LG SG10TY 420W 3.1 Dolby Atmos decode WOW Orchestra compatible soundbar (AV review)

The LG SG10TY stands out with its unique design. It can be wall-mounted or stand upright, a departure from traditional flat soundbars. In fact, while it comes with wall brackets, desktop mounting requires optional brackets.

Right – let’s get the Dolby Atmos (DA) elephant in the room out of the way.

The LG SG10TY can decode Dolby Atmos (DA) metadata and downmix the 120 sound objects to its 3.1 left, centre, and right forward-firing speakers. It provides a pretty good thumping if not overly boomy, bass (which you can adjust). However, it is essential to note that the DA 3D height and surround effects are minimal.

In fact, if you read the fine print in the image below (who does?), LG states Triple Level Spatial Sound is available in CINEMA/AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using the soundbar’s centre channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers is synthesised to build a sound field. If there are no rear speakers, the rear field cannot be created. Catch 22—it requires a pair of STP8-S 1.0, 50W rear speakers (about A$250), which are not available in Australia.

Shame the Australian website shows the rears because you cannot buy them here. In any case that would make is a 5.1 and well over the cost of the excellent S95TR 9.1.5 true Dolby Atmos soundbar.

No matter how good a soundbar sales pitch is, you cannot get true DA without at least a 5.1.4 system with dedicated rear speakers. Read Five tips for better TV sound – Dolby Atmos for beginners and How to buy a soundbar that meets your needs?

DA lovers can get precisely what they need.

LG has the excellent S95TR, 810W, 9.1.5 true DA soundbar with 15 speakers, including 2 x 3-channel rear speakers (left/right rear side-firing surround and up-firing). It is $1699 and worth every cent, but we have seen it as low as $1299 – bargain. This totally eliminates ‘psychoacoustics’ (bouncing sound off ceilings and nearby walls) to create a true 360° DA Experience. In my opinion, it is the one to seriously covet.

If you use the LG SG10TY with an LG WOW Orchestra-compatible TV (LG OLED and QNED), you will get a very slight forward-centric DA effect. WOW Orchestra simultaneously uses the LG TV speakers (usually 2.0 left/right down-firing) and compatible LG Sound Bar speakers to create what it calls ‘impactful’ sound. My take on WOW Orchestra is that it adds a slightly fuller sound to a soundbar but can introduce a less-than-perfect sound when driven at higher volume levels.

So now that is out of the way, buy the S95TR if you want true DA 9.1.5 that does not rely on psychoacoustics or faux virtual DA. We have reviewed the 2022 LG S95QR 9.1.5 Dolby Atmos soundbar – ultimate sound for every TV, and the 2024 T model is very similar.

Australian Review LG SG10TY 420W 3.1 soundbar with WOW Orchestra

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100, with extra points added for class-leading and excellence. For 2023 reviews and earlier, deduct 10 points from them for reasonable parity.

First Impression – Interesting

CyberShack’s role is to tell the unvarnished truth so buyers can see beyond any sales pitch or marketing hype. At its core, this is a 3.1 soundbar with more form over function.

I like the soundbar—it is acceptable as a 3.1 to add decent sound, especially clear voice, to any TV. You would buy it for its stand-up format and if you did not care about immersive DA. We do not usually comment on price, but this $1499, 3.1, 420W stand-up bar costs way more than the $599 LG S65Q 3.1, 420W, flat, non-WOW bar. Having heard both, the sound signature is almost identical.

Its USP is for wall mounting beneath the LG G-series OLED. Its size is 1446.0 mm x 150.0 mm x 32.5mm x 3.9kg. The floor-standing wireless subwoofer is 180 x 394 x 290 mm x 5.8kg.

LG SG10TY Base Specs

3.1, 420W, 2 x 80W 3.1” left/right, 1 x 40W centre, and a 220W sub.

DA and DTS:X decode and downmix to its 3.1 speakers.

PCM, Dolby Digital and DTS Digital 2.0 to 5.1 downmix to its 3.1 speakers

Bluetooth (no version disclosed) SBC and AAC codecs

Can upscale 2.0 16-bit/42,400Hz to 24-bit/96kHz

Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Apple AirPlay2 and Google Chromecast

Wi-Fi N 2.4GHz

Supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast

Voice control: Alexa, Google Home (via external smart speaker) and Siri (via AirPlay 2)

HDMI eARC and HDR10/Dolby Vision pass-through, VRR/ALLM/4K@100Hz (50Hz AU power)

HDMI in (no version disclosed, tested 2.0/18Gbps, not 2.1/48Gbps) – wall mounting tends to make this less useful.

Optical digital in

USB-A 5V/.5A/2.5W

WOW Orchestra and WOW TV interface with compatible recent LG TVs.

