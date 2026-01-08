Moto Buds Loop – Technology As Jewellery

You know how sometimes technology just tries to be different?

That’s kind of what’s happening here.

Building on the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+, Motorola has made something that feels less like a gadget and more like an idea. The Moto Buds Loop aren’t really chasing power users or audiophiles. They’re aiming for comfort. Style. And people who want their tech to feel a bit more personal.

There’s even a Swarovski partnership. Which is interesting. Two colourways have crystals embedded into the bands, and suddenly these aren’t just earphones anymore. They’re sort of jewellery. And honestly, that won’t be for everyone. But that’s okay. Not everything has to be black plastic.

Design

Most earbuds go inside your ear. These don’t.

Instead, they sit gently on top and loop around the back of your ear. It keeps your ears open, which means you can listen to music or a podcast and still hear what’s going on around you. Cars. People. Life.

The design rests above the concha and wraps behind the ear. It looks secure, and for most people, it probably will be. Of course, everyone’s ears are different. Some people might find it uncomfortable. And if you wear thick glasses, well… that could be tricky.

Still, the looping design does help them stay put. Running. Yoga. Weights. The kind of movement where other earbuds quietly give up and fall out.

There are two crystal versions that look a bit like earrings — French Oak and Ice Melt, gold and silver tones. And if that’s not your thing, there’s a Trekking Green option without crystals. It’s quieter. Less sparkly. Still nice.

User Experience

Pairing is easy. It just works.

The Moto Buds app lets you tweak things like EQ and gestures, which is good because everyone listens differently. You can also connect to more than one device at the same time. Tablet and phone. Show and phone call. Life overlapping, as it usually does.

Battery life is solid. Up to 8 hours on the earbuds, with multiple recharges in the case for around 45 hours total, according to Motorola. Real life will vary, of course. It always does.

Call quality is clear. The microphones handle voices well, and background noise doesn’t get in the way too much. Which is nice. Especially when you don’t want to keep repeating yourself.

Sound

Open earbuds are never going to sound like big headphones. That’s just how it is.

But for what they are, the Moto Buds Loop sound good. Clear. Balanced. And practical. You can hear your music, but you can also hear the world. That makes them especially useful for outdoor exercise like running or cycling.

There’s no active noise cancelling. No deep bass like you’d get from in-ear monitors. And no spatial audio support like Dolby Atmos. But none of that feels surprising. This product isn’t trying to block the world out. It’s trying to let you stay in it.

Conclusion

This is a slightly unusual product. And that’s probably the point.

It doesn’t feel like something made for everyone. It feels like something made for someone. Someone who likes fashion. Someone who moves a lot. Someone who doesn’t want their tech to disappear, but also doesn’t want it to shout.

Seeing Motorola and Swarovski work together is refreshing. It’s nice when companies take a risk and try something different. If you’ve ever wished your everyday tech felt a little more like jewellery, and a little less like hardware, these earbuds might make you smile.

And honestly, that counts for something.