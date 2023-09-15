Anker EverFrost Powered Fridge – keep your coldie, colder.

The new Anker EverFrost Powered Fridge range includes 33, 43 and 53-litre models that can keep food and drink cold for up to 42 hours. They come in a handy EasyTow suitcase design.

Each model has a detachable 299Wh battery (so you can carry more power) and is rechargeable via mains power (approx. 4 hours), 60W USB-C (approx. 6 hours), 12V car charger or 100W portable solar panel (4 hours or more depending on sunlight).

Temperature can be set between +/-20°, and cooling time from 25-0° is just 30 minutes. The 53L has unique independent dual-zone temperature settings to store cold and frozen foods. Battery life depends on the number of openings, new cooling load, internal temperature settings and external ambient temperatures.

Anker EverFrost Powered Fridge Spec Sheet

Model Anker EverFrost

30 (33L) Anker EverFrost

40 (43L) Anker EverFrost

50 (53L) Website 33 Litre 43 Litre 53 Litre Price $1499.95 includes delivery $1699.95 $1999.95 Cooler Time: 4°C 42 hours 35.8 hours 27 hours Cooler Time: 0°C freezing 35 hours 30 hours 20 hours Dual Zone No No Yes Bluetooth App (no need for Wi-Fi) Yes Same Same Internal LED illumination Yes Same Same No. of 350/375ml cans 38 54 62 Size 65 x 43 x 48.7 cm 74 x 43 x 48.7 cm 86 x 43 x 48.7 cm Weight 22.2kg 24kg 27.5kg Detachable Lithium Ion Battery Capacity 299Wh 299Wh 299Wh Max Solar Power 100W 100W 100W 240V Power 95W 95W 95W Connections (input and output 2x USB-A (12W each) 1x USB C (60W) Same Same Temperature Range -20°C – 20°C Same Same/dual-zone. You can turn off one side if not in use to extend battery life.

Why buy?

A typical Esky 52L wheeled cooler box needs at least 2 5kg bags (takes up about 12 litres of space) of ice per day to maintain around 8°. Goods placed next to the ice tend to freeze, and goods at the top of the Esky can be 4-8° warmer. Ice goes to water and can waterlog food. The only advantage is an Esky is lighter – no battery or compressor.

Refrigeration, especially with EverFrost interior design, is far more efficient and maintains a constant internal temperature. It is on rollers with a telescopic handle. And you can charge and use it simultaneously like a fridge. It has no formal IP rating (USB and charging ports prevent that), but you can leave it in the shade in the open air. Remember, the EverFrost is large and heavy and can sometimes produce up to 65dB (53L version in dual zone mode).

Anker is a CyberShack supporter, and this is for reader interest.

