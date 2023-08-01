Arlo and Optus team up – security cameras added to Optus offerings
Arlo and Optus have teamed up to offer Arlo security cameras online and via Optus stores. The Optus O-Team can even install them.
Optus customers also receive up to 20% discount and free express delivery on select Arlo popular products 9Offer to 21/08/23).
Arlo and Optus Security on the Go
- Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi Mobile Security Camera $429. Perfect for monitoring construction sites, vacation homes, boats or campervans, and other locations where Wi-Fi may be unavailable or unreliable. Leverages Optus’s reliable 4G network.
- Wireless Video Doorbell, $229 – Optus price $199. No wiring required.
- Chime 2, $79 – Optus price $59.
- Essential Spotlight Security Camera, single/two-pack $159/$299 Optus price $139/269.
- Solar Panel suit Essential series, $99 Optus price $79.
- Pro 5 2K, single/two-pack $329/599. Optus price is $269/499.
- Solar Panel suit Pro 5, Ultra 2, Go 2 $119 Optus price $95.
We are excited to partner with Optus to bring our cutting-edge security camera technology to even more Australians. By leveraging Optus’ extensive retail network, we have significantly increased our distribution network and can provide customers with greater access to a selected range of our award-winning security cameras.Bradley Little, Arlo Vice President of Sales — APAC.
We are excited to be able to offer customers Arlo security devices through Optus Smart Spaces online and in-store, as we know security is top of mind for many Australian households.Ben Green, Optus Smart Spaces Senior Director.
For more information about Arlo Technologies, visit: www.arlo.com/en-au
For more information about Optus Smart Spaces, visit: www.smartspaces.optus.com.au