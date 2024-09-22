OPPO A80 5G – great value for clumsy city slickers (smartphone review)

The OPPO A80 is a well-priced, entry-level $369 5G smartphone with a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body and decent city and suburb phone reception.

If you don’t know, OPPO has been a well-respected Chinese brand in Australia since 2014. It has offices, repair facilities, and a warehouse in Sydney. The build quality is excellent.

This is a mini-review, so we will summarise the main points from our 70+ tests with the tabular results at the end.

  • 6.67” 1604 x 720, bright 60/90/120Hz IPS LCD – decent colourful screen with more than enough brightness to be read in in-direct sunlight. ✅
  • MediaTek Dimensity 63000 SoC can be laggy with several apps open, but it is fit for purpose. Throttling is well controlled.
  • The SoC has no serious AI capacity – not expected
  • 8/256GB RAM/storage is class-leading ✅
  • Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz has a maximum speed of 433Mbps out to 10M, but they are not strong– Passable
  • 4G/5G phone reception is suitable for city and suburb use or with good tower coverage.
  • Battery life should be two days for typical users and 10-15 hours for heavy users. ✅
  • No charger is supplied. Using a 15-25W PD 3.0 charger recharges in 1 hour and 10 minutes.
  • A mono speaker (earpiece and bottom speaker) solely for clear voice (not music)
  • Single mic for hands-free (no noise reduction)
  • 3.5mm jack for cabled earphones gives good stereo sound.
  • OPPO quality build with 360° Damage Resistant Armour Body using China Southern Glass (twice-reinforced) and Panda Glass (twice-reinforced). ✅
  • Stary Black or Midnight Purple
  • Android 14 with two Android upgrades and three years of security patches. ✅
  • 50MP camera (bins to 12.5MP) and a 2MP depth sensor – OK point-and-shoot results in day and office light
  • 8MP selfie – OK for single and dual selfies
  • Rating 78/100 (a pass mark is 70/100) ✅

Reviewers comment

At $349, it is a reliable, great value, well-made phone with city and suburb phone reception.

Don’t forget to read CyberShack’s view and view the photos at the end.

OPPO A80 5G Data tables

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO A80 5G
Model NumberCPH2369
RAM/Storage Base8/256
   Price base369
Warranty months24-months ACL
 Tierentry level
WebsiteWebsite
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service.
More
Test dateAugust 2024
Ambient temp10-27°
ReleaseAugust 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)The genuine Australian model has an RNZ C-Tick on the box label. Also, check Settings, About Device, and Regulatory.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews
CyberShack smartphone news and reviews

Screen Specs

Size6.67″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre O-Hole
Resolution1604 x 720
PPI264
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %89.9%
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive.Auto or stepped 60/90/120Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, testClaim 1000 nits HBM (test 897)
Nits max, testN/A
Contrast1500:1 (tested 1475:1)
sRGBClaim
Natural 71% NTSC (100% sRGB)
Vivid 83% NTSC (Test 112% sRGB)
DCI-P3N/A – Not DCI-P3
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)Approx 3.2
HDR Level720p HD SDR
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes – Comfort
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableYes, but the peak nits are momentary before settling back to 400-500 nits.
Always on DisplayN/ A
Edge displayN/ A
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD SRD streaming
GamingNot really for gaming
Screen protectionPanda (Twice reinforced)
CommentBright screen with reasonable colour accuracy.

Processor Specs

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 6300
nm6 TSMC
Cores2 x 2.4GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz
ModemMT
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		Geekbench AI CPU Backend 547/528/1028
Geekbench AI GPU Backend 159/217/215
Geekbench AI NNAPI Backend 231/347/202
AiTuTu: 41817
AI Benchmark 5: 65.4
INOPS: 11.82
GINOPS: 10.18
Geekbench 6 Single-core788
Geekbench 6 multi-core1972
LikeBenchmarks
Slower than a Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1.
It seems almost identical to MT Dimensity 6080.
GPUARM MALI-G57 MC2 1072MHz
GPU Test
Open CL1396
LikeSlow
Vulcan1428
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X plus up to 8GB virtual RAM
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 (206GB free)
micro-SDYes, to 2TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained317 (Jazz Disk Peak 508.55)
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained238 (Jazz Disk peak 351)
CPDT microSD read, write MBps77/42 mountable
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps27/25 OTG Only
CommentIt has a 50-month fluency claim for keeping its system speed.

Throttle test

Max GIPS190261
Average GIPS171995
Minimum GIPS146881
% Throttle18%
CPU Temp50°
CommentReasonable day-to-day performance in email, browsing, and general phone features.

Comms Specs

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz maximum speed 433 Mbps half-duplex.
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-38//433/433 5GHz
Test 5m-38/433/390
Test 10m-52/200/165
BT Type5.2 (Claims 5.3, but processor does not support it)
GPS single, dualBeiDou: B1I; GPS: L1; GLONASS: G1; Galileo: E1; QZSS: L1
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForWi-Fi casting and Chromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroNo (emulated by SoC)
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentWi-Fi signals are not strong. At 2m from the router, it is -38dBm when it should be around -28dBm. It was also extremely slow to auto-range on mesh.
OPPO A80
OPPO A80

4/5G specs

Type4/5G
SIMHybrid dual SIM or SIM and microSD
ActiveDSDS Only one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/n40/n41/66/77/n78
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands.
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms17/16.3/24ms (average)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-79 to -91 12.6pW to 794.3fW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentThere is a good, strong reception signal, but it cannot find the three adjacent towers. This is for the city/suburbs or areas with a tower nearby.
OPPO A80

