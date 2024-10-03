Motorola Edge 50 Neo – superb value/performance mid-range (smartphone review)

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is an absolute bargain, sitting above the Fusion and below the Edge 50 and 50 Pro.

At $699, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is the class leader in this very competitive segment. It also has some nice Pantone colours: PANTONE Poinciana (Red), PANTONE Lattè (milk coffee), and PANTONE Grisaille (grey) with a vegan leather back.

Quick Specs (class-leading marked ✅)

  • 6.4” 2670 x 1220, 120Hz, up to 3000 nits HDR brightness, pOLED ✅✅
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with limited AI capacity
  • 12/256GB RAM/Storage ✅
  • Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 2.0 OTG, NFC, and GPS ✅
  • Single and eSIM (✅unusual for this price), 4/5G for city and suburbs use only
  • 4310mAh battery and 68W fast charger in box for all-day use ✅✅
  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos decode
  • IP68 and MIL-STD 810H construction ✅✅
  • 2+5+5 Warranty, Android OS upgrades and bi-monthly security patches ✅✅
  • 50+12+10MP (wide OIS/ultrawide/3X telephoto OIS) rear camera and 32MP selfie ✅✅

Our take – the $600-699 Class leader punches well above its weight and is a pleasure to use.

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 50 Neo SIM/eSIM, 12/256GB, XTR2409-1

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Edge 50 Neo
Model NumberXT2409-1
RAM/Storage Base12/256GB
   Price base$699
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierEdge benefits
WebsiteProduct page
FromMotorola online, Harvey Norman, Domayne, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Officeworks.
Country of OriginChina
CompanyIt is owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews
Test dateSeptember/October 2024
Ambient temp10-30°
Release45505
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)*Motorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks nor carry an Australian warranty.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G may not work here

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. Check Settings, About Phone, Regulatory Labels and Australian RCM C-tick mark. Insist on a screen grab if you buy anywhere else.

Australian certified phones use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

New ratings in 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it could be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. Pass means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Shown with matching colour covers.

First Impression – Pass+

I like it. The three colourway vegan backs in PANTONE Poinciana, PANTONE Lattè, and PANTONE Grisaille give this a touch of glass with matching colour bumper covers provided. The lava flow over the camera hump is well done (if a copy of earlier OPPO Find phones). The buttons are clicky and positive. It feels great in hand.

I was surprised at the 6.4” 3000 nits rated LPTO pOLED screen. It is gorgeous, colour-accurate and daylight-readable. Simply the best screen I have seen on a $699 phone.

Having a 68W charger in the box rounds this package out very nicely.

This is another example of Motorola finding a niche in the market and providing a phone with class-leading specs.

If I have one caveat, the MediaTek 4/5G modem is suitable for city and suburban use with decent tower coverage – not for regional and rural use.

Screen – damned bright – Pass+

It is a 10-bit/1.07 billion-colour screen with excellent colour accuracy for realistic photo and video previews—what you see is what the photo looks like.

It claims 3000 nits, but that is only for HDR content in a 2% window. For most use, it will be around 300-500 nits and can go up to 1000 in direct sunlight.

PWM-sensitive people should note that it has a 240Hz flicker at low brightness levels. Some OLED screens with far higher rates may be more suitable.

Summary – sweet screen – way better than Samsung 8-bit screens.

Size6.4″
TypepOLED LPTO (made by LG Display)
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat, centre o-hole
Resolution2670 x 1220
PPI460
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %95.3
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive120Hz or Auto 24/30/60/90/120Hz (we could not get it to step 1-120Hz).
Response 120Hz300
Nits typical, testTypical screen brightness is around 500 nits.
Nits max, testClaim Peak HDR Brightness 3000 in 2% windows (Test 2767)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBTest 100+%
DCI-P3Claim 100% (Test 100%)
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)2.2
HDR LevelHDR10+
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if known240Hz is perceptible to PWM-sensitive people. A flicker prevention switch may help.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityAll Android 14 features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback.
Gaming<1m GTG
Up to 300Hz touch
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 3
CommentExcellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion-colour screen with far greater subtleties in colour than the 8-bit Samsung S24/+/Ultra.

Processor – Pass

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is a good mid-range SoC (the same as used in the OPPO Reno 12). It has enough power for productivity and limited AI capabilities (it does not come with Google Gemini).

