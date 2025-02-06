Uniden XDECT 8355 + 8305WP – DECT and a waterproof handset (phone review)

Uniden XDECT 8355 + 8305WP is its latest DECT system supporting up to 12 handsets including the XDECT 8305WP waterproof and washable handset.

I wanted to review this item because a doctor friend was tired of ‘dirty, germ-ridden’ phones at his small practice. He had ruined several expensive Poly DECT handsets. He had looked high and low and found the Uniden XDECT 8305WP. But there were no reviews, and he did not feel like splashing the cash (waterproof joke), so he asked me to see if Uniden would send me one to test.

Doc was right about reviews—there are none. I feel a certain responsibility to deep-dive (as we do) into the waterproof handset. I won’t go into all the DECT features as it is pretty much the only consumer home product that can put multiple handsets around the home or small business.

What is DECT?

DECT stands for Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications, which connects wireless handsets to a base station connected to an (NBN) landline. You can put DECT handsets up to 50m away in the bedroom, kitchen, workshop, etc, but there is only one incoming landline number.

DECT uses the 1880-1900 MHz band in Australia and New Zealand but differs in each country to avoid interference with other band users. You cannot buy DECT overseas and expect it to work here; it is A VIOLATION OF the Telecommunications Act!

You can buy DECT repeaters if you need to extend the range past 50m.

Uniden promotes XDECT, which is simply DECT plus a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone.

Australian Review: Uniden XDECT 8355 + 8305WP (as at 5/2/25)

Website DECT product range

Product page (8355 + 2 handsets)

Manual (8355)

Product page (8305WP waterproof handset)

Manual (8305WP) RRP Uniden does not publish recommended retail prices. We will give approximate prices where we are confident that they are reasonably accurate. From Uniden Online or JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Big W.

Do not buy from online marketplaces like Kogan/Dick Smith/Matt Blatt/Mighty Ape etc. Warranty 1 year Made in Vietnam About Uniden is a Japanese electronics company established in 1966. In Australia, it is solid in surveillance cameras, CB radio, household cordless phones, etc. More Cybershack Uniden news and reviews

First Impression – DECT has not changed much over the years

I have had Uniden, Panasonic and Vtech DECT phones since the late 90s; frankly, not much has changed. Uniden XDECT has some interesting features, but the handsets and base stations look similar with the addition of LCD screens.

This system comprises

8355 base station (without an answering machine is 8315.)

8355 handsets with a docking/charging cradle. You can have up to 12 handsets, including the base station

8305WP waterproof handset (works with most current base stations)

R002 optional repeater station approx. $300 (maximum 6 comprising 2 links x 3 daisy-chained)

There are station and handset packages as well. The one with the base station, three handsets and a waterproof handset is $349 at JB Hi-Fi. Harvey Norman has the version without the waterproof handset for $279.

Uniden is a Japanese company that has good quality levels and Australia-wide support. Contact [email protected] or call 1 300 366 895.

Let’s go back to the XDECT 8355 later because, to our knowledge, this is the first DECT system to support the 8305WP handset.

Uniden XDECT 8305WP waterproof DECT handset – Pass+

The base specs are:

Waterproof to JIS7/IPX7 for up to 1m for 30 minutes. In any case, it floats!

Washable to reduce germs and remove dirt

Rubber bumper grip to help protect against drops and rough handling

Single line

Bluetooth connection to a smartphone to make and receive calls.

High Gain Antenna for stronger DECT reception

NBN Compatible (required Router/Gateway with SIP enabled)

BT-694 2.V/.65A/1.56W battery provides up to 12 hours of talk and 12 days of standby

Dock and AC adapter for charging

Belt/shoulder clip

190mm (H) x 80mm (W) x 110mm (D) x 205g

Can be used with XDECT 83XX, 81XX and older 61XX, 32XX, 31XX, and SS E35/E37 series

1-year warranty

Retail: Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks and Bunnings (may be a special order) or online

RRP—This is not fixed, but the genuine AU product should be around $200. Beware of marketplace sellers who offer low prices, as these are grey market items, maybe seconds or used. Many sites quote in US$ and have exorbitant freight, and GST may be collected on delivery.

Website: Product Page

Waterproof – what does that mean?

IPX7 means it can take a dunk – 1m for 30 minutes, and it floats so water won’t harm it.

Doc’s reaction was that the handset’s IPX7 rating should be fine as it was higher than IPX6 and 6K, which covered water jets. But he was really after IPX9 for protection against close-range, high-pressure, high-temperature spray downs. As the buttons have a small gap around them, germs could get into the cracks.

We did try washing the phone in the sink with a nylon sponge/scourer, but Doc needs a completely sealed membrane around the phone. Somehow, I don’t think this will go in his autoclave and is as waterproof as he wants.

Living by the sea, I showed it to a marina operator who said it was perfect as he had ruined several DECT handsets, and this one was a blessing. Then my servo mate gets greasy, and this would suit him nicely. The local pool operator said it would make her job easier when out at the pool and loved the belt clip and shoulder rest. Later, I showed it to a local café owner and ditto – she kills DECT handsets regularly.

So, the 8305WP is fine for everything other than medical use and can be cleaned under tap water.

As it is almost unique and we have no benchmarks, we won’t rate it, but suffice it to say it easily exceeds all our rating parameters.

Uniden XDECT features – Pass+

Given that all DECT handsets have the same base level of features for making and receiving calls, what stands out with XDECT?

Bluetooth dual mode – Pass

It lets you pair up to four mobile phones to each handset to make and receive mobile calls on the cordless handset. This works with or without an NBN landline, so it could solve the issue of having more than one incoming line. You can download up to 6000 phonebook entries.

