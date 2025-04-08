JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx over-the-ear headphones (first fabulous look)

The JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx is a quantum leap in over-the-ear headphone technology. The secret is the separate JBL SMART Tx touchscreen audio transmitter.

A first look is not a review—that takes a few weeks longer. JBL has taken the functionality of its highly successful JBL Tour Pro 3 – The most feature-full BT/ANC earphones yet and added a smart controller to the Tour One M3. Let’s explore what this means.

JBL SMART Tx touchscreen controller

It’s a small, rechargeable (2-hour charge for up to 18 hours of use), Bluetooth (BT) audio transmitter with touchscreen control over music playback, call management, EQ Settings, and the ability to broadcast any audio source to an unlimited number of Auracast-enabled devices (more on that later).

Importantly, it is the device that connects to any BT host or via USB-C/3.5mm. It then processes the audio and retransmits it to the headphones using a BT 5.3 LE LC3 (Low Complexity Communication Codec) codec. This uses a high compression rate yet low bitrate (ranging from 160 to 345 kbps) that does not sacrifice sound quality compared to SBC and AAC. It is more stable, has lower latency, higher audio quality and lower energy consumption.

And if you don’t have the SMART Tx handy, the headphones behave like any other Bluetooth 5.3, 24-bit/96kHz high-res device, supporting SBC, AAC, LDAC, LLC, and Auracast codecs.

Auracast – coming to many BT devices in 2025

Auracast allows an audio signal from a transmitter (e.g., tour guide systems in museums, public address systems and increasingly in TVs) to be transmitted to unlimited receiving devices (e.g., headphones, hearing aids) within a fixed transmission radius.

Plug the 3.5mm (3-pole) or USB-C (must support sound output) into a TV, computer, smartphone (needs USB-C 3.1 or later), radio, aircraft entertainment system, or any device with a 3.5 mm jack or USB-C port, and the SMART Tx becomes a Bluetooth 5.3 Auracast transmitter. Take note, tour guides – this may be your answer for small group tours!

The app selects one of the available Auracast channels (these might be for different languages), and audio is transmitted to the unlimited Auracast-compatible headphones. This may be a solution for individuals with hearing impairments to use TVs.

JBL Tour One M3

The replacement to the M2 features:

40mm mica cone drivers. Frequency response 10Hz-40kHz, 94dB SPL.

Next Gen JBL Spatial 360 audio with integrated head tracking.

Lossless audio via USB-C and 3.5mm connectivity, with onboard DAC for simultaneous playback and charging.

SBC, AAC and LDAC for BT-only use.

2 x 4 mics for ANC 2.0 (four are used for voice beamforming), which also manage any sound leakage.

Improved passive noise reduction via new super-soft ear, unique foam ear cushions

Customisable Ambient Aware and TalkThru

JBL’s AI to improve call quality and clarity

Up to 70 hours of use (conditions apply) and a 5-minute quick charge for 5 hours. Practically up to 40 hours of typical BT/ANC use with a 2-hour 5V/1A/5W PD charge.

Personi-Fi 3.0 creates a customised listening profile based on the app’s hearing test

12-band EQ

Optimised settings for left and right ears.

Works on any BT host device (that’s MacOS and iOS, too)

Weight: 278g

CyberShack’s view: If JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx over-the-ear headphones sound as good as they look, other brands will be worried

The M2 headphones were excellent. The M3 lifts the bar, and the great neutral JBL sound signature makes these a viable option compared to premium brands.

But the SMART Tx is the real worry for other brands. The concept is unique and redefines how we use and think about traditional ‘cans’.

JBL AU Website

JBL UK site (for specs)

Price: $549 (great value for a premium product and includes the SMART Tx)

From: All the usual JBL retailers and JBL Online

Available: 1 July

