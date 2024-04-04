Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E Model G6ZUC – ease of setup (network review)

The Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E is an easy-to-set-up mesh-based system comprising a router and up to five satellites to cover most larger homes. Its ease of setup and use is good—unless you expect more customisation.

Let’s get to the point. If you want a plug-and-play, expandable, Google Home, Wi-Fi 6E 2.4/5/6Ghz tri-band mesh system for a very reasonable price, then go for it.

The tech-savvy will eschew this router for precisely the same reason – easy means the loss of any customisation. For example, there is only one combined SSID for the 2.4/5/6GHz bands. Similarly, there is only one WPA setting—WPA 3 or off. Enabling WPA3 knocks out older WPA/WPA2 devices like IoT (although you can use the Guest SSID for 2.4/5GHz and no WPA3. Finally, the AXE5400 speed rating in Australia is only AXE4200 due to ACMA regulations.

So, this review is for Joe and Jane Average, who want to plug in a router and some satellites and never worry again. There is something to be said for simplicity.

Australian Review: Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E Model G6ZUC – 3-pack tested

Price $349 single coverage to 120m2

$699 3-pack coverage to 320M2 Manufacturer Google Product page Here Support Here Warranty Two years Made in Vietnam About Google is an American company most commonly known as a search engine. Although the company made its name as a search engine and most of its income comes from advertising, it has branched out into Made By Google Hardware. More CyberShack Google news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – Glossy, white (snow)

It has typical Google design cues—minimalist, white, and discrete—and would not look out of place on a bookshelf or desktop. They are 117 mm x 130 mm x 85mm x 450g.

All three devices are the same – the first you plug into the internet gateway becomes a router, and the subsequent ones are satellites.

Each has two Gigabit RJ-45 LAN ports – the router uses one for the Internet (WAN) and the other for an Ethernet switch or backhaul to a satellite. Satellites one as a WAN for backhaul or both as LAN.

Setup – Simple as

Download the Google Home App for Android or iOS – yes, it works with Apple iPhones or iPads.

Set up a Google Home account (basically Gmail).

Press + Device.

Scan the 3D code on the base of the router/satellite.

Allocate a room name and Wi-Fi SSID/password.

End of story.

The App options are minimal, and there is no Web interface.

If this does not work, switch off mobile data on your phone during setup. If you make a mistake, press the concealed button under the router to start again.

There is one minor annoyance – the power plug is too wide for a standard 240V point.

The Google Home App options – Pass

Some of the limited options require your agreement to use Google Nest Wi-Fi cloud services (Privacy terms at the end) and send Wi-Fi device usage and crash reports to Google. Google sets the defaults.

Family Wi-Fi: Set up user profiles, allocate devices to each profile, schedule WI-FI access and blacklist (SafeSearch) adult content.

Guest Network: Set up a 2.4/5Ghz network (we assume no WPA encryption).

WPA: There is an option to turn WPA3 on/off. As the 6GHz connection depends on WPA3, we assume this band is always on. Most 2.4/5Ghz devices don’t support WPA3, so we assume this is best left off.

UPNP: Leave it on to enable the discovery of new devices on the network.

IpV6: Only enable if you need this.

DNS: Automatic, ISP or Custom.

WAN: DHCP, Static or PPPoE.

LAN: Router LAN address, e.g. 192,168.1.1 and DHCP address pool (2-255)

DHCP IP Reservations:

Port Management: Port forwarding

Device Mode: Bridge or Router

Notifications: New device (main or guest network), Password mismatches, Lost connection

Missing: All standard router commands—look elsewhere if you need more. Google Assistant cannot control the router. There are no multi-gig ports.

Satellite setup – Pass+

Once the router is set up, you add satellites in the same Google Home manner. These can use Ethernet backhaul (strongly recommended as you can place a satellite up to 30m away or on a different level). If you use Wi-Fi 6E 6GHz backhaul, it is limited to about 5-7m away from the router.

Tech Specs (for the tech-savvy)

AXE5400 Tri-band (US only) but AXE4200Mbps for Australia comprising:

2.4GHz, 574Mbps, 2×2, HE20/40.

5GHz, 2420Mbps 2x 2, HE20/40/80 (1200Mbps in Australia).

