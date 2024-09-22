OPPO A80 5G – great value for clumsy city slickers (smartphone review)
The OPPO A80 is a well-priced, entry-level $369 5G smartphone with a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body and decent city and suburb phone reception.
If you don’t know, OPPO has been a well-respected Chinese brand in Australia since 2014. It has offices, repair facilities, and a warehouse in Sydney. The build quality is excellent.
This is a mini-review, so we will summarise the main points from our 70+ tests with the tabular results at the end.
- 6.67” 1604 x 720, bright 60/90/120Hz IPS LCD – decent colourful screen with more than enough brightness to be read in in-direct sunlight. ✅
- MediaTek Dimensity 63000 SoC can be laggy with several apps open, but it is fit for purpose. Throttling is well controlled.
- The SoC has no serious AI capacity – not expected
- 8/256GB RAM/storage is class-leading ✅
- Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz has a maximum speed of 433Mbps out to 10M, but they are not strong– Passable
- 4G/5G phone reception is suitable for city and suburb use or with good tower coverage.
- Battery life should be two days for typical users and 10-15 hours for heavy users. ✅
- No charger is supplied. Using a 15-25W PD 3.0 charger recharges in 1 hour and 10 minutes.
- A mono speaker (earpiece and bottom speaker) solely for clear voice (not music)
- Single mic for hands-free (no noise reduction)
- 3.5mm jack for cabled earphones gives good stereo sound.
- OPPO quality build with 360° Damage Resistant Armour Body using China Southern Glass (twice-reinforced) and Panda Glass (twice-reinforced). ✅
- Stary Black or Midnight Purple
- Android 14 with two Android upgrades and three years of security patches. ✅
- 50MP camera (bins to 12.5MP) and a 2MP depth sensor – OK point-and-shoot results in day and office light
- 8MP selfie – OK for single and dual selfies
- Rating 78/100 (a pass mark is 70/100) ✅
Reviewers comment
At $349, it is a reliable, great value, well-made phone with city and suburb phone reception.
Don’t forget to read CyberShack’s view and view the photos at the end.
OPPO A80 5G Data tables
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|OPPO A80 5G
|Model Number
|CPH2369
|RAM/Storage Base
|8/256
|Price base
|369
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Tier
|entry level
|Website
|Website
|From
|Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service.
|More
|Test date
|August 2024
|Ambient temp
|10-27°
|Release
|August 2024
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|The genuine Australian model has an RNZ C-Tick on the box label. Also, check Settings, About Device, and Regulatory.
|More
CyberShack smartphone news and reviews
Screen Specs
|Size
|6.67″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat with centre O-Hole
|Resolution
|1604 x 720
|PPI
|264
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|89.9%
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive.
|Auto or stepped 60/90/120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|Claim 1000 nits HBM (test 897)
|Nits max, test
|N/A
|Contrast
|1500:1 (tested 1475:1)
|sRGB
|Claim
Natural 71% NTSC (100% sRGB)
Vivid 83% NTSC (Test 112% sRGB)
|DCI-P3
|N/A – Not DCI-P3
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|Approx 3.2
|HDR Level
|720p HD SDR
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|Yes – Comfort
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|Yes, but the peak nits are momentary before settling back to 400-500 nits.
|Always on Display
|N/ A
|Edge display
|N/ A
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 FHD SRD streaming
|Gaming
|Not really for gaming
|Screen protection
|Panda (Twice reinforced)
|Comment
|Bright screen with reasonable colour accuracy.
Processor Specs
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|nm
|6 TSMC
|Cores
|2 x 2.4GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz
|Modem
|MT
|AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion
|Geekbench AI CPU Backend 547/528/1028
Geekbench AI GPU Backend 159/217/215
Geekbench AI NNAPI Backend 231/347/202
AiTuTu: 41817
AI Benchmark 5: 65.4
INOPS: 11.82
GINOPS: 10.18
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|788
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|1972
|Like
|Benchmarks
Slower than a Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1.
It seems almost identical to MT Dimensity 6080.
|GPU
|ARM MALI-G57 MC2 1072MHz
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|1396
|Like
|Slow
|Vulcan
|1428
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR4X plus up to 8GB virtual RAM
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 2.2 (206GB free)
|micro-SD
|Yes, to 2TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained
|317 (Jazz Disk Peak 508.55)
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained
|238 (Jazz Disk peak 351)
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|77/42 mountable
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|27/25 OTG Only
|Comment
|It has a 50-month fluency claim for keeping its system speed.
Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|190261
|Average GIPS
|171995
|Minimum GIPS
|146881
|% Throttle
|18%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Reasonable day-to-day performance in email, browsing, and general phone features.
Comms Specs
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz maximum speed 433 Mbps half-duplex.
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-38//433/433 5GHz
|Test 5m
|-38/433/390
|Test 10m
|-52/200/165
|BT Type
|5.2 (Claims 5.3, but processor does not support it)
|GPS single, dual
|BeiDou: B1I; GPS: L1; GLONASS: G1; Galileo: E1; QZSS: L1
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|No (emulated by SoC)
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|Wi-Fi signals are not strong. At 2m from the router, it is -38dBm when it should be around -28dBm. It was also extremely slow to auto-range on mesh.
