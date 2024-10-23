Sennheiser Momentum Sport BT/ANC earphones – fine music, no sweat (AV review)

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport is a version of its premium Momentum 4 True Wireless earphones focused on sports use. It features custom stabiliser fins and ear tips.

Sennheiser has done a superb job, as we can barely tell the sound signatures apart. There is a tad less bass, a much wider soundstage and better transparency as these are semi-closed back compared to the Momentum 4 closed-back. We think that is a good thing – hearing your surroundings when necessary.

Interestingly, we did not quite get the same battery life that we put down to:

A far greater Bluetooth reception distance, perhaps, would enable leaving your phone in the locker instead of taking it to the gym.

Biometric monitors for heart rate and body temperature phoning home – more later.

Australian Review: Sennheiser Momentum Sport BT/ANC earphones (as of 23/10/24)

Quick guide Price $529.95 but on special at $349 Colours Polar Black, Burned Olive and Metallic Graphite From Sennheiser online, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and good CE retailers Warranty 2-year warranty (exceed) Made in China Company Sennheiser (founded in 1945) is a privately held German audio company that designs and produces a wide range of high-fidelity products, including microphones, headphones, telephone accessories, and aviation headsets for personal, professional, and business applications. Sonova Holding, based in Switzerland, is a global medical hearing solutions provider, and it now owns its consumer audio business. More Cybershack Sennheiser news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From 2024 on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – perfect sports focus

My daily drive at Sennheiser Momentum 4, and I won’t risk these in sweaty environments. The Sennheiser Momentum Sports takes most of what is great about the Momentum 4 and packages it in IP55 buds. The case is IP54 and can take a splash.

This means it is dust resistant, and water jets from a 6.3 mm nozzle in any direction will have no harmful effects.

Momentum Sports (MS) has a quite a different design from the Momentum 4 (M4).

M4 has a longer ear tip tube that sits deeper in the ear canal. MS sits further out, which adds to long-term comfort.

M4 has a closed-back design, and the sound stage is inside your head. MS has a semi-open back, and the sound stage is 10-30cm outside your head (depending on content and spatial qualities).

The semi-open back makes these ideal for pulsatile tinnitus sufferers (hear their heartbeat in their ears).

MS has IR biometric monitors for heart rate and temperature. These are remarkably accurate, although not approved for medical use. M4 – none.

MS is 6.4g (each earbud), and M4 is 6.2g

MS has a claimed 6 hours (ANC/85dB), and M4 has 7 hours (ANC/85dB)

The M2 case is silicon-wrapped instead of the premium woven fabric on the M4.

Sennheiser Smart Control app for iOS and Android

The Sennheiser Smart Control app is comprehensive, and the screenshots below are self-explanatory. Features include five-band EQ, adjustable ANC, Transparency and Anti-Wind modes, control remapping, in-ear detection, battery monitoring (‘Eco’ mode, auto-off timer, standby), and more.

Health

It has an IR heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor that can output to Polar and other fitness ecosystems. We did not test this as we do not have an account.

In-ear temperature readings are more accurate than wrist-skin measurements. It was within .1 degree of a MedSense IR thermometer.

The heart rate detection ranges from 30 to 220 bpm and was generally spot on with a Google Pixel Watch 3.

The Polar Flow app graphs and displays your results on a map. It includes route tracking, activity-specific settings, goal-setting metrics, voice guidance related to performance, such as heart rate, and extensive logs for tracking your progress.

It is compatible with STRAVA, Z Swift, Peleton, and more. It should work as long as the host device uses BT LE.

Comfort – Exceed

I have both the Momentum 4 and Momentum Sports and have used them almost equally over the past couple of months. The surprise is that the Sports are more comfortable courtesy of the four sets of stabiliser fins and three sets of softer transparent silicon ear tips.

These ear fins fit under the top of your ear cartilage to provide additional stability. They also help with fitting the buds in your ear.

Controls – Pass+

Tap 1, 2, 3 on your ear near the bud (not the bud) – this is new.

Touch the bud for other commands.

BT 5.2 – Exceed

These have Classic Bluetooth (audio playback, telephony) and two additional connections via Bluetooth Low Energy (sensor data transmission). They can connect to two compatible devices simultaneously.

