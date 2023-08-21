Arlo Dad’s Day 2023 – keep the family safe
Arlo Dad’s Day 2023 focuses on keeping the family and possessions safer by using its award-winning security cameras to know who is coming and going from the ‘castle’.
It has discounted 12 products from its Wireless Wi-Fi range (no Hub required).
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera
This weather-resistant, full HD (1080) camera has an integrated LED spot for colour night vision and a rechargeable battery. Works with Google, Alexa and Siri.
- Single-camera: RRP $159 now $139
- Dual-camera pack: RRP $299 now $269
- Four-camera pack: RRP $579 now $529
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera
Features 1080p video, 130° FoV, and integrated desktop stand (also wall mountable)
Single-camera: RRP $159 now $119
Arlo Go 2 4G & Wi-Fi Security Camera
Wi-Fi or 4G, microSD card for backup storage, 1080p video, integrated LED spot for colour night vision and true wire-free setup for building sites, holiday homes and more where Wi-Fi is unavailable.
Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell
Wire-free installation, 1080p HDR 180° FOV video, IR night vision, and long-life battery.
Arlo Chime 2
The perfect companion to the Wireless video doorbell only needs a 240V power point.
Rechargeable Battery – Wire-Free Video Doorbell
USB recharge and ready for a quick swap out.
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
My favourite Arlo this is for big areas like backyards, driveways and even as a motion-controlled entry porch light. It has 2K video, bright 2000/3000 lumens LED lights cover a 3m+ area for clear night vision. You can use a solar panel, swappable XL batteries or a 240V power point (weather-proof).
RRP $399 now $299
Adjustable Short Mount
Sometimes you need a short gimbal mount
RRP $19.95 now $15.96
Solar Panel Charger for Essential Cameras
This is a labour-saving device that eliminates the need to charge batteries.
7.6m Essential Outdoor Charging Cable
For use on all Essential cameras.
RRP $79 now $63.20
