OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro – low cost, pretty good earphones (AV review)

The OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro has a low entry point of just $99, 8/38-hour battery life, an EQ, AI call noise reduction, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and pretty good sound from its oversized 12.4 mm drivers.

Sure, they are not Sennheiser Momentums or Sony WF-1000XM5, but they don’t cost $400-500, either. They offer a credible earphone experience apart from Sennheiser or Sony’s legendary noise reduction.

Australian Review: OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro Model E510A

Website Product page Price $99 Colours Granite White From OPPO online Warranty 1-years ACL Made in China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service. Its range of OPPO Enco series earphones—Buds, Air, Free2, and X—is too good to ignore. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

This is a mini-review, as we cannot meter test the sound signature or native frequency response of in-ear buds. Sound frequency is measured, and sound comments are based on test soundtracks.

First Impression – Pass+

The OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro comes in a plastic pill-shaped USB-C charge case. The buds have short stems, which makes fitting them very easy. Each has a contrasting grey capacitive touch button.

It comes with small, medium, and large silicone ear cups. No charger or cable is supplied, as is expected from lower-cost items these days.

$99 is the overriding impression, says a person who only uses Sennheiser Momentum or Sony WF-1000MX5 buds. The key to objectively reviewing these is to place a crisp $100 bill on the table and a pile of four or five $100 bills for the ‘top end’ beside it.

Now, TWS (true wireless) headphones are one of the most crowded categories, with JB Hi-Fi listing nearly 200 brands/models from $20-649 and a plethora of generic Asian-made buds.

So, the question is not what is missing compared to the best but what else it has compared to similar cost buds. These include BlueAnt Pump Lite, Sony WF-C500, and LG’s Tone Free FN4 (on runout) – all good buds.

It costs about $20-30 more to get hybrid ANC like the Jabra Elite 4 Active or Elite 5 or $50 more to get JBL’s Tune Beam or Tune Flex ANC buds.

Spoiler Alert: For $99, you can’t go wrong.

Specs: OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro Model E510A

Granite White with grey contrast buttons

20Hz to 20kHz

BT 5.3 SBC and AAC 160bit/41,000Hz codecs

AI voice/wind noise reduction when used as a hands-free device.

App and three 3 EQ settings.

Can use a single bud.

USB-C charge 5V/.5A/2.5W (or use any PD/PPS charger) for 8 hours plus 30 hours in the case.

Weight 4.3g each.

IP55 for sweat and water resistance.

Case 68.9 x 36.6 x 28.2mm x 38g.

Also marketed as OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

The App – not needed – Pass+

OPPO phones running ColorOS 11.0 (Android 11) have the full functionality of the HeyMelody app for Android or iOS built-in. The App does not require an account, so privacy is assured.

It is also used for:

Mapping the capacitive touch controls on the earbuds.

Firmware updates.

Enco Master Equalizer has three preset EQs: Bold, Bass, and Balanced.

Find my buds.

When connected to a compatible OPPO phone, it can access Dirac Audio features, Dolby Atmos and Fast Pair.

Hands-free – Pass+

Each bud has a mic (total 2) and uses an AI call noise and wind reduction algorithm. It is pretty effective, and callers commented on the clear voice and low background noise.

Battery – Pass+

The 36mAh battery in each bud provides 8 hours of use at 50% volume. We tested over a week at 75% volume, so we got closer to 5 hours – typical of lower-cost buds.

The case has a 480mAh battery, adding up to 30 hours of use.

Charge time: USB-C to case and buds 1.5 hours, buds only 1 hour.

BT 5.3 – Pass

It is BT 5.3 with a very low 94ms latency game mode (SBC is typically over 200ms).

Fit – Pass+

It has S/M/L silicon ear tips. A good fit is required for passive noise reduction (50-100Hz). The tips weigh 4.3g each, are comfortable to wear, and do not get hot for extended periods.

I like the stem for easier handling and fitting.

Missing – no deal breakers at this price

No ANC or ambient audio (not expected at this price)

No spatial audio unless using an OPPO-compatible phone.

Not multi-point – one device at a time

Qualcomm aptX codecs

No wear detection.

Sound – Pass+

We could say it is surprisingly good, but we would have to add ‘for a $99 set of buds’. Maximum in-ear volume is 83dB – loud (BT limits it to this).

We tested its native frequency response and were gobsmacked. Mid-bass starts <50Hz and flattens (good) at 65Hz to 100Hz. It is then flat to 6kHz, where it dips to avoid treble harshness, and then recovers to 16kHz, where it drops off a cliff.

There is more than enough bass to satisfy, and you can select the Bass preset if you want the appearance of more by recessing mid and treble. Mids are neutral (good) and focus on clear voice. Low and mid-treble is good and defines crisp notes and instrumentals. High treble is a little lacking (as most buds are), so you don’t get that feeling of ‘air’, a reality as though the music were really there.

The sound stage is inside your head – as expected. However, using an OPPO Find X5 Pro, we got full spatial Dolby Atmos sound with a wider and higher sound stage. That is not expected from $99 buds.

Summary: Bass to satisfy, clear voice, bright vocals – a technically warm and sweet sound signature (bass/mid boosted, treble recessed) – best for most music and movies.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro is way better than what you pay for

A surprising set of $99 buds with decent sound, battery life and OPPO sound heritage. If all you have is a crisp C-note, these get our strong buy recommendation.

Features

Rated as <$100 buds.

Features: 85 Decent sound signature, spatial sound capable, USB-C charge case and good battery life.

Value: 95 – excellent value for the feature set.

Ease of Use: 85—If only it had a multi-point BT connection, it would have scored much higher. You have to disconnect and repair to go to a new device.

Performance: 90 – Great sound, EQ presets, IP55 and decent battery life.

Design: 80 – more plastic buds but well made and functional.