Arlo and Optus team up – security cameras added to Optus offerings

Arlo and Optus have teamed up to offer Arlo security cameras online and via Optus stores. The Optus O-Team can even install them.

Optus customers also receive up to 20% discount and free express delivery on select Arlo popular products 9Offer to 21/08/23).

Arlo and Optus Security on the Go

We are excited to partner with Optus to bring our cutting-edge security camera technology to even more Australians. By leveraging Optus’ extensive retail network, we have significantly increased our distribution network and can provide customers with greater access to a selected range of our award-winning security cameras. Bradley Little, Arlo Vice President of Sales — APAC.

We are excited to be able to offer customers Arlo security devices through Optus Smart Spaces online and in-store, as we know security is top of mind for many Australian households. Ben Green, Optus Smart Spaces Senior Director.

For more information about Arlo Technologies, visit: www.arlo.com/en-au

For more information about Optus Smart Spaces, visit: www.smartspaces.optus.com.au