Samsung Gift Ideas for 2023

Samsung has plenty of great devices to buy for your loved ones this holiday season. Here’s a list of Samsung gift ideas.

If they’re on the hunt for a new phone, look no further than the Galaxy Z Flip5. A pocketable device that comes in a wide range of colours. With a gorgeous cover screen you can check on notifications easily, while FlexCam mode gives you new ways to capture memories for later.

Improve their in-home air quality this summer by gifting a BESPOKE Cube Smart Air Purifier AX53. Featuring HEPA Filtration removing up to 99.7% of 0.3 micrometre ultra-fine dust. The AX53 is ideal for rooms up to 53 metres squared. Including a Micro Sensor to help detect dust and toxic gases, you can even remotely monitor and control this unit via Wifi and the Smart Things App.

Samsung’s SmartTag2 helps you keep track of your valuables by making them searchable from your compatible Samsung Galaxy smart phone or tablet. When you absolutely can’t find your keys or need to check on your luggage, SmartTag is here to help.

For those who want to spend less time cleaning and more time on the things they love, then look no further than the BESPOKE Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum. It comes with AI powered object recognition which can auto adapt to your floor, and a convenient auto-dust disposal. That means you don’t need to get your hands dirty, the BESPOKE Jet Bot is ready to revolutionise your cleaning schedule.

Screens and Projector

It’s a TV that could be mistaken for a piece of art. The Samsung Frame is a Smart TV that is transformed when Art Mode is activated. Featuring an Anti-Glare Matte Display helping to minimise reflections on the screen, they will be able to enjoy their movies, shows AND transform their home into an art gallery – all on one device!

What about a Projector that can create an instant big screen experience, wherever they are! The Samsung Freestyle will display an image at up to 100 inches in size. Set up is easy with Auto Focus, Levelling and Scalling taken care of by the Freestyle. Once its ready to go you can get the benefits of a Smart TV, virtually anywhere.

Finally, the Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is a Desk Monitor that also delivers a Smart TV Experience. Featuring an iconic slim design with magnetic slimfit camera. Its your PC-less workspace, that lets the lucky receiver work, watch and live in style, all powered by Samsung’s Smart TV platform, Tizen!

There’s plenty more to love from Samsung this year, hope you enjoyed this Samsung gift ideas!