OPPO A80 5G – great value for clumsy city slickers (smartphone review)

The OPPO A80 is a well-priced, entry-level $369 5G smartphone with a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body and decent city and suburb phone reception.

If you don’t know, OPPO has been a well-respected Chinese brand in Australia since 2014. It has offices, repair facilities, and a warehouse in Sydney. The build quality is excellent.

This is a mini-review, so we will summarise the main points from our 70+ tests with the tabular results at the end.

6.67” 1604 x 720, bright 60/90/120Hz IPS LCD – decent colourful screen with more than enough brightness to be read in in-direct sunlight. ✅

MediaTek Dimensity 63000 SoC can be laggy with several apps open, but it is fit for purpose. Throttling is well controlled.

The SoC has no serious AI capacity – not expected

8/256GB RAM/storage is class-leading ✅

Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz has a maximum speed of 433Mbps out to 10M, but they are not strong– Passable

4G/5G phone reception is suitable for city and suburb use or with good tower coverage.

Battery life should be two days for typical users and 10-15 hours for heavy users. ✅

No charger is supplied. Using a 15-25W PD 3.0 charger recharges in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

A mono speaker (earpiece and bottom speaker) solely for clear voice (not music)

Single mic for hands-free (no noise reduction)

3.5mm jack for cabled earphones gives good stereo sound.

OPPO quality build with 360° Damage Resistant Armour Body using China Southern Glass (twice-reinforced) and Panda Glass (twice-reinforced). ✅

Stary Black or Midnight Purple

Android 14 with two Android upgrades and three years of security patches. ✅

50MP camera (bins to 12.5MP) and a 2MP depth sensor – OK point-and-shoot results in day and office light

8MP selfie – OK for single and dual selfies

Rating 78/100 (a pass mark is 70/100) ✅

Reviewers comment

At $349, it is a reliable, great value, well-made phone with city and suburb phone reception.

Don’t forget to read CyberShack’s view and view the photos at the end.

OPPO A80 5G Data tables

Brand OPPO Model OPPO A80 5G Model Number CPH2369 RAM/Storage Base 8/256 Price base 369 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier entry level Website Website From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service. More Test date August 2024 Ambient temp 10-27° Release August 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The genuine Australian model has an RNZ C-Tick on the box label. Also, check Settings, About Device, and Regulatory. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

CyberShack smartphone news and reviews

Screen Specs

Size 6.67″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre O-Hole Resolution 1604 x 720 PPI 264 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 89.9% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. Auto or stepped 60/90/120Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Claim 1000 nits HBM (test 897) Nits max, test N/A Contrast 1500:1 (tested 1475:1) sRGB Claim

Natural 71% NTSC (100% sRGB)

Vivid 83% NTSC (Test 112% sRGB) DCI-P3 N/A – Not DCI-P3 Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) Approx 3.2 HDR Level 720p HD SDR SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes – Comfort PWM if known No Daylight readable Yes, but the peak nits are momentary before settling back to 400-500 nits. Always on Display N/ A Edge display N/ A Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD SRD streaming Gaming Not really for gaming Screen protection Panda (Twice reinforced) Comment Bright screen with reasonable colour accuracy.

Processor Specs

Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 6300 nm 6 TSMC Cores 2 x 2.4GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz Modem MT AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion Geekbench AI CPU Backend 547/528/1028

Geekbench AI GPU Backend 159/217/215

Geekbench AI NNAPI Backend 231/347/202

AiTuTu: 41817

AI Benchmark 5: 65.4

INOPS: 11.82

GINOPS: 10.18 Geekbench 6 Single-core 788 Geekbench 6 multi-core 1972 Like Benchmarks

Slower than a Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1.

It seems almost identical to MT Dimensity 6080. GPU ARM MALI-G57 MC2 1072MHz GPU Test Open CL 1396 Like Slow Vulcan 1428 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4X plus up to 8GB virtual RAM Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 (206GB free) micro-SD Yes, to 2TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 317 (Jazz Disk Peak 508.55) CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 238 (Jazz Disk peak 351) CPDT microSD read, write MBps 77/42 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 27/25 OTG Only Comment It has a 50-month fluency claim for keeping its system speed.

Throttle test

Max GIPS 190261 Average GIPS 171995 Minimum GIPS 146881 % Throttle 18% CPU Temp 50° Comment Reasonable day-to-day performance in email, browsing, and general phone features.

Comms Specs

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz maximum speed 433 Mbps half-duplex. Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -38//433/433 5GHz Test 5m -38/433/390 Test 10m -52/200/165 BT Type 5.2 (Claims 5.3, but processor does not support it) GPS single, dual BeiDou: B1I; GPS: L1; GLONASS: G1; Galileo: E1; QZSS: L1 USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro No (emulated by SoC) e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Wi-Fi signals are not strong. At 2m from the router, it is -38dBm when it should be around -28dBm. It was also extremely slow to auto-range on mesh.

4/5G specs

Type 4/5G SIM Hybrid dual SIM or SIM and microSD Active DSDS Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/n40/n41/66/77/n78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands. mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 17/16.3/24ms (average) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -79 to -91 12.6pW to 794.3fW Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment There is a good, strong reception signal, but it cannot find the three adjacent towers. This is for the city/suburbs or areas with a tower nearby.

