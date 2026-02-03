Baseus Security X1 Pro is the world-first smart AI dual-tracking security camera

Gadget brand Baseus has launched the X1 Pro security camera following its successful Kickstarter campaign.

The X1 Pro provides dual 3K cameras meaning a super-wide 300 degree viewing angle with automatic tracking. If a target moves out of tracking range of one camera, the unit will seamlessly hand off tracking to the other camera.

On the AI front, the camera provides intelligent identification of faces, people, vehicles and pets, using the AI to filter detection events and only send you the notifications that matter. This helps to reduce false alarms.

The inbuilt AI also automatically tags events with a range of categories and places them into a timeline for easy search, helping you find incidents easier.

The X1 Pro features an 8 metre detection range, 8X digital zoom and inbuilt spotlights for round-the-clock monitoring.

The inbuilt solar panel and battery mean the X1 Pro needs minimal ongoing maintenance, while the IP65 rating ensures it can withstand the rigors of outdoor use.

The Baseus X1 Pro is available from the company’s own website or on Amazon overseas, with local availability soon to come.