Apple March 2022 Announcements – new Mac Studio and Display, iPhone SE Gen3, iPad Air and M1 Ultra Chip

The Apple March 2022 announcements were largely as predicted – a new Mac Studio and Studio Display, iPhone SE Gen3, iPad Air, M1 Ultra Chip, and new green colour for the iPhone 13 range.

M1 Ultra Chip

Apple is moving its entire computing product line to its house-designed A and M-series ARM chips. The latest Mac Studio has an option for the M1 Max (standard) or M1 Ultra – essentially two M1 Max chips on the same System on a Chip (SoC). Highlights include

114 billion transistors (a fairly arbitrary claim)

Supports up to 128GB Ram and 800GBps

20 Core CPU (16 high-performance and 4 high-efficiency)

64 Core GPU (8X the size of its original M1)

32 Core Neural Engine (22 TOPS)

ProRes Video Transcoder

Two chips act as one meaning no software issues

Uses less power

Thunderbolt 4

iPad/Phone App compatibility and Apple Rosetta 2 for legacy Apps

32GB/512GB M1 Max or 64GB/1TB M1 Ultra from $3,0999/6099

Mac Studio (choice of M1 Max or M1 Ultra SoC)

It’s a mini cube 19.7cm square x 3.5cm high device from $3099 with an optional 27” 5K screen (see Studio Display below). Website

M1 Max (10-core) option M1 Ultra (20-core) SoC

Up to 64GB 400GBps (128GB 800GBps Ultra)

11 TOPS (22)

Up to 8TB SSD

5 display capability

6 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

SDXC card reader

HDMI 4K@60Hz

10Gb Ethernet

2 x USB-A 5Gbps

3.5mm 3-pole audio

Wi-Fi 6 AX, BT 5.0,



Studio Display

A lower-cost 27” 5K display from $2499 (Website)

27” 5120 x 2880 (281ppi) with True Tone (ambient light adjustment)

12MP, f/2.4, 122° Ultrawide camera with Centre Stage software

Six speakers and spatial audio capability (four woofers and two tweeters)

600 nits (max brightness)

1 billion colours and DCI-P3 wide colour

A13 CPU and Hey Siri support via 3 mic array

Thunderbolt 3 port (with 96W downstream power) and 3 x USB-C (10Gbps)

Stand -5 to +25 tilt – optional Tilt and height adjustable (105mm) stand and 100 x 100 VESA landscape or portrait mount

Anti-glare glass option Nano-textured glass

iPad Air

Using Apple’s entry-level M1 SoC. Website

10.9” 2360 x 1540 (264ppi) IPS 500 nits max with Wide Colour P3 display

Apple pencil Gen 2 support (not supplied)

M1 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU

8GB RAM and 64 or 256GB options

Rear camera 12MP f/1.8 camera with 5x digital zoom, HDR, EIS, AF for up to 4K@60fps video

Front camera 12MP, f/2.4, 122° FOV, up to 1080p@60 video, Screen flash, FF, HDR

Stereo speakers and dual mics

Wi-Fi 6 AX and BT 5.0,

Optional eSIM and Apple SIM 5G with support for all Australian sub-6GHz and low-bands and supports 4G and GPS

Touch ID

USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 10Gbps with ALT DP for up to 6K@60Hz, 8-bit, 16.7 colours

Video mirror over AirPlay and Apple TV Gen 2 or optional USB-C multiport adapter

28.6W battery and 20W USB-C charger

64GB/256GB Wi-Fi $929/1159

64/256 5G $1159/1389

Apple Pencil Gen 2 $199

Magic Keyboard Gen 5 $449

Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue

iPhone SE Gen 3

A very retro-looking phone replete with the iconic circular button at the bottom and speaker/camera panel at the top. It has a tiny 4.7” 750p screen, so it is very pocketable. Website

4.7” 1334×750 (326ppi), IPS with 6235nits (max) and 1400:1 contrast

A15 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and 16-core NPU

Choice of 64/128/256GB

IP67

Rear camera: 12MP, f/1.8, OIS, AF, HDR, LED flash, up to 4K@60fps video

Front camera: 7MP, f/2.2, up to 1080p@30fps EIS video, HDR, FF

Touch ID

4/5G for all Australian sub-6GHz and low bands, VOLTE/Wi-Fi calling carrier dependent, naNO-sim AND Esim

Wi-Fi 6 AX and BT 5.0

NFC and GPS

Stereo top earpiece and bottom speaker

Battery (not disclosed)

Charger (not supplied) required separate 20W. Supports Qi and Lightning chargers

Midnight, Starlight and Red

64/128/256GV $719/799/969

CyberShack’s view – Apple March 2022 Announcements are worthy updates to Apple kit

Sorry to have condensed several thousands of press release carefully crafted words to under 700, but we report the fact, not the spin.

The iPhone SE Gen 3 retro design is a surprise, but it is made to a price and from $719 to $969 will attract those than wanting an Apple logo on everything. All that aside, it has the same processor as the iPhone 13 series, runs iOS 15.x and brings back Touch ID.

Mac Studio is for creatives, and they will be lining up to spend over $6K for the M1 Ultra.

Studio Display is a wise move as the only other Apple option is the 6K Pro Display XDR from $8,499.