There are a couple of issues to be aware of. Once connected, the mobile will not have a ringtone or be able to use the mobile for voice as BT transfers that to the 8355. It is precisely the same as using an earphone or a speaker.

Extended Range – Pass

Theoretically, DECT has a 50m line-of-sight range (250mW) in Australia. As it is 1.8 GHz, the signal strength reduces every time it passes through walls, floors, windows, cupboards, doors, etc. This is particularly so with cast concrete, bricks or metal walls. There is a signal strength icon on the handset screen.

We tried line-of-site and felt it was more reliable to 30 metres and indoors to 20m. Some reviews mention 400-600 metres line-of-site but we cannot verify that.

Repeaters are not cheap, at $300, nor waterproof, but they do solve range issues. Again, this is the Australian/NZ model, so don’t be tempted to buy second-hand or on the grey market.

Answering machine (option for no answering machine) – Pass+

It performs all the expected tasks, including 30-minute call recording, hands-free speakerphone, call monitor, caller ID, speed dial, remote access, etc.

Additionally

Call block PRO identifies the ‘root number’ and blocks calls from extensions as well

50 Caller ID Memories and 200 Phonebook Entries

Caller ID Type 1 and 2

TTS Technology Text to Speech – Announces the number when you dial and can read and announce the name of the caller

USB-A 5V/.5A/2.5W base station port

T-coil hearing aid support

Room monitor (baby monitor)

Extensive Menu items on LCD

Call Waiting for landline or mobile

Power Failure for the base station allows making and receiving calls for about 1.5 hours.

Conference call and intercom

Handset – Pass

The standard handset has a large LCD screen and a tall, slim profile of 70 x 45 x 25mm x 135g.

It is predominantly plastic with painted chrome trim, which won’t last a lifetime. We saw scratches within days, which, to be fair, is the same for any painted plastic. The keys are injection moulded (they won’t wear off like cheap paint and decals) and backlit.

Calls were clear, and the range was good – easily 20/30m inside the home. You register the handset to the base station.

Things to remember about the Uniden XDECT 8355 + 8305WP

An NBN Landline means there is a 101 message bank facility. When there is a 101 message, it will flash a red envelope. Dial 101 to retrieve it. If you want to use the answering machine instead, you usually must call your NBN provider to disable Message Bank.

Some users report that setting the answering machine to auto-answer on the first ring circumvents Message Bank’s three rings. Telstra states that to turn Message Bank on or off at any time:

Lift up your phone handset

To switch on – dial *99#

To switch off – dial #99#

Hang up.

Handset placement is critical to signal strength. It is no use complaining if you get dropouts—it simply means that XDECT’s strongest signal won’t work where you may want it to.

Ditto for Bluetooth connections. While BT 4/5 has a theoretical distance of 100/400m line-of-sight, all you can expect is 20-30m inside a home.

Nickle-metal-hydride NiMH batteries have a finite life, usually between 500-1000 complete recharge cycles. Some get five years of life, and some get more. Genuine BT694 replacements are about $20-25 and generics <$10.

Repeat – you must buy Australian certified, and all power adapters must have an R-NZ C-Tick approval mark.

The manual is not easy to follow, but if it does not work to your satisfaction, please get in touch with Uniden, which has a good reputation for after-sales service.

To use an NBN Landline, you must have a suitable gateway router with phone ports. For FTTP users, that may mean installing a lower-cost gateway with VoIP ports like the ones from D-Link. Note: Telstra customers must use its Gen 3 modem. You can then add a more powerful Wi-Fi Router or Mesh system using an Ethernet to the Gateway.

FTTN users will likely have a low-cost VDSL gateway with VOIP.

Uniden XDECT 8355 + 8305WP Tests – All Pass or better

We have been using the 8355 and 8305 for a couple of weeks, and they exceed all the parameters for DECT handsets. It has a decent range and call clarity.

Bluetooth to a mobile was a bit tricky, but it settled down once we realised it was a BT distance issue and placed the mobile within 5 metres line-of-sight.

The 56-page manual often lacks clarity, but to be fair, there are so many options.

CyberShack’s view: Uniden XDECT 8355 + 8305WP are class-leading DECT devices

There are three main DECT consumer brands – Uniden, Panasonic and VTech and we have used them all.

Uniden’s USP is its 8305WP waterproof handset, so you can keep it clean and use it in less-than-ideal environments.

Any brand will do for a basic DECT. If you want the extra features, Uniden is the one.

Uniden XDECT 8355 + 8305WP ratings

We won’t give it a formal numerical rating as we don’t have enough benchmarks to justify it.

But we can tell you that it is well about the pass mark of 70/100, and given Uniden’s excellent backup and pedigree, it is a safe buy.

Features: The waterproof handset is the key, and we recommend it to any small business or even a messy home kitchen. The XDECT has many interesting features you may never use, but the BT Mobile phone has potential.

Value: At the upper end of the scale, offering much more. If you don’t need that, look at a lower-speced Uniden or Panasonic.

Performance: With the caveat that people don’t realise that DECT is 1.8GHz and distance depends on what it has to pass through, this appears to have better distance performance.

Ease of Use: The manual is not as user-friendly, but my Panasonic has 80 pages of equally aggravating text, and it is even harder to access advanced features. It is easy to plug and play, and menu systems are reasonably intuitive.

Design: It is a standard design, but the 8305WP has had more thought with a full rubber bumper and Fluro orange colour.

Pro

Decent range

Decent handset clarity

Lots of base station and handset features

Well-known company with good local service.

Con

None if your expectations are in line with this review

