CyberShack TV S27:Ep7 – Swann Buddy Doorbell

The SwannBuddy here is the latest addition in the video doorbell market, with many new security features that make it stand out from the crowd.

The SwannBuddy is 100% wireless, and super easy to set up and runs off a rechargeable battery. You’ll love the long battery life with up to 4 months between charges. It’s easy to install with everything you need in the pack and is perfect for renters or homeowners. The doorbell can also be hardwired using your existing doorbell wires, which removes the need to recharge.

The Doorbell has a 1080p full HD video camera with a powerful vertical view so you can see packages left at the door and the faces of visitors. It also has an ultra-wide 180-degree lens to capture all the activity near your doorway, and even has night vision up to 5 metres.