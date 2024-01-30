G-mee Connect Pro: Smart, Safe, and Simple

The G-mee Connect Pro is a Family Friendly smartphone. It is designed to endure robust performance and intelligent connectivity, with a particular focus on safety, especially for kids.

With its 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and compatibility with the latest Android 13 operating system, this device guarantees a seamless and efficient user experience.

The G-mee Connect Pro offers ample space with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 128+ GB using a micro-SD card. The 3000 mAh battery allows for up to 117 hours of music enjoyment or 8 hours of HD video playback.

Smart connectivity is a highlight, featuring NFC for contactless payments. Also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless pairing with headphones and speakers. As well as 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Wi-Fi for reliable internet connectivity. The device is unlocked, tested on Australian mobile networks and supports up to 2 nano SIMs for user flexibility.

Designed with an HD+ 1440*720 display and support for mono and stereo sound, the G-mee Connect Pro delivers an exceptional audio-visual experience. As a kids’ smartphone, it encourages educational and safe app usage. All this while limiting screen time using the multiple included parental control options.

Safety for kids is paramount, with a built-in app locker for guardian control and no cameras to ensure children’s privacy.

G-mee Co-Pilot

With G-Mee Co-pilot, you can set and enforce family values and guidelines seamlessly. This feature empowers parents to ensure a safe and educational digital environment for your children. From app management to screen time restrictions, G-Mee Co-pilot offers a comprehensive toolset. Set to align your child’s device usage with your family’s values.

Ideal for kids aged 10 and above or anyone seeking a camera-free, smart, and simple mobile phone, the G-mee Connect Pro is the perfect choice. To purchase, head on to au.g-mee.com.

Check out other G-mee products review here.