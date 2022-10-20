Logitech Vibe 100 – BT, UC, Headset/boom mic (UC review)

The Logitech Vibe 100 is an ultra-lightweight (185g) over-the-ear, Bluetooth 5.2 Unified comms capable headphone with a boom mic.

There are no fancy tricks, noise cancelling or faux leather earpads and bands. What you see is what you get; at $179, that is good value from a well-respected brand.

There is not much to review here – how does it sound and how is the battery life – are probably the most important. Spoiler: It has a fantastic voice and music signature, and the battery lasts about 20 hours (we used it for 2 x 8hr sittings and still have 35% left).

Australian Review: Logitech Vibe 100 – BT, UC, Headset/boom mic

Website Product page (this is a US site) Price $179 free shipping From Logitech online or JB Hi-Fi Warranty 1-year ACL Company Logitech (Est 1981) is a Swiss-American computer peripherals and software manufacturer with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California. It is best known for keyboards and mice.

First impression – Pass+

Modern, clean, a little chunky but very functional. It is made from synthetics using 25% post-consumer recycled material and paper packaging.

Logitune App – Pass

With the optional Logitune App for Windows or Max (not required for use), you can change the sidetone (how much of your voice you hear in the headphones), and there is an EQ for Volume Boost, Podcast, Bass Boost and Custom. These are saved to the headphone. You can also update the firmware.

How does it sound? – Excellent

This has mid-bass starting at 50Hz and steeply climbing to 100Hz. It is what gives the sound a thump instead of a wet whump. Then it is flat (good) to 1kHz when it climbs to cover the critical clear voice from 1-4kHz. It then has a slight decline to reduce treble harshness and is relatively flat to 20kHz.

This excellent balanced sound signature allows the Logitune EQ to recess bass, mid or treble to your taste.

The maximum volume is 85dB (quite loud), and the sound stage is quite wide. We tested with Dolby Atmos content, and it provides excellent 3D spatial sound – both in 2D and 3D height.

This is superb for a lower-cost headphone

Comfort – Exceed

At 185g and with oversized ear cups and a soft knitted fabric over memory foam, you can wear these all day (we did) in complete comfort without heat issues or the need to readjust them. The headband is woven fabric over two wire stays and provides just enough clamping force.

Interestingly the boom mic is on the left side (most are the opposite). If you raise the mic, it pauses.

Passive Noise isolation – Pass

It takes the edge of clackety keyboards and air conditioning hum, but that is all. Conversely, there is no ANC pressure on your ears.

Mic – Pass+

All callers commented on the voice clarity, and I appreciated the sidetone feature.

Controls – buttons are good – Pass+

It has Call (answer/end/reject), Volume up/down, Music control (paise/play/next track). Power/BT pair and a mic mute button. These are far more intuitive than touch controls.

BT 5.2 Multipoint – Pass+

It pairs with two devices (PC and smartphone) and can automatically swap when you get a call. It uses the SBC codec. We tested it to 20m with good reliability.

Battery – Pass+

A solid 20 hours use at 75% volume. Any standard USB port will charge. We tested with a 5V/1A/5W taking just under two hours. Five minutes gives one hour of playback. There is a 30-minute sleep timer (adjustable in the App).

CyberShack’s view – Logitech Vibe 100 – BT, UC, Headset/boom mic is excellent for UC and music

As we said, it is a basic UC device that meets or exceeds every need. It has a great sound signature for music, and the App EQ is a bonus.

Features: 80 as it is a basic BT headphone/boom mic with an App

Value: 90 – great price

Performance: 90 – Excellent sound signature

Ease of Use: 90 – use it with or without the App – its Bluetooth 5.2 with multi-point pair

Design: 90 – comfortable, durable and modern in three colours

Pros Its beauty is that it is a basic headset and a value price

Excellent sound signature

Logitech quality Cons None really