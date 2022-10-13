Samsung Bespoke Cube AX70 – bold and beautiful (air purifier review)

The Samsung Bespoke Cube AX70 is one of several Samsung Air purifiers, so while this review is on its Bespoke model and design, there are plenty of options.

Those options include

Bespoke Cube AX70 Wi-Fi (70m2 – approx. 7 x 10m) room capacity $1699 (on special at $1549)

Bespoke Cube AX50 Wi-Fi (50m2 – approx. 5 x 10m) $1299 (on special at $1199)

Ultimate AX90 Wi-Fi (90m2 – approx. 9 x 10m) $999 (on special at $699)

Versatile AX60 Wi-Fi (60m2 – approx. 6 x 10m) $799 (on special at $599)

Air AX34 (34m2 – approx. 5 x 7 large bedroom) $499

Essential AX32 Wi-Fi (32m2 – standard bedroom) $399 (on special at $299)

Note that the room capacity above is nominal, and you can use these in smaller or larger rooms – it simply affects the number of times the air is purified each hour. It is always wisest to over-specify capacity.

Most HEPA air purifiers can remove 99.97% of 3um (hair is about 70um) so we use Breathe easy this spring (air purifier guide) to review them. For example, the Samsung Bespoke Cube USP is all about design, optional pet hair mesh filter and various purified air outputs.

Australian Review: Samsung Bespoke Cube AX70 (air purifier)

Website Product Page and Manual Price $1699 but currently on special for $1549 Colour Beige From Samsung online and approved retailers Harvey Norman ($1499) Warranty 12-months ACL More CyberShack Samsung News and Reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – big but quite different! (Pass+)

Don’t let the images deceive you – this is a hefty 380 (W) x 712 (H) x 406mm (D) x 18.8kg. The rear panel must be at least 25mm from the wall, although it has both back and side intake vents.

Samsung Bespoke is about ‘furniture’, and the beige herringbone cross-hatch front cover is unique.

Samsung wisely does not cross the line and make wild claims about virus (Covid) killing, nor does it have UV or other gimmicks. It is just a giant, stylish air purifier to suck in and expel clean air. That is all you need

CADR – Pass+

The AX70 purifies 545m3/hr on the High fan setting. To put this in perspective, Samsung rates it as a 70m2 or 7 x 10 x 2.4m (ceiling), totalling 168m3. A good purifier will turn the air over 2-3 times an hour, so it is well capable of doing larger open spaces.

The AX50 purifies 413m2/hr, and a 50m2 room is 120m3, so it can handle more open spaces.

Remember, these figures are on the high fan setting, and we suggest you leave it on Auto. Nice to see Samsung not overstating CADR as many air purifier makers do.

Fan speed and air direction – Pass+

It has Sleep, Wind free, High, Pet, and Smart fan settings. Smart is the best setting for most, although Sleep is the lowest and dims the display.

The purpose of an air purifier is to take dust, pollen and noxious gasses from the air. To do that, you need to meet two conditions.

First, the outside air entering the room is well controlled – the filter works best in an enclosed space. That is not to say you should not open the door to go outside, but there is no point in having it on if outside air flows freely into the room.

Second, once the air is purified in an enclosed space, you can turn it off. You don’t need it 24/7 – or leave it on the Smart mode.

Air is drawn in from the rear and sides, and we recommend at least a 25mm gap if you place it next to a wall.

Air is expelled from the front herringbone grill (wind-free setting), or the grill moves out to expel it via the top and side vents. Note: It is not a replacement for a fan.

SmartThings Android or iOS – Not necessary for operation – Pass

The Samsung SmartThing’s app is handy to install, but it is not required for operation. It can

Update firmware (limited need for air purifiers)

Control fan speed

View Particulate Matter levels for PM10, PM2.5 and PM1.0 levels and gas levels

Set Schedules

Remote control via mobile

Smart Sleep mode

Display – Discrete – Pass

The display is quite discrete and has a visible colour bar for the Air Quality Index (in the room)

Red = AQI 151

Yellow = AQI 81

Green AQI 31

Blue – <30

There is an ambient light for display brightness.

Noise – Pass

43dB quite

51dB med

61dB High

It is quiet enough on the sleep setting not to disrupt Sleep.

Children and moving – Pass+

There is an electronic Child lock. The unit is mounted on castors – fine for hard floors and lower pile carpets. It is big at 300 (W) x 712 (H) x 406mm (D) x 18.8kg, and there is no risk of a child pulling it over.

Maintenance

Pre-filter rear – wash or gently vacuum

Pet Mesh filter rear – wash or gently vacuum every 2-4 weeks but is disposable. 5-pack $199

Sensor Inlet – vacuum

HEPA and Activated carbon filter for Pet Deodorisation (CFX-J140/GB – 2 filters) – replace (life approx. 4000 hours or six months x 24hrs/day) $249

Samsung accessory page

Samsung filter page

While the filter price is at the high end, it is for the HEPA and Activated carbon filters.

Power – Pass+

The Smart setting varies from 4W to 49W maximum. At 30 cents per kWh (1000 watts for an hour), the running cost is negligible.

CyberShack’s view – The Samsung Bespoke Cube AX70 is bold and beautiful

It is a no-nonsense air purifier for at least 70m2 areas. Its USP is its design, and that means it costs more. If it is out of your price bracket, there are other Samsung air purifiers at a lower cost that do an excellent job.

Samsung Bespoke Cube AX70 air purifier $1699 but shop around 9 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Use with or without the App

Recommended for 70m2 rooms (or a bit more)

Quiet

Effective removal of pet smells Cons All Apps require some personal data

Filters are at the upper price end, but so is the machine

