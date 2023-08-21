Arlo Dad’s Day 2023 – keep the family safe

Arlo Dad’s Day 2023 focuses on keeping the family and possessions safer by using its award-winning security cameras to know who is coming and going from the ‘castle’.

It has discounted 12 products from its Wireless Wi-Fi range (no Hub required).

More reading – Arlo is for every home and budget – the camera system explained.

This weather-resistant, full HD (1080) camera has an integrated LED spot for colour night vision and a rechargeable battery. Works with Google, Alexa and Siri.

Single-camera: RRP $159 now $139

Dual-camera pack: RRP $299 now $269

Four-camera pack: RRP $579 now $529

Features 1080p video, 130° FoV, and integrated desktop stand (also wall mountable)

Single-camera: RRP $159 now $119

Wi-Fi or 4G, microSD card for backup storage, 1080p video, integrated LED spot for colour night vision and true wire-free setup for building sites, holiday homes and more where Wi-Fi is unavailable.

RRP $429 now $399

CyberShack review Arlo Go 2 LTE and Arlo Solar Panel Charger – security camera anywhere

Wire-free installation, 1080p HDR 180° FOV video, IR night vision, and long-life battery.

RRP $229 now $189

The perfect companion to the Wireless video doorbell only needs a 240V power point.

RRP $79 now $63.20

USB recharge and ready for a quick swap out.

RRP $69 now $55.20

My favourite Arlo this is for big areas like backyards, driveways and even as a motion-controlled entry porch light. It has 2K video, bright 2000/3000 lumens LED lights cover a 3m+ area for clear night vision. You can use a solar panel, swappable XL batteries or a 240V power point (weather-proof).

RRP $399 now $299

Sometimes you need a short gimbal mount

RRP $19.95 now $15.96

This is a labour-saving device that eliminates the need to charge batteries.

RRP $99 now $79.20

For use on all Essential cameras.

RRP $79 now $63.20

Arlo is a CyberShack supporter and this is presented for reader interest.

