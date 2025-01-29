Oclean X Ultra S – smart Wi-Fi electric toothbrush (wellness review)

The Oclean X Ultra S is a smart Wi-Fi/BT electric toothbrush exclusively through Shaver Shop Australia. Like all smart things, it has an app for Android or iOS.

Before we review any new brand or device, we like to learn a little about the owners and things like privacy policies and terms of use. It is not that we are paranoid (well, maybe a little), but our readers demand that level of transparency.

What is Oclean?

OClean is a trademark of Shenzen Yunding Information Technology CO, which Fager Yu and Laurent Le Pen co-founded in 2016.

It appears to be at least 57% owned by Anhui Huami Technology Co (2013), a Chinese biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. The company hopes to promote better sports, health and medical services for everyone in the world through the cloud (health cloud service) + end (intelligent wearable devices) + core (chip). In 2021, it changed its name to Zepp Health, registered in the Cayman Islands.

It also appears to have investment from Xiaomi and uses its Chinese cloud. Presumably, data is in a CCP-accessible cloud. We have sought company clarification.

Controversy

Philps (Koninklijke Philips N.V) issued a cease-and-desist letter (22/8/2024) to Oclean (Shenzen Yunding Information Technology) accompanied by a draft application for a provisional injunction.

The respondent issued a declaration that it would cease and desist under penalty and did not dispute the patent infringement. It also stated that it would not attend IFA 2024. Philips realised only some days later that this was obviously not adhered to and decided to file the application for a provisional injunction.

On 26 September 2024, UPC granted Philips ex parte PI to remove patent-infringing toothbrushes from IFA 2024.

The full patent case is still to be heard and can be drawn out and complicated, but Oclean has not denied the infringement, and Philips has deep pockets. Oclean’s app functionality and design closely resemble Philips Sonic Care.

Privacy – Fail

Any device with an app has privacy issues. You might wonder about the privacy implications of a toothbrush, an IoT device connected to your home network and phone. We screen-scraped the Privacy Policy (7130 words) and Terms of Use (4089 words). That’s 11,219 words to use a toothbrush.

By comparison Philips Sonicare Privacy and Terms are less than 3000 words and very benign. Data is stored in a US cloud.

We suggest you read the policies because Oclean can collect information about you, your network, social media accounts, mobile devices, location, and more.

Clean teeth are secondary to the data collected. It states, “We may also process and disclose personal information to our affiliated companies (which are in the communications, social media, technology, and cloud businesses) and to Third-Party Service Providers for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy’.

If you value privacy, read 11,219 words at the end of this review.

Australian Review: Oclean X Ultra S – smart Wi-Fi electric toothbrush

Website CyberShack Toothbrush news and reviews RRP $449.95 plus freight Colour Black or Mint Green Made in China Company See above More CyberShack Toothbrush news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass+

It is cylindrical with a small vertical colour touch screen (swipe up/down) above the power button. The end has an LED ring that indicates if you are brushing too hard.

The screen displays a ‘Fresh Clover’, showing the teeth brushing score and duration. Wi-Fi transfers the data to the app.

When in use, it vibrates every 30 seconds or uses a high-pitched female voice via ‘teeth-conduction’ to move to the next cleaning area. Standard brushing is two minutes.

There are three types of intelligent brushes unique to this device.

Setup – Pass

The app must pair to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz to enable reporting.

We recommend using a junk email address and not providing any information on gender, age, smoker, coffee, wine, or tea—skip these screens. It will suggest Gentle Teeth Spa, and we recommend you switch to Standard 2-minute Cleaning.

The app contains many OClean exclusives – we did not test these.

In mouth – Pass+

Since January 2023 I have used an Intelligent Philips DiamondClean 9000 – the high-tech toothbrush and a iO8 Oral-B when I stay overnight in Sydney. The two could not be more chalk and cheese for mouth feel.

Before that, I used Oral-B for years, believing the rotating head removed more plaque than regular brushing. Philips uses a traditional toothbrush-style head that vibrates side-to-side, more in tune with conventional side-to-side brushing. Regardless, any electric toothbrush will give you a cleaner clean.

The Olean Oclean X Ultra S is more Philips-like, which I prefer to oscillating round brushes. It is all a matter of what you get used to. Like Philips, you can select the intensity and brush style.

The Oclean app in use

Apart from offering copious cleaning options, there is not much to it. The home page gives you a 3D mouth map and a health report covering brushing force and weekly trends. The 3D map is only an approximation and relies on time spent in the cleaning area rather than actual cleaning. It often differs from the device readout.

But the irony is that I long ago abandoned using the Philips and Oral-B apps as they were little more than gimmicks. Do you need a personalised 3D mouth map or to know where you applied too much pressure? Well, maybe for a week. At least in these apps, you can turn off advertising, etc.

The only reason to spend $450 on a toothbrush is if you promise faithfully to use the app because, without it, it is purely an electric toothbrush that you only need to spend $50 on.

Battery – Pass but no power adapter

Battery life depends on the cleaning program and duration. On a standard 2-minute clean, it uses about 2.5%. Used twice a day (as recommended), that is 20 days. It is not the claimed 40 days using default mode at two minutes x twice daily.

It comes with a USB-A cabled charge pad but no power adapter. The manual says it should only use a 5V/1A/5W adapter. It claims fast charging, but PD 0 does not support that, and you can expect about 5 hours.

Care: Do not attempt to charge this using a PPS or PD 1/2/3/4. Use of a charger greater than 5W can cause overheating.

Brush replacements – eye-wateringly expensive

A two-pack of either Clean (firm bristles), White (firm bristles and rubber polish), or Gum Care (soft bristles) costs $49.95 plus freight if applicable. The price is fixed as there is only one retail outlet.

By comparison, an 8-pack of the Philips Sonicare Bluetooth W2 is $76.45 and can be found online for even less.

Noise – Pass+

It is less than 50dB – quieter than Oral-B.

Inbox

OClean X Ultra S toothbrush

3 x different toothbrushes

USB-A WP02 wireless cleaning base

USB-C carry pack

Wall mount

IPX7

USB-C carry pack – Pass+

It has a wireless charge base for the toothbrush and from for two brushes. Similar to Philips.

Price – Fail

The Australian price of $449.95 is exclusive to Shaver Shop. The US price is $129.99 (about A$220 inc GST).

Now, I like Shaver Shop, but this exclusive pricing is outrageous. eBay has these for A$244.72, including international freight.

Test Issues

We experienced Wi-Fi and BT dropouts, each on separate occasions. We lost data even though it is supposed to hold about seven days’ worth.

I don’t think the high-pitched female voice is clear or effective, but I can’t find where to turn it off, as it occurs in some cleaning profiles and not others. The vibration time change is fine.

The screen shows areas not ‘cleaned’, but the app shows clean.

App privacy is an issue.

The magnetic wall mount adhesive is ‘permanent.’

CyberShack’s view: Oclean X Ultra S – smart Wi-Fi electric toothbrush does not get the tick!

While it has a lot of tech, like a maglev motor and a screen, it is still only a BT/Wi-Fi toothbrush with a privacy-invasive app. Add the Philips patent breach and high Australian price, and we can’t find enough reasons to recommend it.

I’m sorry, Oclean. We have given the company the opportunity to correct any inaccuracies and will gladly publish relevant facts.

In the interim, the best experience is with a Philips DiamondClean 9000 at Harvey Norman or JB Hi-Fi for $299.

Ratings

We won’t rate this device.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au