Battery specs

mAh5100mAh/19.95WH single battery
It can be as low as 4970mAh/19.44Wh
Rated for over four years if charged once daily (80% capacity remaining).
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied
It can use up to 45W SUPERVOOC but is really PD 13.5W chargeable.
Most PD 3.0 chargers will charge at 9V/1.5A/12W.
 PD, QC levelMost PD 3.0 chargers will charge at 9V/1.5A/12W.
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cable.No
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30minsClaim 30 minutes 50%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 10 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2AApprox 3 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane17 hours 44 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery23 hours 36 minutes
Accubattery 28 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery4373.3 minutes (7.29 hours) 3139 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex625.1 minutes (10.42 hours) 3262 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 47 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours
mA Full load screen on1250-1300mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Performance mode and Adaptive screen
   Estimate typical useTwo days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load.
CommentWe are saddened that OPPO has not included a charger – following in the bad footsteps of Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel, and Nokia. It appears that you need the SUPERVOOC charger to halve charging time.

Sound hardware

Note that it is a mono device, not stereo, as advertised.

SpeakersEarpiece and mono down-fixing speaker.
TuningNo
AMPMediaTek
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC/ AAC/ APTX/ APTX HD/ and LDAC
MultipointShould work
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max82dB
   Media (music)80
   Ring80
   Alarm75
   Notifications80
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeA single mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate for inside use
   BT headphonesReasonable L/R separation


Sound quality

OPPO A80
Look at the gold line.
Sound quality Tested despite being mono – there is no sound stage.
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow linear build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzFlat
Mid 400-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzSlow linear decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline
Sound Signature typeMid-centric for clear voice. The missing bass makes this muddy, and the missing treble means there is little character and directionality.
SoundstageNone – it is mono
CommentAt this price/ mono is all you can expect, and it is focused on clear voice. This is not stereo as advertised.

OPPO A80 build specs

Size (H X W x D)165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68mm
Weight grams186
Front glassCalled 360° Damage Resistant Armour Body
China Southern Glass (twice-reinforced)
Panda (twice-reinforced)
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingIP54
ColoursStarry Black
Moonlight Purple
Pen, Stylus supportNot specified
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentExcellent build quality (as are all OPPO phones)

OS specs

Android14
Security patch date5 July 2024 – barely current)
UIColorOS 14.1
OS upgrade policyTwo – Android 15 and 16
Security patch policyThree years of quarterly updates
BloatwareQuite a lot – all removable. The lower the cost, the more bloatware you get.
OtherHas all Google Apps as well as its alternatives. Use Google Apps where possible for backup purposes.
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn the power button – 8/ 10 test
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO A80 rear camera

The key issue here is that it is really a single-sensor camera. The 2MP is used for bokeh (portrait) depth estimation.

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOmnivision OV50D
   FocusAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.6 bins to 1.2
  FOV° (stated, actual)75.5° (64.8 to 76.9°)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10X
Rear 2Portrait (a mono-depth sensor for bokeh)
   MP2MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC02M1
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)89°
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080@60fps but 1080@30fps default
   FlashNew ring flash (could be dual)
   Auto-HDR
AI eraser
Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Text Scanner, Google Lens, HI-RES, Dual-view Video, and Sticker
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

OPPO A80 Camera test photos

OPPO A80
1X and it is a bright and colour accurate shot with good HDR and background definition.
OPPO A80
2X digital and a decent shoot – ditto to 1X
OPPO A80
5X and about the limit of digital zoom.
OPPO A80
10X and well beyond digital zoom capability.
OPPO A80
There is no macro sensor but you can ger as close as 10cm.
OPPO A80
OPPO A80
OIfice light and good colours and definition.
OPPO A80
Bokh and the AI is expecting a human face.
OPPO A80
<40 lumens and not a bad shot. Lacking in screen detail.
OPPO A80
Night mode brightens the shot at the expense of detail.

OPPO A80 selfie

  MP8MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC08A8
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)80 (69.6 to 81.8°)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomN/A
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesPhoto, Video, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Pano, Dual-view Video, and Sticker
Comment

CyberShack’s view – The OPPO A80 is a great value 5G phone

It is one of many OPPO global cookie-cutter phones that fit into a niche. In that $300-399 niche, it is the class leader.

There is no point in lamenting that it has mono sound or is a city phone. To get a better, more featured phone, you would be looking at

  • $449 Nothing CMF 1 5G (also a city phone)
  • $499 OPPO Reno 11 F (ditto)
  • $499 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (city and regional).

OPPO A80 ratings

Ratings2024 rating 70/100 pass mark
Features75
It has everything you need—dual hybrid SIM/MicroSD, a fit-for-purpose SoC, fast charge capability but no charger, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor on the power button.
Value80
It is excellent value at $369 for a 5G and 8/256GB.
Performance75
It performs reasonably, but the antenna strength is only for cities and suburbs.
Ease of Use85
OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support
Design75
Another bland glass slab, but now slightly more unbreakable.
Rating out of 1078

OPPO A80 5G

$369
OPPO A80 5G
7.8

Features

 7.5/10

Value

 8.0/10

Performance

 7.5/10

Ease of use

 8.5/10

Design

 7.5/10

Pros

  • Adequate performance - not for gamers
  • Bright 720p 60/90/120Hz IPS screen
  • Excellent battery life, but no charger supplied
  • Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
  • Average camera - better than social media class

Cons

  • None really for a $349 device
  • Mono speaker
  • Needs to use the OPPO 33-45W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach fast charge speeds
  • IP54 is class-leading for the price
  • A single mic is not as good for hands-free use.