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 7300
Also used in OPPO Reno 12
nm4nm made by TSMC
Cores4 x 2.5GHz & 4 x 2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		MediaTek 6th generation NPU 655
Geekbench AI CPU Backend 908/923/2063
Geekbench AI GPU Backend 274/315/342
Geekbench AI NNAPI Backend 541/1319/2704
AiTuTu: 99,186
AI Benchmark 6: 543
GFLOPS 14.75
GINOPS 16.35
Geekbench 6 Single-core1057
Geekbench 6 multi-core3024
LikeLike SD780 or SD8788
Benchmarks
GPUMali-G615 MC2
GPU Test
Open CL2598
LikeLike Exynos 1280 and SD 860
Vulcan2532
RAM, type12GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM Boost). LPDDR5X in our review unit.
Storage, free, type256GB uMCP (combined with RAM in one package), 200GB free
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak847
Max 990
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak464
Max 580
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps27.5/22Mbps mountable
CommentFast internal storage but slow USB-C 2.0 external storage

Throttling – Pass+

It is not for gamers, although it has excellent thermal management, a low lag screen, and little throttling.

Max GIPS235472
Average GIPS225582
Minimum GIPS213918
% Throttle6%
CPU Temp50°
CommentExcellent thermal management and rock-solid performance.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6E but does not reach the speeds available to it. This is a limitation of the MediaTek SoC, which only has 2×2 MU MIMO and does not support MLO (band aggregation). Still, it is heaps fast enough for average users.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6GHz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-43/1200/1200
Test 5m-48/1120/1200
Test 10m-58/960/1000
BT Type5.3
GPS single, dualGPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS,   NavIC
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no display port audio/video data stream support
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForOnly over Miracast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR Sensor and Sensor Hub
CommentEven though it is Wi-Fi 6E and connected to the 6Ghz band, it only supports 1200/1200Mbps. Still, it is fast enough for any user.
4G/5G – Suitable for City and suburbs – Pass

First, we applaud the availability of an eSIM in a phone of this price – excellent. We also applaud Motorola for being one of the few offering dual ringtones.

But the facts are that it only finds one tower at fairly average speeds and strengths.

SIMSingle Sim and eSim
   ActiveDSDS (Dual sim, dual standby) – one at a time.
Ring tone single, dualDual
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms17.2/23.4/37ms – average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-82 to -118 and 6.3pW to 50fW
Could get an unusable 5G signal
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentTypical of MediaTek modems, this is a city and suburb phone with good tower coverage.

Battery – good life – Pass+

First, a caveat to our findings. Fast charging requires you to enable Boost Charge in the battery settings. A raft of settings are also enabled to give you the best battery life. We turn these off to get a ‘reasonable’ battery life.

But try as we may, some settings eluded us, and we cannot rely on our tests. We suspect the AI is trying to manage the battery, and we don’t want that in our tests.

Our best estimate is that typical users will get a full day or more, and heavy users will get 15-18 hours.

Ten points to Motorola for including a 68W charger inbox that Samsung et al. charge $60+ for.

Battery specs

mAh4310mAh
Charger, type, supplied68W
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4/68W OR 11V/6.2A/68.2W
You must enable Boost Charge in the Battery setting.
 PD, QC levelPD 3.0 and PPS
Qi, wattage15W
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge 0-100%2 hours 13 minutes using the Motorola genuine 68W charger. Charge Boost is enabled, and we think this is being affected by the battery system settings. We expect this should be <1 hour.
   Charge Qi, W 15W fast wireless chargeAbout 4 hours at 5V/2A/10W
   Charge 5V, 2ANot tested – 5-6 hours.
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane26 hours – excellent
   PC Mark 3 batteryIt would not run again due to a battery system setting.
Accubattery (theoretical): about 18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex372.9 minutes (6.32 hours) 4998 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on2 hours 36 minutes (This seems short, and we suspect that it is closer to Accubattery’s theoretical 5 hours)
mA Full load screen on1300-1350mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useClaim up to 34 hours.
CommentWe cannot be sure of the battery test results because a) the charge time seems too long and b) the discharge time seems too short. Something is interfering with this, possibly AI battery settings that we cannot change.
Theoretically, it should be suitable for well over a day’s use.

Sound hardware – Pass

It uses the typical forward-firing earpiece speaker and down-firing bottom speaker.

SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningNo
AMP2 x FS16xx amps (specifications unknown)
Dolby Atmos decodeYes
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo, but FSA4480 Digital to Analogue USB DAC
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, apt X, apt HD, LDAC, LHDC V3/5
MultipointShould do
Dolby Atmos (DA)Decode to 2.0 and earphones
EQSpatial Audio
EQ: Smart Audo (default), Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom
Mics2 – One is for noise cancelling and is used with CrystalTalk AI NR.
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max84 – good
   Media (music)78
   Ring83
   Alarm82
   Notifications74
   Earpiece61
   Hands-freeDecent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality – Pass

Very few phones are listenable for music, and this is no different. It has little high bass, late mid (fine for clear voice), and choppy mid and high treble, making the music harsh and lifeless.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

If music is your thing, use headphones and select from its good range of Bluetooth Codecs.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzStarting at 90Hz and building linearly to 1kHz
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low Mid 200-400HzBuilding
Mid 400-1000HzBuilding
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzLineal decline to 15kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzOff the cliff
Sound Signature typeThis is a mid signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for a clear voice. It is not for easy listening as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and the high treble is choppy and harsh.
   SoundstageDefinite bias to the bottom speaker impairs left/right separation.
DA sound stage is quite wide and has some 3D height.
CommentThe sound signature is average, but it helped with a bit of high bass. Use headphones.
Read  How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide).

Build – Pass+

Motorola builds good gear and the Motorola Edge Edge 50 Neo is a perfect example. The colourways are fashionable, the vegan leather gives it a premium feel in hand, and it is a complete package with a 68W charger and colour-matched bumper cover.

To find a MIL-STD 810H phone at this price is amazing.

Size (H X W x D)154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight grams171
Front glassGG 3
Rear materialPU/Vegan Leather
FramePlastic
IP rating68 – Liquid damage not covered under warranty
30 minutes at 1.5m
MIL-STD 810H military standard
ColoursPantone Poinciana
Pantone Latte
Pantone Grisaille
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger68W
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentIt is well-made and comes with a charger inbox (Samsung does not have one) and a colour-matched bumper cover.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Neo

OS – Pass+

Motorola uses pure Android with a light Hello UX overlay that adds considerable value without complicating Android (we are looking at you, Samsung, with your heavy, bloated UI overlay!).

It uses all the Google apps instead of substitutes (Again, Samsung), which makes it very easy to back up the phone to Google and restore it to another Android phone. You only need a Google Account – using a Motorola Account is unnecessary.

Moto has increased its OS and security patch times to five new OS upgrades and five years of bi-monthly security patches. This policy is generous and unusual for this price bracket—we call it Edge benefits.

AndroidAndroid 14
Security patch date1 September 2024 – current.
UINow Hello UX.
OS upgrade policy5
Security patch policy5 Bi-monthly
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
OtherGoogle Photos is now the default, meaning AI tools such as Magic Editor (10 free monthly uses), Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and more.
CommentMy UX has gone, but the functionality lives on.
Moto Apps now manages most Moto features and enables simple updates.
Family Space, Games, Moto Connect, Moto Secuer, Moto Unplugged, Moto Ready For.
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
CommentMoto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.
Moto Secure info  

Motorola Edge 50 Neo rear camera – Pass+

Blow me away—a real 50 (Wide OIS)+13 (Ultra-wide/macro) + 10MP (3X optical telephoto OIS) rear camera instead of the usual suspects – 8X ultra-wide and 2X depth. In addition, the camera and SoC also support Motorola Camera AI, making point-and-shoot photography easy.

Let’s explain DXOMARK’s rating of 115. We class any phone camera over 100 as pretty good for point-and-shoot.

  • The best Android cameras are the Google Pixel 9 Pro/XL, 158, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, 157. These phones are $1500+++.
  • A really good camera, like the OPPO Find X5 Pro or iPhone 14 Plus, is around 130. At the time, also $1500+.
  • At 115, it joins the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and iPhone 11. It is well above the Samsung A35/55. It is still very good.

The primary sensor is a Sony LYTIA 700C. This new tech uses a smaller sensor but combines more pixels in its binning. It also has better low-light capability and a new multi-frame HDR that combines a bracket of shots to improve details in low and highlight areas. LYTIA is also better at colour saturation, faster focus and AI SteadyCam video recording.