Sennheiser is one of the few that offer the paid Qualcomm aptX suite. SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX adaptive at up to 24-bit 48000Hz.

It uses 16mW transmission (most are <10) and is rock solid to 40m. Latency is 200-300ms, depending on the codec – not really for gaming.

Hybrid Adaptive ANC – Pass+

It has ANC (Adaptive Hybrid), Anti-wind (reduced wind noise, optimal for running) and Transparency mode (full awareness of surroundings).

Adjustable ANC: We cannot measure the decibel reduction, but we can be subjective. It appears to provide 2-30dB reductions.

Low-frequency noise <100Hz, such as the humming of motors or the hissing of fans, is well suppressed.

A clothes dryer at 100Hz is silent.

We cannot hear a clicky mechanical keyboard at around 200Hz

Human voice (1-4kHz+) is suppressed

High-frequency noise (10kHz) is significantly reduced

Constant noise is intelligently suppressed

Transient noise is suppressed quickly

It can also adapt to changing ambient sounds.

Transparency Mode is excellent and adjustable, with a decent sidetone that lets you hear your voice.

Anti-wind disables the external mics and blocks most wind noise when running or walking.

Sound Leakage – Pass

Despite the semi-open design, there is no apparent sound leakage, so you can wear these at work or on public transport.

Hands-free – Pass+

It has three mics per bud: one voice beam–forming, one for ANC external, and one for ANC internal.

Voice calls are natural, and callers commented on clarity.

Battery – Pass+

Sennheiser claims Up to 6 hrs of music playtime with ANC at 85dB. The case will provide 18 extra hours (3 recharges).

Yes, you can achieve that, but generally, using aptX is closer to 5 and 20 hours.

Charging time is 1.5 hours using 5V/1A/5W max (you can use any USB-C PD charger). Qi was not tested, but we estimate 3 hours. Ten minutes of charging will give up to one hour of music playtime.

We expect the batteries (not replaceable) to last at least 5 years.

Voice assistant – Pass

The buds can summon any voice assistant your phone uses.

Maintenance – Pass

Sennheiser makes spares available for several years. You can get replacement stabilisers, transparent ear tips, and a case.

How do they sound?

It has a 10mm TrueResponse transducer with claimed response from 15 Hz to 18 kHz.

The app equaliser (EQ) can recess (not boost) any frequency. The only two presets are Bass Boost and Podcast.

Our tests have the caveat that you have run Sound Check and have a perfect fit.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz It starts at 50Hz, builds linearly to 100Hz, then flat to 150 High Bass 100-200Hz Flat to 150Hz and jumps to flat at 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 400-1kHz Flat High Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow linear decline to 15kHz. Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat 15-20kHz Volume (in-ear) 85dB Sound Signature type Neutral: The audiophile standard is a flat (good) response that neither adds nor subtracts from the original music! The only issue here is garbage-in and garbage-out – the better the music quality, the better it sounds. Soundstage stereo The semi-open back allows for a wider (10cm) sound stage outside your ears, which is excellent. Left/Right separation Superb Soundstage Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Dolby Atmos and spatial content add 3D height and surround, expanding the sound stage to 30cm. Read How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide).

CyberShack’s view – Sennheiser Momentum Sport BT/ANC earphones – great music, no sweat

The question is whether you want the added refinements of the M4 or the sports durability of the MS. Frankly, the music quality and ANC are not far off the M4.

If you are sports-oriented, these are for you. Rush out and get a pair for $349

Why not other sports buds?

They are better than the Elite 10 Gen 2 and sound better than the Beats Pro True. But they were well out of the price range, and with the recent special price, these blitz the category.

Sennheiser is known for its exceptional audio quality, and the Momentum Sport earbuds do not disappoint.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Ratings

Features: 85 – EQ settings, health sensors, sound profiles, sound zones and much more

Value: 85 if on sale. They are normally expensive, so you get a lot for the sale price.

Performance: 85 – Sound is clear, expansive and enjoyable.

Ease of Use: Plug and Play. You don’t need the app except for firmware updates.

Design 85 – Great fit, IP55 waterproofing and a simple-looking design.

The semi-open back is great for pulsatile tinnitus sufferers

Con

