Jabra Elite 4 Active BT/ANC earphones for sporty types (review)

The Jabra Elite 4 Active BT/ANC earphone with an IP57 rating and generous 2-year warranty is a standout for those who like to work up a sweat. At $179, they won’t damage your hip pocket, and most importantly, it sounds great too.

Jabra has always been a favourite at CyberShack. You can count on great sound, long life (quality) and a high level of user satisfaction.

These are mid-range, sitting below the Jabra Elite 7 Pro (review) and the Active version and above the Jabra Elite 3 earphones (review). You may want to look at the Jabra range because at present (9 May 2022), the Elite 7 Active (usually $279) is on discount at $179 – the same price.

Although in some ways, the Elite 4 Active may be more appealing as it supports the Qualcomm aptX codec and uses Qualcomm’s Hybrid ANC. Sound signature-wise, it uses the same 6m driver and can access Jabra’s excellent App and EQ.

Let’s talk first about Jabra

It is part of the GN Group, established over 150 years ago. It is the only company sharing advanced audio tech to create consumer headphones, professional headsets, and hearing aids. The single-minded purpose – is to make your life sound better.

It is not necessarily a brand you consider against Samsung, Sennheiser, Apple Airpods, Bose, or Sony. But if you don’t, you will miss some class-leading features, great neutral sound signature, and effective ANC (where applicable). They’s fighting words – be warned, it is your peril if you don’t include them.

Jabra Elite 4 Active earphones

Item Jabra Elite 4 Active Website Product Price $179 From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks or Jabra online Warranty 2-years (requires registration) Country of origin Designed and engineered in Copenhagen and assembled in China Colours Black, Navy, Mint Bluetooth Qualcomm True Wireless

V5.2 to 10m

SBC and Qualcomm aptX

Multipoint x two devices (remembers six)

Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux devices Battery (claims) Up to 7 hours (ANC off)

21 hours extra in the USB-C charge case

10 minutes charge for 1 hour Charge time (case) USB-C 5V/1A/5W 180 minutes



App Jabra Sound+ for Android or iOS

Firmware update ANC (Active noise cancellation) Hybrid requires passive isolation via a good ear tip fit and Qualcomm software reduction from external mics. Controls Physical button on each ear is better than touchpads Sidetone Yes. adjustable Hear through Yes Voice guidance Yes In-ear detection No Speakers 6mm 20Hz to 20kHz Mono mode Either bud Personal sound profile Yes EQ Full plus pre-sets Ear tips Ear Gel S, M, L Mic 4 x MEMS IP 57 Weight (g) 5 Voice assistants Alexa, OK Google, Siri Spotify Tap playback Fast pair Google fast pair

First impression – it is a Jabra with similar design cues to the rest of the Elite Family

The key difference to the similarly styled Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Active is full adaptive noise cancelling versus the Elite 4 Active Qualcomm’s hybrid approach. But for 99% of us, full ANC is unnecessary.

Sound – neutral, so it won’t change your music – Exceed

It is a closed-back design that, while it lessens the sound stage width, helps noise cancellation via sound isolation.

The sound stage is in your head (typical of all closed-back) with good separation between left and right. But one thing to note about neutral signatures – they neither add nor subtract from the sound, so if you feed it garbage MP3s, you get garbage sound unless you play with the pre-sets or EQ.

The App EQ works very well with a neutral signature – while you can’t increase the native signature, you can tailor it to a clear vocal or several other pre-sets.

Low-bass 20-50Hz None Mid-bass 50-100Hz Slowly building to 75Hz High-bass 100-200Hz Flat Low-mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-mid 1-2kHz Flat Low-treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid-treble 6-10kHz Slight decline High-treble 10-20kHz Steep decline

You can read more How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key)

ANC – PASS

We can only be subjective, but it is most effective with low-mid to mid – it won’t drown out heavy bass rumble. That is where the Elite Pro 7 comes into its own with adaptive noise cancellation across a wider range, including crying babies and errant, annoying loud children.

Latency – fine for music and movies but not games – Pass

Even though it has a Qualcomm aptX codec, its latency is a little too high for gaming. You need earphones that use the aptX LL (low latency) codec for this.

Hands-free – Pass

The Elite 4 Active is quite good – not excellent – at hands-free in the office, gym, or outdoors. Callers commented on the natural voice. One mic per bud beam forms, and the other feeds in background noise for software reduction. Wind noise is an issue.

Comfort – Pass

We test for eight hours of continuous use and during daily walks and exercise. These are comfortable, and while they don’t have stabiliser fins, they won’t easily pop out.

They require a firm fit, and some may find that a little hot.

Battery – Pass

Jabra’s 7-hour claim (and a further 21 in the case) is accurate and reduces to about 5.8 hours with ANC on it. Charge times are correct.

Jabra Sound+ App – Pass

The Elite 4 Active reflects the capabilities of an entry-level Qualcomm Bluetooth True Wireless chip.

Where it leads is the App, as well as excellent sound isolation. Music quality is on a par with Sony WF-SP800N sports or BlueAnt Pump Air 2 and a lot better than the Pod styles that litter this price bracket.

CyberShack’s view – Jabra Elite 4 Active is perfect for sport

Hell, the entire range is IP57, so they are all good. We love the quality and the App.

Jabra Elite 4 Active BT/ANC earphones $179 9.1 Festures 8.5/10

















Value 10.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros IP57 is perfect for exercise

Plenty of battery life and reasonable charge times

Qualcomm chip offers reasonable hybrid ANC but hear through is more important for exercise

Reasonable hands-free in quite environments

Excellent App and EQ Cons No AAC codec

The Elite 7 Active are currently the on discount to the same price – grab them