smart Activity Zones (All plans): Customize motion detection by specifying areas on the property. Comes handy for monitoring, reducing notifications triggered by irrelevant movement

Priority Care & Support (All plans): Enjoy priority technical support through the in-app Help Center. With access to phone, chat, community forums, or self-help articles

Arlo remains dedicated to introducing cutting-edge features and services. Which bolster the security and satisfaction of both existing and new subscribers throughout the year.

For comprehensive details on Arlo’s range of smart home security products and services, please visit https://www.arlo.com/en-au/.

Read through our guide here as well. 15 Things to Consider when Buying a Security Camera