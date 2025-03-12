Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer – juice this morning is bought to you by Ninja (cooking review)

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is a brilliant idea, well executed. It is a powerful, continuous cold press juicer with a choice of less or more pulp.

Now, we all love fresh orange, pineapple, apple (insert your favourite fruit or vegetable here) juice, but buying juice at the supermarket means it is generally made on imported concentrate. All Australia does is add water, sugar, an acidity regulator (citric acid), and sometimes Vitamin C, thickener (466), natural flavour, food colour and preservative. Fresh – ha!

In most cases, low-cost apple juice is used as the base of store-bought juice, and the real fruit is as low as 5%.

But it is cheap – as low as $3.00 per 2 litres for home brand (often called fruit drink – not juice). It is telling that Woolworths Orange Juice is $5 per 2 litres as it only contains water and reconstituted orange juice plus flavour, Vitamin C and Citric Acid. Don’t let the terms 99% fruit juice deceive you – that’s 90% water and 9% concentrate!

So, I went shopping to find real fruit juice. The only real 100% orange juice was Nudie, which cost $10 per 2 litres. It has 167 kJ per 100ml.

So, if you are about health and what you put into the engine, the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is for you.

Australian Review: Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer Model JC151 (prices at 12/3/25)

Note: This is the new JC151 model

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – solid, well-made and definitely meant for the benchtop

Let’s start with the benchtop. While it is only 3.6kg, it is 182(W) x 308 (D) x 405mm (H), and you need room to feed in the fruit or vegetable pieces, so the real operating height is about 600mm. The power cable is 800mm, so it needs to be close to a power point.

It is beautifully made with obvious quality components. The motor has heaps of torque for continuous juicing.

It is the quality we have come to expect from Ninja.

Fruit preparation – The hardest and longest part

Most fruits and vegetables require some preparation and cutting into 40mm slices.

Anything with thick skin, like oranges, pineapples, watermelons, mangoes, etc., needs to be peeled. You will soon learn to cut these to make skin/rind removal easier.

Anything with thin skin, like apples, pears, peaches, cucumber, celery and carrots, can leave the skin on – it is your choice, as many nutrients are in the skin.

You can use defrosted frozen fruit.

Stems and large pips need to be removed, but you can leave the core in Apples (I don’t). You can add herbs and seeds if you wish.

You can’t juice things that don’t have juice – bananas and avocados come to mind.

If you intend to use this daily, I suggest buying your ingredients in bulk and doing bulk prep and juice to reduce overall time and washing up. Fresh juice will stay in the fridge for a few days and can be frozen. We intend to freeze the excess in icy pole moulds for use as required.

How much fruit?

Each fruit has different levels of juice. For example,

Half pineapple: 300ml (900kJ)

Two Royal Gala apples: 250ml (205kJ each)

Two Valencia oranges: 250ml (240kJ each)

250g of white grapes: 100ml (335kJ per 100g)

Cup of Blueberries: 60ml (238kJ per 100g)

Then comes the economics

We bought

3kg bag of 14 Valencia oranges for $8.90 ($3.00 per kg) or 60 cents each.

Whole Pineapple $4.50 gives two juice serves

Royal Gala apples 60 cents each (Pink Lady and others $1 each)

Two glasses (550ml) of pineapple and orange cost $3.45 ($6.30 per litre).

If we used apple as the base (as most commercial juices do), the cost drops considerably.

How does it taste?

Over the past few weeks, we have made a variety of juices. Comparing Ninja straight unsweetened Valencia (cheapest) orange juice with supermarket juice, the difference is chalk and cheese.

There is a vibrancy that puts store-bought juice to shame.

Subjectively, there was a huge taste difference between Ninja and Nudie (which says it is pure juice). Ninja was less watery, had a better mouthfeel, was less acidic, and was more satisfying. Nudie was just OK—better than other store-bought juices!

The pineapple juice was superb (you can alter the pulp from low to high, depending on your preference). Compared to Golden Circle, it was smooth, tasted like real pineapple (because it is), had far less acidity, and a far better mouthfeel.

And, of course, you can cut Ninja juice with water or ice to taste.

The best comparison was the local Boost Juice bar. But we were disappointed that they would not make straight orange or pineapple. The owner admitted it was too expensive, and all juice drinks were a blend of juices with at least 30% ice to keep costs in line.

Using the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer

There are only two choices – the black filter (less pulp) or the orange filter (more pulp). We recommend the orange filter for the best mouth feel.

It is easy to assemble. Place the 40cm (or smaller) cut fruit into the feed tube and use the tamper to ensure it enters the juicer. There is only a start/stop and hold button.

The juice goes into the 1-litre juice jug, and the pulp goes into the pulp container. Press start, and it is quiet, too.

Pure sweet pineapple 100% Valencia Orange

Cleaning – Pass

You can clean all the parts (except the main stand) on the top shelf of a dishwasher (not hot cycle), but it is simple to rinse and wash in the sink.

The parts are robust and should not break giving years of use.

All that pulp – useful

The pulp can be used in smoothies (blender), soups, baked goods, fruit teas, infused water, ice blocks and more.

It can also be composted – don’t just dump it in the garden, as the remnant sugar will attract insects.

Energy use – Pass+

Minimal at 150W maximum.

CyberShack’s view: Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is perfect for the daily juice

With the caveat that you want to be healthier and don’t mind going that extra step to make your own. If you pre-prepare the fruit and batch-make the juice, it is not a chore. Washing the machine daily could be!

And it’s not a smoothie maker—it is cold-pressed and extracts the juice. Smoothies blend all manner of ingredients to make a thicker drink.

We did not test with vegetables as we don’t drink veggie juice. But we found a great starter guide for juice shots, juice, and pulp. We have read a review that tested leafy greens and hard vegetables. It was rated the Best Horizontal Masticating Juicer in its class.

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer Ratings

We have not reviewed a cold press juicer, so we have no benchmarks. But given the build quality and final product, it’s a 10/10.

Features: Two filter sizes, continuous motor, industrial strength parts.

Value: Looks pretty fair, considering the competition is more about consumer quality. Amazon has a suspiciously similar design, the Amzchef Slow Masticating Juicer, at $221.

Performance: Powerful and will handle all fruit and vegetables with juice.

Ease of Use: The machine is easy to use and clean. It is the fruit preparation that takes time. Two-year warranty. It gets a 95% five-star rating.

Design: Well-designed and over-engineered.

Pro

Real, fresh fruit and vegetable juice

Easy to use

Easy to clean

Choice of low or more pulp

Ninja quality and warranty

Con

Fruit prep takes time.