Finally, our bugbear is solved. The 10-bit screen matches the final photo’s colour near-perfectly (Samsung’s 8-bit screens are always off-colour).

If you would like to read the Amateur Photographer camera review, it is here.

Camera test photos

1X and this is a perfect shot with accurate colours, good HDR details and dynamic range.
Ultra-wider and a clear and very well detailed shot that almost colour matches the 1X primary sensor.
2X Optical from the Telephoto sensor has excellent HDR details, grat colour matching and dynamic range.
5X telephoto – ditto, and it is great to see such clarity in the foreground and background.
10X Telephoto and details are perfect – most zoom sensors can’t get this far.
20X and its still going very well. There is some noise and a little loss of detail but for a $699 phone this is excellent.
30X – to be able to read the boat registration number is unheard of on this price phone.
Macro with a 13MP sensor and PDAF is excellent.
No depth of field issues at all.
Office light and the dog’s face is very black and colours are excellent.
Bokeh is looking for a human face and as such blurs the entire image.
<40 luumens and this is a great shot with good screen details. Colours are a little muted.
Night mode brightens the shot at the slight expense of detail.

Camera specs

Rear PrimaryPrimary Wide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSony LYTIA 700C (IMX896)
   FocusQuad PDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)72.8 to 85.3
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X with a 4.2X crop factor
Rear 2Ultra-wide and Macro
   MP13MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC13a2
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)120
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Telephoto
   MP10MP
   SensorSamsung S5K3K1
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2
   um1
  FOV (stated, actual)??
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom3X Optical 30X hybrid
SpecialMoto Ai camera:
moto ai processing
Style sync
30x Super zoom
Google Photos Editing:
Magic Eraser
Photo Unblur
Magic Editor
Portrait Blur
Portrait Light
Sky
Colour Pop
Cinematic Photos
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes LYTIA enhanced
Modes:
Ultra-Res
Portrait (24mm/35mm/50mm/85mm)
Pro
360° Panorama
Night Vision
Adobe Scan
Burst shot
Timer
RAW
HDR
Tilt-shift
Google Auto Enhance
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI
DXO Mark115 – details  here

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Selfie – Pass+

Again, it has a decent 32MP sensor that bins to 8.1MP. Its colours and skin tones are accurate, and it takes a very nice selfie, perfect for one or two people.

FrontSelfie
  MP32MP bins to 8.1MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJD1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)70 to 82.3
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30fps
    FeaturesModes:
Photo booth
Pro
RAW
Google Auto Enhance

Moto AI camera:
moto ai processing

Capture methods:
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Capture
Tap anywhere to capture

Front Camera Video Software

    Modes:
    Live Filters
    Slow motion

    Moto Ai camera:
    Adaptive Stabilisation

CyberShack’s view – The Motorola Edge 50 Neo could/should sell for much more

Go back a year or two, and to get a similar featured phone, especially in the camera area, you would have been looking at $1000+. To bring all the features in at $699 is impressive.

In part, it reflects Motorola’s desire to be one of the more significant players in the smartphone market, and it has OPPO and Samsung in its sights. Motorola also wants offerings in every niche, from its excellent workhorse G-series to the mid-range, verging on flagship Edge-series, and its Razr 50, the best flip phone by far in 2024.

It also reflects that Motorola (well, Lenovo) owns its manufacturing facilities and can control more of the supply chain, allowing it to mix and match components to hit price point sweet spots.

Whatever it is, please keep doing it as it works!

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is perfect for city and suburb dwellers who want a premium phone at 50% of a premium price.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo ratings

2024 ratings use a pass mark of 70/100, so we have headroom to reward class-leading and excellence. If you are reading earlier reviews, just deduct 10 points for parity.

Features85
It has everything a city/suburb dweller could want: a great point-and-shoot camera, good battery life (with a 68W charger inbox), and a nice design/colourways.
Value85
It is good value with 12/256GB RAM/Storage, IP68, MIL-STD 810H and a nice design.
Performance75
MediaTek is a good mid-range processor, but its modem is only for city and suburb dwellers.
Ease of Use85
The two-year warranty is excellent. Add five OS upgrades and four years of security patch upgrades; this is a keeper. As most will not keep a phone this long, we regard Samsung’s 2+7+7 as nice but unnecessary.
Design85
Flat screen, nice colours and vegan backs
Rating out of 1083
Final commentMotorola has done it again with a $699 class leader with Edge 50 series benefits.
