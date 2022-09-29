Sonos Sub Mini for maxi-bass (soundbar review)

The new Sonos Sub Mini is a great accompaniment to the Sonos Ray and Beam Gen 2 soundbars. It adds that low-and-mid-bass and lets the soundbar focus on what it does best.

Until now, Sonos Ray ($399) and Beam Gen 2 ($699) users (and to a lesser extent One and IKEA Symfonisk) had no alternative but the Sonos Sub (Gen 3), which is a little overkill at $1099. Enter the Sonos Sub Mini at $699.

You have to ask what the bass difference is between the two. The answer is not as simple as you may think.

Both are capable of low bass down 25Hz, use D-class amps and have a pair of sub-woofers that face each other. Let’s just say that size matters, and the Sonos Sub Mini works best with Sonos smaller soundbars and the Sub Gen 3 with the Arc or Five speakers.

The secret ingredient is in the tuning. When the Sonos app encounters the Sub Mini, it tunes it to the relevant soundbar and varies the crossover (when the sub crosses over to the soundbar woofer), which can vary between 70-100Hz.

Australian Review: Sonos Sub Mini

Website Product page and Support Page Replaces Nothing – it is a new lower-cost sub-woofer Colour Sonos White or black matte polycarbonate case Connects Wi-Fi 2.4 or 5Ghz or Ethernet cable Size 230 round x 305mm high x 6.35kg What it is not Not a replacement for the Sub Gen 3/Arc Price $699 inc free delivery and 100-day return policy From Sonos Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Videopro Warranty 12-months ACL County of manufacture US designed and made in China. About Sonos is an American Audio company based in Santa Barbara, California [Est 2002]. It develops and manufactures smart speakers to play music simultaneously in multiple rooms. More CyberShack Sonos news and reviews

Dual 6″ sub-woofers

Base specs

Amps: Two Class-D

Dual 6” woofers face inwards for a force cancelling effect

A sealed cabinet means all speaker force is projected outwards

Frequency 25Hz to 70/100 depending on paired soundbar or speakers

230 (H) x 305 mm (Round) x 6.35kg

Wi-Fi N 2.4 and 5GHz (preferred for soundbar use and lower latency)

Ethernet Port

Matte Black or White

Trueplay room tuning

Sonos S2 App EQ and NFC setup

Internal 240V transformer

First impression – Pass+

It is round and squat – well made in Sonos White or Black. The only issue you will have is whether you face the ‘slot’ forward or to the side, and the answer is that it matters not but don’t block it.

It is wider than the Sub Gen 3 but shorter and will fit well with most décor.

Setup – Exceed

As you have Sonos gear already, you will be familiar with the S2 App. It is foolproof and will find the speaker, use NFC to connect and then offer you the option to connect it to the existing soundbar.

Even though it is for the smaller soundbars, you could add it to ARC, Five or other speakers.

Trueplay tune – Exceed

Although only for iPhones, it is worth finding an Apple friend to use one to tune the room. Once done, all the levels are set for your sitting position.

How does it sound (with a Beam Gen 2)?

With the Sonos Sub Mini, you get a little low-bass, and then it ramps up from 80-Hz to almost full mid-bass. Without the Sub Mini, the Gen 2 has some mid-bass slowly building to 100Hz and then flattens out.

It is not the room-shaking bass you get from the Sub Gen 3, but it is a definite improvement over the soundbar alone.

Sonos Sub Mini adds a better bass signature

Beam Gen 2 with no Sub

CyberShack’s view – The Sonos Sub Mini is perfect for the Sonos Ray or Beam Gen 2

If you live in an apartment or have a soundbar in a bedroom, it really adds bass reinforcement to the Sonos Ray soundbar – small dog, big bark (review) or Sonos Beam Gen 2 – quality Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar (review). Not that either of these soundbars alone are lacking in bass, but it fills out the critical mid-bass nicely and adds that high-bass oomph to it.

Pros Reasonable price for a Sonos sub-woofer

Part of the Sonos ecosystem and S2 App

Nicely supplements Ray or Beam Gen 2 soundbar

Could be used for Sonos One and other music speakers

Easy to set up Cons Some will baulk at the price