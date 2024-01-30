Swann Xtreem 4K – Easy Setup and Crystal Clear Video

The Swann Xtreem 4K wireless security camera is an all-in-one solution for home security. Thanks to easy wire-free setup and simple mounting options, it’s a great way to add some security to your home.

The Xtreem 4K wireless camera offers single through to 4 pack options and includes everything you need to get started. Its crystal clear 4K video makes it easy to see important details like faces, number plates, and identifying marks on your recordings.

The wide 110-degree viewing angle means each camera can cover a lot of ground for live viewing and recording.

Swann’s True Detect sensors detect heat and motion to trigger recording, alerts, and even the inbuilt siren and spotlights where needed.

Record up to 6 months rolling of clips to the 32GB internal memory and the cloud with no ongoing fees. Cloud option is also available, making it easy to securely access your recordings. The Swann Security app provides fast access to your clips anywhere, anytime with no subscription necessary. It also comes with micro SD card storage so you can get started right away.

With extended battery life, each camera can last up to 6 months per charge for seamless coverage.

The Swann Xtreem 4K wireless camera includes everything you need to add some security to your home or business. Thanks to excellent image detail, easy mounting options, and exceptional battery life, these cameras are an easy one-step security solution.

