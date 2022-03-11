Panasonic Portable nanoe X Generator F-GPT01M (first look)
A healthy home is more than a clean home – it is all about the air you breathe. Panasonic Portable nanoe X Generator is a portable virus, bacteria, mould, allergen killer and helps reduce odour.
The almost solid-state nanoe X Generator produces nano-sized, atomised water particles (from moisture in the air) containing hydroxyl radicals that kill nasties and neutralise odours. The tech is in a range of consumer and commercial air conditioners and air purifiers. You can read about that here.
Panasonic Portable nanoe X Generator
To position this $299 device, it is barely larger than a 15oz milkshake container (170 x 90 x 66mm x 400g). It needs USB-A to USB-C power (5V/.7A/3.5W, so don’t try it with a USB-C PD charger). Power it up, set it beside your desk/bed, and that is it.
We will not test Panasonic’s claims – the company is well-established and not prone to telling porkies.
- Deodorise unwanted smells like garbage odours, bushfire smoke odours and body odours
- Inhibit airborne and adhered viruses and bacteria
- COVID-19 killer (more on that later)
- Hydrate skin and hair by attaching hydroxyl radicals to sebum, forming membranes on the skin, and improving keratin texture.
- Suitable for Car (Coffee cup holder size), Home, Office, Hotel Room, Shoe Rack, Bedroom, Cafe
- Uses USB charger, laptop, computer, power bank
- Approved by the National Asthma Council of Australia (NAC) Sensitive Choice Program
Capacity
This milkshake-sized device has a limited effective cleaning area of 3m3 (3000 litres or air), a cube size of about 1.5 x 1.5 x 1.35 m (about 5’ square). To put that in perspective, a single bedroom is about 25m3.
Air volume is minuscule .07m3/min, so it takes 45 minutes to clean that space or 360 minutes (6 hours) to clean a single bedroom. Let’s not forget that air is constantly circulating from all over the house, and this device cannot keep up with that.
Operating noise is 36dB (quiet). A visible LED ring tells you if it is working and a gentle waft of air out of the top.
Power consumption is too low to measure.
Panasonic Portable nanoe X Generator F-GPT01M
|Website
|Product Page
|Price
|$299 Amazon
Harvey Norman has it for $199
|Warranty
|12-months ACL
|Origin
|China
|Conmpany
|Panasonic is a Japanese company established in the early years of the 20th Century. It has been a strong presence in Australia for many decades.
|More
|CyberShack Panasonic News and Reviews
COVID-19 killer or not?
The short answer is nanoe X is a COVID-19 inhibitor. The claims are for the technology – not the Panasonic Portable nanoe X Generator F-GPT01M, so don’t buy it for that.
CyberShack’s view – essential gadget or gimmick
The biggest problem with this device is that you must trust Panasonic to the extent that this $299 device really works.
I can see how nanoe X tech in air conditioners and room purifiers may be a benefit, but as to the effectiveness of this micro-sized device, I am slightly sceptical.
I will try it in the car – a confined space where the effects may be most noticeable.
We are not going to give it a formal score out of ten but may revisit that in the future.
Pro
Small
USB-C operated from laptops, wall chargers, cars and power banks
Fits a coffee cup holder
Con
Minimal 3m3 cleaning area
COVID-19 claims are for the tech – not this portable unit
No ongoing maintenance cost
Expensive