Apple March 2022 Announcements – new Mac Studio and Display, iPhone SE Gen3, iPad Air and M1 Ultra Chip
The Apple March 2022 announcements were largely as predicted – a new Mac Studio and Studio Display, iPhone SE Gen3, iPad Air, M1 Ultra Chip, and new green colour for the iPhone 13 range.
M1 Ultra Chip
Apple is moving its entire computing product line to its house-designed A and M-series ARM chips. The latest Mac Studio has an option for the M1 Max (standard) or M1 Ultra – essentially two M1 Max chips on the same System on a Chip (SoC). Highlights include
- 114 billion transistors (a fairly arbitrary claim)
- Supports up to 128GB Ram and 800GBps
- 20 Core CPU (16 high-performance and 4 high-efficiency)
- 64 Core GPU (8X the size of its original M1)
- 32 Core Neural Engine (22 TOPS)
- ProRes Video Transcoder
- Two chips act as one meaning no software issues
- Uses less power
- Thunderbolt 4
- iPad/Phone App compatibility and Apple Rosetta 2 for legacy Apps
- 32GB/512GB M1 Max or 64GB/1TB M1 Ultra from $3,0999/6099
Mac Studio (choice of M1 Max or M1 Ultra SoC)
It’s a mini cube 19.7cm square x 3.5cm high device from $3099 with an optional 27” 5K screen (see Studio Display below). Website
- M1 Max (10-core) option M1 Ultra (20-core) SoC
- Up to 64GB 400GBps (128GB 800GBps Ultra)
- 11 TOPS (22)
- Up to 8TB SSD
- 5 display capability
- 6 x Thunderbolt 4 ports
- SDXC card reader
- HDMI 4K@60Hz
- 10Gb Ethernet
- 2 x USB-A 5Gbps
- 3.5mm 3-pole audio
- Wi-Fi 6 AX, BT 5.0,
Studio Display
A lower-cost 27” 5K display from $2499 (Website)
- 27” 5120 x 2880 (281ppi) with True Tone (ambient light adjustment)
- 12MP, f/2.4, 122° Ultrawide camera with Centre Stage software
- Six speakers and spatial audio capability (four woofers and two tweeters)
- 600 nits (max brightness)
- 1 billion colours and DCI-P3 wide colour
- A13 CPU and Hey Siri support via 3 mic array
- Thunderbolt 3 port (with 96W downstream power) and 3 x USB-C (10Gbps)
- Stand -5 to +25 tilt – optional Tilt and height adjustable (105mm) stand and 100 x 100 VESA landscape or portrait mount
- Anti-glare glass option Nano-textured glass
iPad Air
Using Apple’s entry-level M1 SoC. Website
- 10.9” 2360 x 1540 (264ppi) IPS 500 nits max with Wide Colour P3 display
- Apple pencil Gen 2 support (not supplied)
- M1 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU
- 8GB RAM and 64 or 256GB options
- Rear camera 12MP f/1.8 camera with 5x digital zoom, HDR, EIS, AF for up to 4K@60fps video
- Front camera 12MP, f/2.4, 122° FOV, up to 1080p@60 video, Screen flash, FF, HDR
- Stereo speakers and dual mics
- Wi-Fi 6 AX and BT 5.0,
- Optional eSIM and Apple SIM 5G with support for all Australian sub-6GHz and low-bands and supports 4G and GPS
- Touch ID
- USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 10Gbps with ALT DP for up to 6K@60Hz, 8-bit, 16.7 colours
- Video mirror over AirPlay and Apple TV Gen 2 or optional USB-C multiport adapter
- 28.6W battery and 20W USB-C charger
- 64GB/256GB Wi-Fi $929/1159
- 64/256 5G $1159/1389
- Apple Pencil Gen 2 $199
- Magic Keyboard Gen 5 $449
- Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue
iPhone SE Gen 3
A very retro-looking phone replete with the iconic circular button at the bottom and speaker/camera panel at the top. It has a tiny 4.7” 750p screen, so it is very pocketable. Website
- 4.7” 1334×750 (326ppi), IPS with 6235nits (max) and 1400:1 contrast
- A15 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and 16-core NPU
- Choice of 64/128/256GB
- IP67
- Rear camera: 12MP, f/1.8, OIS, AF, HDR, LED flash, up to 4K@60fps video
- Front camera: 7MP, f/2.2, up to 1080p@30fps EIS video, HDR, FF
- Touch ID
- 4/5G for all Australian sub-6GHz and low bands, VOLTE/Wi-Fi calling carrier dependent, naNO-sim AND Esim
- Wi-Fi 6 AX and BT 5.0
- NFC and GPS
- Stereo top earpiece and bottom speaker
- Battery (not disclosed)
- Charger (not supplied) required separate 20W. Supports Qi and Lightning chargers
- Midnight, Starlight and Red
- 64/128/256GV $719/799/969
CyberShack’s view – Apple March 2022 Announcements are worthy updates to Apple kit
Sorry to have condensed several thousands of press release carefully crafted words to under 700, but we report the fact, not the spin.
The iPhone SE Gen 3 retro design is a surprise, but it is made to a price and from $719 to $969 will attract those than wanting an Apple logo on everything. All that aside, it has the same processor as the iPhone 13 series, runs iOS 15.x and brings back Touch ID.
Mac Studio is for creatives, and they will be lining up to spend over $6K for the M1 Ultra.
Studio Display is a wise move as the only other Apple option is the 6K Pro Display XDR from $8,499.
CyberShack Apple news and reviews