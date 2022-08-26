Samsung USB-C Flash Drive (2022) – small, tough and convenient (storage review)

The Samsung USB-C Flash Drive (2022) is tiny, yet it can reach sequential read/write speeds of over 400/100MBps using its USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps (625MBps) interface. It is backwards compatible with earlier USB standards.

It is tiny – 33.70 X 15.90 X 6.40mm x 3.4g. And tough – waterproof (1m for 72 hours of seawater), shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof—all backed by a 5-year warranty.

Tests: Samsung USB-C Flash Drive (2022)

Our test device was a 2022 Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (2022) – a thing of beauty and envy (review) with a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Using Crystal Disk Mark tests peak throughput. Sequential read/write speeds were 416.45/116.17MBps – excellent for a flash drive.

CPDT tests sustained read/write. Sequential read/write speeds were 377.32/106.65 MBps.

Black Magic Disk Speed Test looks at video rendering. At a pinch, you could do 1080p

Specs and Price

CyberShack’s view – my is my new best friend

Fast, small, lost the cap already, but it is invaluable for moving larger files from device to device at a reasonably fast rate.

If you shop around, the 256GB Is currently $53.80 at Amazon AU

Samsung USB-C Flash Drive (2022) • 64/128/3256GB $25/40/80 but shop around 9.6 Features 10.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 10.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Small, and uber-tough

256GB capacity is excellent

Samsung quality Cons Lost the cap already