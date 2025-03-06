Roborock Saros 10 robot vacuum/mop (cleaning first look)

The Roborock Saros 10 robot vacuum/mop has a retractable LiDAR turret, making it its thinnest ever at 79.8m. It is packed with robot tech.

The Saros 10 is at our panellists’ homes and, after four weeks of extensive testing, will return to CyberShack for the final testing and review. Expect to see it in early/mid-March.

We have quite a backlog of new 2025 premium Gen 5 robots from Ecovacs, Eufy, and Dreame, and it is clear to me that there must be tremendous industrial intelligence involved. When one company releases a new feature, the others include it in the next model.

Website

Manual

Price: $2999 from Roborock AU, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, David Jones and Appliances online.

Roborock Saros 10 Cool Stuff

When the LDS LiDAR retracts, it can still see a 100° field of view through a front slot.

It has an upward range finder and a top contact sensor for working under furniture.

The AdaptaLift Chassis raises the whole body to get over up to 40mm sills, avoiding damaging drops on the other side. It is also good for going over narrow furniture legs

AdaptaLift works on high-pile carpets, giving a 10mm gap.

The DuoDivide main motorised roller brush is in two parts, ensuring proper handling of long hair. It lifts over liquids.

The side whisker both lifts and extends and lifts over liquids

22,000 Pa suction power and carpet boost

A separate front-side-mounted rotary mop for extra stain cleaning and edge cleaning

A rear VibraRise platten mop with auto detach over the carpet and for vacuum only

Intelligent cleaning. Adaptive cleaning, brush

VertiBeam Triple structured light obstacle sensor

RGB camera for obstacle detection

Side IR edge detection

Cliff and carpet sensors

52dB operation

Matter compatible

353 (round), 93.5 with turret and 79.8 lowered

The Ultra 2.0 clean station is a modern black with a flat glass lid.

80° mop wash

60° mop dry

Auto detergent dispenser

Auto mop detach/attach

150-minute full fast charge and can use off-peak tariffs (14.4V/6.4A/92W)

72dB self-empty

470 (H) x 440 (D) x 409mm (W)

The App

SmartPlan 2.0 selects the correct cleaning for each floor type

Auto deep clean as required

Pet aware

Voice commands, as well as Google, Alexa and Siri

Privacy certified

Fully featured

Panellist’s initial comments

Dark, sombre, determined to do a good job

Obstacle detection seems excellent

The Platten mop does a surprisingly good job with the cleaning solution and frequent returns to the station for cleaning

You can see the improved cleaning results as it gets to know the home

Pet-friendly tests – aced

CyberShack’s view: Roborock Saros 10 is another to add to the Gen 5 whole-of-home unattended cleaning category

Roborock has solved most of the issues facing robots, some in a different way than others.

Declining a 2025 Gen 5 winner with excellent devices from Ecovacs X8 Pro Omni, Dreame X50 Ultra, Eufy S1 Pro (2024) and the new Narwal with a roller mop will be tough.

One thing is for sure—you will be happy with any of these, and our reviews will help you choose the one that is best for your home.

