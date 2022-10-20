Logitech Brio 500 FHD/HDR Webcam (UC review)

The Logitech Brio 500 is a full HD (1920 x 1080), HDR-capable 4MP webcam. Perfect for working from home and certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom.

Its 4MP sensor means it can steam at 1080p@30fps or 720p@60fps or whatever your video conferencing software throttles it to. It gives you a 65/78/95° field-of-view and up to 4X digital zoom for one or two people – although it is not a huddle webcam.

While it is a basic $199 webcam, it has some advanced features enabled via the Logitune app.

Website Product page (this is a US site) Price $199 free shipping From Logitech online or JB Hi-Fi Warranty 1-year ACL Company Logitech (Est 1981) is a Swiss-American computer peripherals and software manufacturer with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California. It is best known for keyboards and mice. More CyberShack Logitech news and reviews

First Impression – Logitech Brio style in fashion colours – Pass+

I love that some companies realise that boring basic black is so yesterday. Here you have Rose, Off White and Graphite – a step up.

It is a tube with an endcap that rotates to open or close the camera privacy shutter. It has a magnetic monitor mount (there is a ¼” tripod mount as well) and a 1.5m USB-C cable (you can use it as USB-A with an adapter).

The stereo mic array is on either side of the lens.

The Logitune App – Not required for use – Pass+

It gives you more control over the field of view, colour filters and field of view.

RightLight 4 enables HDR for a clear image in low light to direct sunlight.

Image quality – Pass+

We don’t publish reviewers’ images for privacy and security reasons. We can tell you that the colours and skin tones are accurate. RightLight gives added detail in the highlights and low lights. Image framing is fast and accurate.

Microphone – Pass

The stereo mics do not have noise cancellation and limit the effective distance to about 1.2m. Callers commented on the voice clarity.

Show Mode – Pass

You can title the camera to show your physical desktop, and it corrects the image.

CyberShack’s view – Logitech Brio 500 FHD/HDR Webcam is perfect for working from home

You would be right if you said pre-COVID that one of CyberShack’s biggest categories during and post-COVID would be webcams and UC headsets.

We have UC reviews from Logitech, Poly, EPOS, Jabra, AnkerWork and more. The Logitech Brio 500 is a basic FHD webcam with added value from the Logitune App. At the price, it is good value.

Rating Explanation

Features: 90 – FHD, ¼” tripod and magnetic mount, privacy shutter and stereo mics

Value: 85 – Fair value

Performance: 85 – it gives pleasing images and good sound

Ease of Use: 90 – plug and play

Design: 90 – colours and cool factor

Pros Everything you need from an FHD webcam

Privacy shutter

App adds value Cons None really