Air Quality Index now on Google Search and Maps

Google has added the Air Quality Index (AQI) to its Search and Maps to help you breathe easier.

It is one more layer of information you can access when accessing Maps or Search. It could just mean the difference between taking that Antihistamine tablet before you go out.

Adding AQI is part of Google’s commitment to showing bushfire, grass fire, and natural disaster activities. Data comes from trusted government agencies in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory. Health advice is provided by government authorities and includes precautionary information for sensitive and non-sensitive groups.

To add the air quality layer to your map, simply tap on the layers button in the top right corner of your screen, then select Air Quality under Map details.

Breathe easier – you know the weather, now the air quality too

In Breathe easy this spring (air purifier guide), we said that the AQI is starting to play a larger part in our daily lives. While Australia is fortunate to have exceptionally clean air, dust storms from the red centre, bushfires, and more affect everyday life.

According to our retail spies, Air Purifiers become harder to get once Spring hay fever season starts. Now is the best time to buy one. A good purifier matched to the room capacity will reduce harmful PM (Particulate matter) and noxious gasses down to the equivalent of the AQI ‘very good’.

CyberShack’s view: Thanks, Google – an easy way to access the Air Quality Index

CyberShack has reviewed many air purifiers over the years. We know that having a few around the home makes a massive difference to internal air quality. Simply put, we stake our reputation on the fact that they remove harmful stuff from the air we breathe. That makes it easier to sleep, work and play indoors. But they won’t increase the oxygen in the room – only external ventilation can.

Google’s AQI will tell you if it is safe to open windows and let the sun and breeze in.

Post Horizontal Banner