4/5G specs
|Type
|4/5G
|SIM
|Hybrid dual SIM or SIM and microSD
|Active
|DSDS Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/n40/n41/66/77/n78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands.
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|17/16.3/24ms (average)
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-79 to -91 12.6pW to 794.3fW
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|There is a good, strong reception signal, but it cannot find the three adjacent towers. This is for the city/suburbs or areas with a tower nearby.
Battery specs
|mAh
|5100mAh/19.95WH single battery
It can be as low as 4970mAh/19.44Wh
Rated for over four years if charged once daily (80% capacity remaining).
|Charger, type, supplied
|Not supplied
It can use up to 45W SUPERVOOC but is really PD 13.5W chargeable.
Most PD 3.0 chargers will charge at 9V/1.5A/12W.
|PD, QC level
|Most PD 3.0 chargers will charge at 9V/1.5A/12W.
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|No
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|Claim 30 minutes 50%
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 10 minutes
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Approx 3 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|17 hours 44 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|23 hours 36 minutes
Accubattery 28 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|4373.3 minutes (7.29 hours) 3139 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|625.1 minutes (10.42 hours) 3262 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 47 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours
|mA Full load screen on
|1250-1300mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|250-300mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on Performance mode and Adaptive screen
|Estimate typical use
|Two days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load.
|Comment
|We are saddened that OPPO has not included a charger – following in the bad footsteps of Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel, and Nokia. It appears that you need the SUPERVOOC charger to halve charging time.
Sound hardware
Note that it is a mono device, not stereo, as advertised.
|Speakers
|Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker.
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|MediaTek
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC/ AAC/ APTX/ APTX HD/ and LDAC
|Multipoint
|Should work
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Real Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|82dB
|Media (music)
|80
|Ring
|80
|Alarm
|75
|Notifications
|80
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|A single mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate for inside use
|BT headphones
|Reasonable L/R separation
Sound quality
|Sound quality
|Tested despite being mono – there is no sound stage.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow linear build to 1kHz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Flat
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Slow linear decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline
|Sound Signature type
|Mid-centric for clear voice. The missing bass makes this muddy, and the missing treble means there is little character and directionality.
|Soundstage
|None – it is mono
|Comment
|At this price/ mono is all you can expect, and it is focused on clear voice. This is not stereo as advertised.
OPPO A80 build specs
|Size (H X W x D)
|165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68mm
|Weight grams
|186
|Front glass
|Called 360° Damage Resistant Armour Body
China Southern Glass (twice-reinforced)
Panda (twice-reinforced)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IP54
|Colours
|Starry Black
Moonlight Purple
|Pen, Stylus support
|Not specified
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 3W
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|Excellent build quality (as are all OPPO phones)
OS specs
|Android
|14
|Security patch date
|5 July 2024 – barely current)
|UI
|ColorOS 14.1
|OS upgrade policy
|Two – Android 15 and 16
|Security patch policy
|Three years of quarterly updates
|Bloatware
|Quite a lot – all removable. The lower the cost, the more bloatware you get.
|Other
|Has all Google Apps as well as its alternatives. Use Google Apps where possible for backup purposes.
|Comment
|ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On the power button – 8/ 10 test
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
OPPO A80 rear camera
The key issue here is that it is really a single-sensor camera. The 2MP is used for bokeh (portrait) depth estimation.
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV50D
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.6 bins to 1.2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|75.5° (64.8 to 76.9°)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|10X
|Rear 2
|Portrait (a mono-depth sensor for bokeh)
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC02M1
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080@60fps but 1080@30fps default
|Flash
|New ring flash (could be dual)
|Auto-HDR
|AI eraser
Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Text Scanner, Google Lens, HI-RES, Dual-view Video, and Sticker
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
OPPO A80 Camera test photos
OPPO A80 selfie
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC08A8
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|80 (69.6 to 81.8°)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|N/A
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Pano, Dual-view Video, and Sticker
|Comment
CyberShack’s view – The OPPO A80 is a great value 5G phone
It is one of many OPPO global cookie-cutter phones that fit into a niche. In that $300-399 niche, it is the class leader.
There is no point in lamenting that it has mono sound or is a city phone. To get a better, more featured phone, you would be looking at
- $449 Nothing CMF 1 5G (also a city phone)
- $499 OPPO Reno 11 F (ditto)
- $499 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (city and regional).
OPPO A80 ratings
|Ratings
|2024 rating 70/100 pass mark
|Features
|75
|It has everything you need—dual hybrid SIM/MicroSD, a fit-for-purpose SoC, fast charge capability but no charger, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor on the power button.
|Value
|80
|It is excellent value at $369 for a 5G and 8/256GB.
|Performance
|75
|It performs reasonably, but the antenna strength is only for cities and suburbs.
|Ease of Use
|85
|OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support
|Design
|75
|Another bland glass slab, but now slightly more unbreakable.
|Rating out of 10
|78
OPPO A80 5G$369
Pros
- Adequate performance - not for gamers
- Bright 720p 60/90/120Hz IPS screen
- Excellent battery life, but no charger supplied
- Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
- Average camera - better than social media class
Cons
- None really for a $349 device
- Mono speaker
- Needs to use the OPPO 33-45W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach fast charge speeds
- IP54 is class-leading for the price
- A single mic is not as good for hands-free use.