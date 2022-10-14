Mitsubishi MA-E85R-A (air purifier review)

The Mitsubishi MA-E85R-A is its premium air purifier offering covering a large 508m3 area and has some unique Japanese-made technology.

We will explore some of the unique features later, but it has automatic pre-filter cleaning and draws the air from the front sides behind quite an attractive flat panel. It ‘searches’ the room for pockets of contaminated (not purified) air.

And it is made in Japan – that has to count.

Most HEPA air purifiers can remove 99.97% of 3um (hair is about 70um) so we use Breathe easy this spring (air purifier guide) to review them.

Australian review: Mitsubishi MA-E85R-A air purifier

Website Product Page and PDF Manual Price $1199 but shop around From Harvey Norman, Retravision, Bing Lee and other retailers Warranty 2-year ACL Country of origin Japan

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

First impression – curious – Pass+

It is unlike anything I have seen before. For starters it is quite slim at 425 (W) x 547 (H) x 244 (D) x 9.9kg. The flat, white front panel is attractive, and the 9 LEDs indicate dust, PM 2.5, and odour levels. And it is quiet – not even a whisper on Automatic levels.

But overall, it lacks the aesthetics to be front and centre in the lounge room. At the top back are the air expulsion grills and a big warning sticker. My wife said, “It looks like a small piece of office equipment.” Never argue with a woman and their taste.

Fan speeds – Pass+

The fan has Silent, low, mid, high and turbo speeds. In addition, there are three auto settings – Normal, night (dims indicator lights) and turbo.

Air purifier – Pass+

Like most HEPA-based air purifiers, it captures 99.97% of up to 3um and has a 500g activated carbon for gases and odours. It is interesting to see the odour LEDs change colour while cooking!

App – none (good)

There is little reason to have an app unless you want to incorporate a device into the smart home.

Placement – Pass+

Mitsubishi says placing it at desktop height is best for odour removal and floor height for dust and pollen. It can be even more effective when used with an air conditioner.

Power/noise/room size – Exceed

Strandby <1W/silent

Silent – 6W/22dB and 102m3/h

Low – 8W/27dB and 150m3/h

Middle – 11W/33dB and 204m3/h

High – 23W/43dB and 306m3/h

Turbo – 86W/55dB and 510m3/h

Coverage – Good for larger rooms – Pass+

While it quotes 508m3 coverage that is on Turbo and uses 86W of power.

A typical room has a 2.4m ceiling

3 x 3m – 22m3

5 x 5m – 60m3

5 x 10m – 120m3

10 x 10m – 240m3

CADR of at least two times air turnover per hour means it can handle large rooms and open spaces quite well.

Maintenance – Exceed

Auto-clean pre-filter places detritus into a dust bin for later emptying

Pre-filter is washable

HEPA filter can be gently vacuumed to prolong life. It varies between 1.6 and 8 years, depending on the environment.

Odour and PM sensor – occasionally clean with a vacuum and cotton stick

Platinum Catalyst – gently cold water washable and lasts for the life of the machine

Activated Charcoal filter – as above and can be replaced if necessary

Unfortunately, we cannot locate any retailers of the replacement filters, so ensure you can get them before you buy this.

Child safety and moving – Pass(able)

It has a handle and, at 9.9kg, is not too heavy. There are a few too many handholds for toddlers, and it could be tipped forward if they use it to stand up. Take care.

CyberShack’s view – Mitsubishi MA-E85R-A is a no-nonsense, highly efficient, well-made air purifier

It is an excellent air purifier with very low running costs. It is quiet and has great flexibility.

The self-clean pre-filter is a gimmick, but it is a point of difference, as is the sensor seeking out pockets of unpurified air.

It gets our unreserved buy recommendation.

Features 8.5 – has all you need and then some

Value 8 – not cheap, but Japanese-made quality and low maintenance costs compensate

Performance 9 – very effective air purifying even on auto modes

Ease of Use 9 – push button control – no app

Design 7 – little industrial for my wife’s taste

Pros Efficient

Lots of fan and auto choices

Self-clean pre-filter

Smart seeking of contaminated air pockets

Low maintenance costs Cons Not cheap

Little industrial looking