Battery specs

mAh 5100mAh/19.95WH single battery

It can be as low as 4970mAh/19.44Wh

Rated for over four years if charged once daily (80% capacity remaining). Charger, type, supplied Not supplied

It can use up to 45W SUPERVOOC but is really PD 13.5W chargeable.

Most PD 3.0 chargers will charge at 9V/1.5A/12W. PD, QC level Most PD 3.0 chargers will charge at 9V/1.5A/12W. Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable. No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins Claim 30 minutes 50% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 10 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A Approx 3 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 17 hours 44 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 23 hours 36 minutes

Accubattery 28 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 4373.3 minutes (7.29 hours) 3139 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 625.1 minutes (10.42 hours) 3262 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 47 minutes

Accubattery 5 hours mA Full load screen on 1250-1300mA mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Performance mode and Adaptive screen Estimate typical use Two days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load. Comment We are saddened that OPPO has not included a charger – following in the bad footsteps of Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel, and Nokia. It appears that you need the SUPERVOOC charger to halve charging time.

Sound hardware

Note that it is a mono device, not stereo, as advertised.

Speakers Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker. Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC/ AAC/ APTX/ APTX HD/ and LDAC Multipoint Should work Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real Original Sound Technology EQ

Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 82dB Media (music) 80 Ring 80 Alarm 75 Notifications 80 Earpiece 55 Hands-free A single mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate for inside use BT headphones Reasonable L/R separation



Sound quality

Look at the gold line.

Sound quality Tested despite being mono – there is no sound stage. Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow linear build to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow linear decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline Sound Signature type Mid-centric for clear voice. The missing bass makes this muddy, and the missing treble means there is little character and directionality. Soundstage None – it is mono Comment At this price/ mono is all you can expect, and it is focused on clear voice. This is not stereo as advertised.

OPPO A80 build specs

Size (H X W x D) 165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68mm Weight grams 186 Front glass Called 360° Damage Resistant Armour Body

China Southern Glass (twice-reinforced)

Panda (twice-reinforced) Rear material Plastic Frame Plastic IP rating IP54 Colours Starry Black

Moonlight Purple Pen, Stylus support Not specified In the box Charger No USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Excellent build quality (as are all OPPO phones)

OS specs

Android 14 Security patch date 5 July 2024 – barely current) UI ColorOS 14.1 OS upgrade policy Two – Android 15 and 16 Security patch policy Three years of quarterly updates Bloatware Quite a lot – all removable. The lower the cost, the more bloatware you get. Other Has all Google Apps as well as its alternatives. Use Google Apps where possible for backup purposes. Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 8/ 10 test Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO A80 rear camera

The key issue here is that it is really a single-sensor camera. The 2MP is used for bokeh (portrait) depth estimation.

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Omnivision OV50D Focus AF f-stop 1.8 um .6 bins to 1.2 FOV° (stated, actual) 75.5° (64.8 to 76.9°) Stabilisation No Zoom 10X Rear 2 Portrait (a mono-depth sensor for bokeh) MP 2MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC02M1 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89° Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 1080@60fps but 1080@30fps default Flash New ring flash (could be dual) Auto-HDR AI eraser

Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Text Scanner, Google Lens, HI-RES, Dual-view Video, and Sticker QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

OPPO A80 Camera test photos

1X and it is a bright and colour accurate shot with good HDR and background definition.

2X digital and a decent shoot – ditto to 1X

5X and about the limit of digital zoom.

10X and well beyond digital zoom capability.

There is no macro sensor but you can ger as close as 10cm.

OIfice light and good colours and definition. Bokh and the AI is expecting a human face.

<40 lumens and not a bad shot. Lacking in screen detail.

Night mode brightens the shot at the expense of detail.

OPPO A80 selfie

MP 8MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC08A8 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 80 (69.6 to 81.8°) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom N/A Video max 1080p@30fps Features Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Pano, Dual-view Video, and Sticker Comment

CyberShack’s view – The OPPO A80 is a great value 5G phone

It is one of many OPPO global cookie-cutter phones that fit into a niche. In that $300-399 niche, it is the class leader.

There is no point in lamenting that it has mono sound or is a city phone. To get a better, more featured phone, you would be looking at

$449 Nothing CMF 1 5G (also a city phone)

$499 OPPO Reno 11 F (ditto)

$499 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (city and regional).

OPPO A80 ratings

Ratings 2024 rating 70/100 pass mark Features 75 It has everything you need—dual hybrid SIM/MicroSD, a fit-for-purpose SoC, fast charge capability but no charger, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor on the power button. Value 80 It is excellent value at $369 for a 5G and 8/256GB. Performance 75 It performs reasonably, but the antenna strength is only for cities and suburbs. Ease of Use 85 OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support Design 75 Another bland glass slab, but now slightly more unbreakable. Rating out of 10 78

OPPO A80 5G $369 7.8 Features 7.5/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 7.5/10

















Ease of use 8.5/10

















Design 7.5/10

















Pros Adequate performance - not for gamers

Bright 720p 60/90/120Hz IPS screen

Excellent battery life, but no charger supplied

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support

Average camera - better than social media class Cons None really for a $349 device

Mono speaker

Needs to use the OPPO 33-45W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach fast charge speeds

IP54 is class-leading for the price

A single mic is not as good for hands-free use.