AI Room calibration via the LG soundbar Android or iOS App

Sound Presets

AI SOUND PRO: Artificial intelligence selects the optimal sound settings to suit the content.

STANDARD: 2.1 optimised sound for FTA TV. If the sound stream is up to 7.1, it is downmixed to 3.1.

CINEMA: 2.0 to 7.1 is downmixed to add faux 3D sound by phasing across the left and right front-firing speakers

CLEAR VOICE PRO: Improves the clarity of voices using the centre front-firing speaker.

SPORTS: All sounds downmixed to 3.1, focusing on the commentator.

MUSIC: 3.1 upscale of 2.0 optimised for music.

GAME: 3.1 optimised for game.

BASS BLAST (BASS BLAST+): 3.1 bass sounds are enhanced, but mid and treble are recessed.

SURROUND: Faux 3D sound regardless of the channels in the initially recorded content.

NIGHTTIME: Reduces the general sound volume but raises the volume of soft and delicate sounds.

LG Soundbar App – Pass

The LG Soundbar app allows for customisation of all settings. It also offers AI Room calibration, firmware updates, sound diagnosis, and an online manual.

It has a separate privacy policy and terms of use to the TV which are benign.

There is also a physical remote control that can control most settings.

WOW Orchestra – Pass

WOW Orchestra simultaneously uses the LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar speakers to create ‘impactful’ sound. My take on WOW Orchestra is that it adds a slightly fuller sound to a soundbar but can introduce a less-than-perfect sound when driven at higher volume levels.

The review unit was accompanied by the LG QNED91TSA 2024 – mini-LED TV done almost right. Below is the WOW Orchestra native sound signature. It adds heaps of Bass, but the faux Dolby Atmos experience is fully forward-centric.

The WOW feature adds to the fullness of sound but it is still 3.1.

How does the soundbar sound?

While I usually prefer a soundbar alone to a WOW Orchestra supplementation, the 2.2-channel TV enhanced it slightly from 1-6kHz.

Low bass starts around 40Hz with some room-shaking sound. There is some distortion at full volume (85dB) but not at normal listening levels. It very quickly rises to 60Hz (where you get all the musically important bass) and is flat (good) to 6kHz (amazing). There is a slight dip to avoid harshness, and then it is relatively flat, if a little choppy, to 20kHz.

Neutral signature is excellent.

The sound signature is neutral – the audiophile standard – a flat (good) response that neither adds nor subtracts from the original music!

Read How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key.

How do DA and DTS:X sound?

With or without WOW Orchestra, the DA or DTS:X spatial effect is both minimal and very forward-centric. It cannot build a sound envelope around the viewing area.

But the sound stage is good – a little wider than the TV and it has excellent left/right separation and soundtracking. It adds no overhead spatial effects.

How does 2.0 music sound?

The 3.1 upscale (Music mode) adds better bass and a slightly wider sound stage. It is better than Standard Mode 2.0. It does not have the Meridian tuning/finesse of earlier model soundbars.

HDMI test – Passable

It advertises HDMI 4K pass-through for Dolby Vision content and VRR and ALLM passthrough, which indicates it should be HDMI 2.1 48Gbps capable of Dolby Vision and Atmos 4K@100/120Hz.

The reality is that it is HDMI 2.0 18Gbps and can pass through 4K@100Hz YCbCr 4:2:0 at 8 bits (25% of uncompressed colour information of 4K@4:4:4).

Any gaming device like an Xbox or PS5 must connect directly to the TV. A Blu-ray player is fine as it does not need more bandwidth.

CyberShack’s view – LG SG10TY 420W 3.1 Dolby Atmos decode WOW Orchestra compatible soundbar – beauty is skin deep

You buy this for the convenience of flat wall mounting (take care you have 600mm stud centres) and because you want better sound than the compatible LG TV can produce.

Audiophiles will eschew this soundbar because it is just a 3.1 that can decode and downmix DA -it is not by any stretch of the imagination a DA soundbar. It may get closer with the rear speaker set, but you cannot buy it here.

LG SG10TY Ratings 72/100

Features: 70 – A 3.1 soundbar with DA decode/downmix and HDMI 2.0.

Value: 65—If you treat it as a 3.1 bar, there are several others for 30-50% of the price.

Performance: 70—As a 3.1 bar, it improves TV sound and adds a clear voice. WOW Orchestra results in a fuller sound. Dolby Atmos and spatial 3D effect downmixes are minimal.

Ease of Use: 75 – plug and play, remote control and app, but loses points for the HDMI 2.0 connections.

Design: 80—This is an interesting wall mount design, but the overall thinness and small speakers do not leave any room for passive radiators.