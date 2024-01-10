Transform Your Home Cleaning: Hobot Legee D8 and Lulu Tower

Robots have found their place in our homes. Today, we’re diving into the world of home cleaning with the Hobot Legee D8 and Lulu Tower, making your life easier and more convenient.

The Legee D8’s Hair Suction Port uses Tangless Suction™ technology with a robust 5000 pa suction power. This is a game-changer, especially for pet owners. It efficiently prevents pet hair from tangling in your vacuum’s brush roller, reducing maintenance and ensuring continuous operation.

It also incorporates a 5x Compressor, representing a significant advancement in vacuum technology. This feature reduces the frequency of dust compartment emptying by compacting the collected dirt and dust. Not only does it create more room, but it also maintains optimal vacuum performance even during extended cleaning sessions.

For an even more seamless cleaning experience, the Legee D8 can be paired with the Lulu Tower. It acts as a charging station, it also refills your vacuum with cleaning supplies, like water for mopping. And – a mopping pad wash station, cleaning and drying used mop pads after each cleaning session to maintain spotless floors.

Legee D8 pairs with the Legee app, enabling you to save up to five different maps and select from eight cleaning modes, making home cleaning efficient and adaptable to your lifestyle.

The Legee D8 and Lulu Tower embody the future of home cleaning – efficient, user-friendly, and designed to meet your specific requirements.

