Anker EverFrost Powered Fridge – keep your coldie, colder.
The new Anker EverFrost Powered Fridge range includes 33, 43 and 53-litre models that can keep food and drink cold for up to 42 hours. They come in a handy EasyTow suitcase design.
Each model has a detachable 299Wh battery (so you can carry more power) and is rechargeable via mains power (approx. 4 hours), 60W USB-C (approx. 6 hours), 12V car charger or 100W portable solar panel (4 hours or more depending on sunlight).
Temperature can be set between +/-20°, and cooling time from 25-0° is just 30 minutes. The 53L has unique independent dual-zone temperature settings to store cold and frozen foods. Battery life depends on the number of openings, new cooling load, internal temperature settings and external ambient temperatures.
Anker EverFrost Powered Fridge Spec Sheet
|Model
|Anker EverFrost
30 (33L)
|Anker EverFrost
40 (43L)
|Anker EverFrost
50 (53L)
|Website
|33 Litre
|43 Litre
|53 Litre
|Price
|$1499.95 includes delivery
|$1699.95
|$1999.95
|Cooler Time: 4°C
|42 hours
|35.8 hours
|27 hours
|Cooler Time: 0°C freezing
|35 hours
|30 hours
|20 hours
|Dual Zone
|No
|No
|Yes
|Bluetooth App (no need for Wi-Fi)
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Internal LED illumination
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|No. of 350/375ml cans
|38
|54
|62
|Size
|65 x 43 x 48.7 cm
|74 x 43 x 48.7 cm
|86 x 43 x 48.7 cm
|Weight
|22.2kg
|24kg
|27.5kg
|Detachable Lithium Ion Battery Capacity
|299Wh
|299Wh
|299Wh
|Max Solar Power
|100W
|100W
|100W
|240V Power
|95W
|95W
|95W
|Connections (input and output
|2x USB-A (12W each) 1x USB C (60W)
|Same
|Same
|Temperature Range
|-20°C – 20°C
|Same
|Same/dual-zone. You can turn off one side if not in use to extend battery life.
Why buy?
A typical Esky 52L wheeled cooler box needs at least 2 5kg bags (takes up about 12 litres of space) of ice per day to maintain around 8°. Goods placed next to the ice tend to freeze, and goods at the top of the Esky can be 4-8° warmer. Ice goes to water and can waterlog food. The only advantage is an Esky is lighter – no battery or compressor.
Refrigeration, especially with EverFrost interior design, is far more efficient and maintains a constant internal temperature. It is on rollers with a telescopic handle. And you can charge and use it simultaneously like a fridge. It has no formal IP rating (USB and charging ports prevent that), but you can leave it in the shade in the open air. Remember, the EverFrost is large and heavy and can sometimes produce up to 65dB (53L version in dual zone mode).
Anker is a CyberShack supporter, and this is for reader interest.
