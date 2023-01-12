Arlo Back to Work sale 12-31 January 2023

Arlo Back to Work sale is offering up to 30% off its Pro 4, Go 2 LTE and Essential Video doorbell. But hurry – it is a one-off sale.

Arlo is one of the best home security cameras, with a Privacy Policy that no competitor has come close to.

Arlo Back to Work sale prices

We were impressed with the Arlo Go 2 LTE and Arlo Solar Panel Charger – security camera anywhere. It allows us to have a security camera near the front gate – over 50 meters away. We bought the lowest-cost Boost Mobile 12-month plan (140GB/$200), but when that is up, we will look for a monthly plan as its data use is quite variable – it depends on the day or night and the number of activations. Given we are using less than 5GB per month, we may simply get the cheapest data-only SIM plan.

Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi reaches where others cannot. Add a solar panel for set and forget.

You can read more about Arlo is for every home and budget – the camera system explained, which covers the Pro 2 and Essential Doorbell.

Don’t forget the Chime

