ULTIMATE EARS EVERBOOM – rugged, 360°, BT speaker (AV review)

The ULTIMATE EARS EVERBOOM is a rugged IP67, 360° sound Bluetooth speaker with BOOM app and EQ. Take it anywhere for loud music on the go.

It can also PARTYUP (pair) with other ULTIMATE EARS (UE) BOOM, MEGABOOM, EPICBOOM or HYPERBOOM speakers.

The key difference between this and other IP67 speakers is the 360° sound (sound seems to emanate from front and back). It uses two side-firing drivers for portrait (vertical) use only.

Australian Review: ULTIMATE EARS EVERBOOM SR0195

New ratings in 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Small and stocky – Pass+

It is a typical ULTIMATE EARS design – 205mm (H) x 85mm (W) x 110mm (L) x 960g, replete with the contrasting + and – volume control symbols on the front side. It is covered in hardwearing woven plastic mesh.

At the top is an On/Off, NFC pairing, Bluetooth pairing, Outdoor Burst and Play/Pause. On the back is a carabiner loop and a USB-C 5V/3A/15W charge port with a rubber cover (needed for IP67). No charger is supplied; you can use any PD or PPS with a 15+W rating. If you use a lower wattage, it takes longer to charge.

Orientation – important – Pass

This is a 360° stereo speaker – a somewhat contradiction in terms. From what we can see, it is meant for portrait orientation, and the speakers fire out each side with the front and rear sound coming from two passive radiators.

Instead of stereo (definite left and right speaker separation), it is more like listening in the round, and side-on sounds distinctly mono.

It has two 56.6×56.2 mm side-firing, full-range transducers (speakers) and two 49.4×87 mm passive radiators.

Best placement: In the centre of things at waist height or more.

Charge time and battery life – Pass+

UE claims 20 hours of life at 42%, loud enough for personal and small room listening. But if you go outside, you will need to go over 70%, where clipping and compression start. It distorts at 80-100% volume. We tested at maximum volume (85dB at 1m), achieving just under 12 hours of battery life.

The recharge time was about 3 hours using a 15W charger for the 22.5Wh battery.

It has three LEDs above the volume + that indicate the remaining battery life or use the app.

The App – Pass+

Name your speaker

Bluetooth Standby (default on) but can drain the battery.

Remote On/Off via app

One Touch to access your playlists from Amazon Music, Apple Music (iOS only) and Spotify (Android only).

EQ: Use recommended presets or customise the EQ.

PartyUp: Pair up to 150 BOOM (2,3,4), MEGABOOM (3.4), EPICBOOM, and/or HYPERBOOM speakers.

MEGAPHONE: Broadcast your voice remotely, even while music is playing.

Alarms: Choose your favourite music to wake up to.

Speaker Updates

Multipoint – Yes

It can multipoint pair with a smartphone and a PC.

BT is SBC only, 16-bit/44100Hz. It defaults to stereo, but you may prefer mono if you use it outdoors.

IP67/floats – tested – Pass+

It is waterproof at depths of 1m for 30m and floats. The woven covering dries very quickly.

How does it sound?

It is good but not an audiophile standard. The maximum volume is about 85dB (at 1m). While it has building bass from about 60Hz, it’s not quite enough for the ‘thump’.

Sound presets can recess the native signature but never add to it.

Bass Boost: Recesses almost all mid and part of the treble

Cramped Space: Recesses all mid

Deep Relaxation: Recesses all mid and treble

Vocal: Recesses bass, leaving 1-4kHz for clear voice of podcasts.

Its native sound signature is Neutral

The audiophile standard is a flat (good) response that neither adds nor subtracts from the original music! The only issue here is garbage-in and garbage-out – the better the music quality, the better it sounds.

Frequency ULTIMATE EARS EVERBOOM SR0195 Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil but annoying white noise from 30-60Hz (low bass) that you probably will not hear listening to music Middle Bass 40-100Hz It starts at 60Hz, builds to 80Hz, then flat High Bass 100-200Hz Flat Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 400-1kHz Flat High Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat but some clipping at 100% volume – far better controlled at 75% Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Dip to avoid harshness, then reasonably flat to 20kHz. Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Reasonably Flat Volume 84dB (limit imposed by Windows and Android) Sound Signature type Neutral: The audiophile standard is a flat (good) response that neither adds nor subtracts from the original music! The only issue here is garbage-in and garbage-out – the better the music quality, the better it sounds. Soundstage stereo The soundstage depends on where you are listening. It is probably not relevant for a 360° portrait speaker. If you are on the left or right side of the speaker, you hear only the left or right channels (hence our suggestion to select mono in BT) and miss 50% of the sound definition.

In front or rear, you hear a fairly narrow stereo sound stage. Left/Right separation As the two speakers are side-firing, you only get Left or Right channels if you listen side-on. Soundstage Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Dolby Atmos or Spatial content does not add 3D height or widen the sound stage. Read How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide).

Missing – not expected

USB audio in – USB-C is only for charge

3.5mm 4-pole headphone/mic jack

Aux in

Mic/Voice Assistant

Wi-Fi (it is not a smart speaker)

CyberShack’s view – ULTIMATE EARS EVERBOOM is a great travel companion

As the UE ‘Boom’ naming convention implies, I expected more bass. Instead, I got a very listenable portable 360° speaker that competes more with its other portrait (vertical) 360° speakers.

I would buy it over the MEGABOOM 4 or BOOM 4; its sound quality is better than WONDERBOOM’s.

Competition

ULTIMATE EARS EVERBOOM Ratings

2024 ratings use a pass mark of 70/100. Older reviews used 80/100. For parity, deduct 10 points from older reviews.

It really should be rated as a 360° mono speaker as that is what it works best as.

Features: 80 It has everything expected of an IP67 BT portable speaker, but there is confusion between 360° and stereo.

Value: 80 – As expected for this class. Outdoor Boost does not do a lot.

Performance: 80 – Good neutral sound signature and loads of volume. Battery life is excellent.

Ease of Use: 85 – Charge and go. You don’t need the App.

Design: 80 – All these BT waterproof speakers look similar.

ULTIMATE EARS EVERBOOM SR0195 $349.95 8.1 Features 8.0/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Neutral signature, presets and an app EQ

Great up to 20-hour battery life

IP67 and well-made

Best as a 360° mono party speaker Cons Confused 360°/stereo sound – use it as mono