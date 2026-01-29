IKEA brought its gadgets to CES for the first time

Swedish furniture giant IKEA showed at CES for the first time this year, bringing smart functionality to the Varmblixt lamp and showing off its array of affordable smart home sensors.

The updated Varmblixt lamp line now includes dimming and multicoloured lighting options that enhance the already-popular donut and pendant lights.

With a curated set of twelve colours available, these lamps are designed to evoke different moods and atmospheres in any living space.

The new Varmblixt lamp models are set to arrive in local stores later this year.

They are set to join IKEA smart sensors launched late last year like the Alpstuga smart air quality sensor.

It measures a range of air quality metrics including temperature, humidity, CO2 concentration and particulate levels, and it’s able to notify you if it detects a problem.

In its broader range of smart home gadgets, IKEA offers items like smart bulbs, motion sensors, door sensors, and even water leakage sensors.

IKEA smart devices are designed to connect with the Dirigera smart product hub, but the company recently updated the range to work with the open source Matter connectivity standard, making them available to a broad range of smart home hubs.

This added functionality is a welcome change, meaning an easier smart home experience for all.