MOVA Life shows off its smart home strategy for 2026

Smart technology brand MOVA showed its brand philosophy at a strategy and product launch event held in Silicon Valley.

The company presented its integrated portfolio of products spanning seven categories including kitchen appliances, personal care, air quality management, pet care, and coffee machines.

Each product leverages MOVA’s proprietary technologies to deliver a smarter home experience for all customers.

The company’s flagship devices like the Master 10 hair dryer and Mobius 60 robot vacuum have the power to deliver professional results with sleek designs that fit right in at home.

The broader range of products includes automatic pet feeders and water dispensers, robot lawnmowers, wet-dry floor cleaners and even smart toothbrushes.

It’s clear, though, that the company’s big focus for the year is rooted in a broader push towards smart health.

“Our focus is no longer just connected devices, but how intelligent systems can actively support healthier and more enjoyable everyday living,” said the company’s Global CEO.

“(…) We will continue evolving the role of smart home appliances—from connected IoT devices to intelligent systems that actively protect and enhance user health,” said Hu Bin, Head of Global Business at MOVA Life.