Motorola Edge 60 Fusion QuickPeek

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion combines flagship features with clever AI tools to deliver great value. It’s sleek, light, and stylish—just 7.9mm thin—with a vegan leather finish that looks and feels premium.

It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip with 12GB RAM. This means snappy performance, smooth multitasking, and efficient power use.

The 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED screen is stunning. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 1600 nits brightness. Everything looks crisp, even outdoors.

But what really stands out is the AI. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion uses AI to enhance your experience across the board.

CAMERA SPECS

Its 50MP main camera uses AI for scene detection. It adjusts colour, contrast and focus automatically. The AI helps keep faces sharp and the background naturally blurred in Portrait mode. It also powers Night Vision mode, which brightens shots in low light without adding noise.

On the front, the 32MP selfie camera has AI beauty features. It subtly smooths skin and enhances lighting for more flattering shots.

AI FEATURES

AI also helps battery performance. The phone learns how you use your apps and adjusts power usage to save battery. It’s got a 5000mAh battery and 68W fast charging—enough for a day’s use with just a short top-up.

There’s even AI-powered call noise reduction to keep your voice clear in loud places.

The Edge 60 Fusion runs Android 14 and promises three years of updates. You also get Moto AI features like gesture controls and adaptive display brightness.

For a mid-range phone, it’s packed with smarts -looks great and thinks even better.