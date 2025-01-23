Roborock H5 cordless stick vacuum cleaner (cleaning review)

The Roborock H5 cordless stick vacuum cleaner is precisely what it says: a powerful cordless stick-style vacuum cleaner with three cleaning attachments. It is about half the price of a comparable Dyson.

Its most unusual feature is that you can fit a disposable dust bag ($99 for 12) instead of using the easy-to-empty dustbin. The most desirable feature is its lightweight—1.55kg for the motor plus the vacuum tube and accessory head.

We used this for four weeks in four different homes. Our panellists commented:

Love the low-weight

The handle is well-balanced

Well-made with lasting materials

Interesting dustbin bag option

Excellent 158 Air watts (tested in Max mode without accessories. Approx. 1300 Pascal)

Auto-boosts on carpet (good)

Battery lasts about an hour as a handheld and 40-45 minutes as a vacuum

Why buy a Dyson? (More later)

Good: Excellent cleaning, three attachments, fluffy head is perfect on hard floors

Average: Beige! 70dB+ noisy at higher suction levels.

Could improve: 12 months warranty although it is commensurate with the price. Fluffy head is not as effective on carpets that need more of a 'beating'. The charging cradle needs to be used.

Note: This replaces the H7.

Australian Review: Roborock H5 cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Website Product Page

Manual RRP 23/1/25 $599 From Roborock AU Online Official Store Colours Beige and black Warranty 1-year. It has a Sydney service centre. Made in China Company Established in 2014 with support from Xiaomi, Beijing Roborock Technology (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. More CyberShack cleaning tech reviews and news

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass+

I have to say that I am used to reviewing far more techy cleaning products, but in almost every review, I say that you still need a stick vac to clean edges/corners, stairs, dusting, in-car and hard-to-reach places that attract cobwebs, and more. This is excellent for all.

We made a Dyson reference earlier, and while I use the Dyson Gen5 Detect, it is big, heavy (3.5kg+), expensive ($1549) and loaded with tech, including a laser head, dirt particle counter and more. But all I need is this!

This is more of your basic stick vac with similar features to a Dyson V7 or V8. And you know what? Our panel prefers this to the Dyson—it is easier to use, lighter, has longer battery life, and is more stylish.

Run and Charge time – Pass+

It has a 25.2V/2.5A/63W Lithium-ion battery, well within the safe charging limits for a home. The AC adapter provides DC 30V/1A/30W and takes about 3.5 hours to charge. There is no fast charge.

The only negative is that you must use the charging cradle, and that should be wall-mounted.

It is rated to run up to 60 minutes, but as usual, it is on the lowest setting and has no motorised heads.

Vacuum head: 30-40 minutes (depends on how much carpet there is)

Motorised mini brush: 40-45 minutes

2-in-one crevice brush: 45-50 minutes

When set to Max, the time varies from 10-12 minutes.

Cleaning efficiency – Pass+ for hard floors and Pass for carpet

We use a 100g combination of sugar, sand, rice, rolled oats and Kellog’s Nutrigrain. We use a Dyson Gen5 Detect to measure how effective the vacuum is. All tests are in standard mode.

Hard floor: 87%. Surprisingly, it was less effective on Nutrigrain. Multiple passes increased this to 95%.

Carpet short pile: 64%. Multiple passes increased this to 78%

Carpet medium pile: 68%. Multiple passes increased this to 79%

Long pet and human hair: It is hard to measure, but it does a good job, with only the longest threads wrapping around the fluffy roller.

Mattress vacuum: The mini brush is excellent at removing mattress detritus. It is perfect for carpets and the boot in the car.

Combo dusting and Crevice brush: Excellent with loads of power.

Edges: The low-profile main brush fits under most cupboard overhangs.

The ‘fluffy’ roller brush cannot ‘beat the carpet’ like rubber and bristle brushes. But to be fair, you use a hand-stick vac with multiple passes until the floor looks clean.

It is not a wet/dry vacuum.

Ergonomics: Pass+

Compared to the Dyson, it felt lighter and a little more manoeuvrable with dual wheels on the main brush. It is about half the weight. The trigger button stays on until pressed off.

Maintenance – Pass+

Straightforward and low time commitment

Main roller brush: Remove using a coin. The fluffy does not need frequent washing. Remove the fine detritus from the Velcro strips.

Mini brush: Remove and clean if necessary

Dust bin: Empty when full or use the disposable bags

Top filter: Rinse every so often and dry

The 9-cone, two-level separation system worked well: Remove and wash the body and filter.

CyberShack’s View: Why buy a Dyson when you can get the Roborock H5 cordless stick vacuum cleaner?

With apologies to Dyson, this is an excellent product if you only have $599. It is based on an LG CordZero A9 design with a removable cyclone system.

Roborock H5 rating

This is difficult because stick vacs range from $200 to $2000 (with a fancy self-empty station) and have various levels of tech.

It passes all tests, but vacuums from Shark, Ultenic, etc., at similar or lower prices also pass.

As such, and in the absence of any outstanding or unique feature or rating is: (70 is the pass mark)

Features: 75 – the disposable dustbin is interesting. It lacks things like headlights, readouts, and availability of extra accessories.

Value: 75 – Perhaps a tad overpriced for the market, but good quality

Performance: 80 – excellent hard floor and average carpet efficiency

Ease of Use: 80 – lighter than many. Easy to clean.

Design: 75 – Beige! Well-made

Pro



Good in hand weight and suitable for arthritis sufferers



Con









Roborock H5 video

Roborock H5 cordless stick vacuum cleaner $599 7.7 Features 7.5/10

















Value 7.5/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.0/10

















Design 7.5/10

















Pros Powerful suction, but leave it on default settings

Good in hand weight and suitable for arthritis sufferers

Light and manoeuvrable Cons None really for the price

Would have preferred a rubber and bristle brush option for carpets

Charge cradle must be used, and that is difficult if you don’t want to attach it to the wall

Battery life is more realistically 20-30 minutes