6Ghz, 2402Mbps 2×2 HE20/40/80/160 (used for Mesh backhaul and 6GHz devices)

6 Tx/Rx streams

OFDMA offers faux full-duplex (same speed each way) to reduce bandwidth congestion.

Higher speced Wi-Fi 6E or 7 routers/mesh use 4 x 4, 12 stream antennas, but most Wi-Fi 6E/7 clients only use 2 x 2 antennas anyway.

Support: In theory, 100 devices per node. We tested with 55 over three nodes, and it handled that quite well. In practice, limit it to 20-30 devices per node with a maximum of 50.

Mesh: Only with other Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E satellites as it uses 6GHz backhaul.

Coverage – a little academic

Google claims 120m2 coverage per node, which is a circle approximately 6 metres radius around the router or satellite (correct). However, Wi-Fi 6GHz backhaul has a maximum coverage of about 6 metres, and a 2-3 metre overlap is required for a stronger backhaul signal.

Wi-Fi 6GHz has a 6m radius circle or about 120m2.

Wi-Fi 5GHz has a 10-15m radius circle, or about 300/700m2.

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz has a 20-30m radius circle, or about 1250/2500m2.

Theoretically, a 3-pack using a 6GHz backhaul can cover a maximum area of about 36 x 6m or 216 m2.

<6m transmit><satellite 1><6m transmit><6m transmit><Router><6m transmit><6m transmit><Satellite 2><6m transmit>

In practice, that is 24 x 6m or 144m2, allowing for an overlap to get the strongest Wi-Fi backhaul signal.

<6m transmit><satellite 1><3m transmit><3m transmit><Router><3m transmit><3m transmit><Satellite 2><6m transmit>

If you use an Ethernet backhaul, each node covers 120m2 and does not need to overlap.

Note. You can daisy chain a satellite to another satellite (up to 5), but the throughput is halved per jump.

(L) single router (R) three – note the overlap needed for a strong repeater signal.

Processor and Power – Pass

It uses a Qualcomm Home 316 platform comprising an IPQ5018 System on a Chip – a 1.0 GHz dual-core A53 with 1GB DDR3L and 4GB eMMC storage. The SoC has Bluetooth for easy smart phone app setup. It is not an overly powerful processor.

It is the same as the one used in the Amazon eero Pro 6E. In our test, it could handle 2 x 4K x 30Mbps streams at most. I would be cautious using this with too many 2K+ Wi-Fi security cameras or for game use where lag times may be unacceptable.

6GHz used as backhaul – Pass

Even when 6GHz is used for backhaul, our 6G test phone connects at 2400/2400Mbps. Until 6GHz becomes congested (not for some years), the full-duplex nature of the backhaul means it can support several Wi-Fi 6E or 7 devices.

Power use – Pass+

Power 10V/2.25A/22.5W. The plug it too wide for a standard double point.

Average power use 6W per node – 3 nodes = 18W (no sleep mode)

Matter and Thread support for a more connected and compatible home

Matter is the new universal standard to simplify smart home compatibility and setup. Learn more about Matter.

Thread is a wireless mesh technology that provides a more reliable connection for smart devices. It helps extend the overall strength, capability, and reach of your home network. Nest Wifi Pro. Learn more about Nest devices with Thread.

Router Speeds

The router is directly connected via Ethernet cable to the Internet. Maximum NBN speed is around 100/20Mbps. It delivers maximum internet speeds over 6Ghz to 10m from the router. There is no need t test an Ethernet connected satellite as the results would be the same as these.

Signal strength in -dBm (lower is better) is not good on 6GHz. At 2m from the router, it is -37dBm, whereas most routers are -30dBm. It reflects the 2 x 2 Antenna, 6 stream throughput. Anything over -65dBm is unreliable.

We used a Samsung S24 Ultra Wi-Fi 7 capable phone. It connected to the router on 6GHz channel 69. This is the speed that the router can communicate (download) with the smartphone.While it can connect to 4 x 4 routers at 2400Mbps, it is limited to 1200Mbps with a 2 x 2 router. Speeds at 5 and 10m are lower than most Wi-Fi 6E routers but still quite usable.

This is the speed at which the phone can communicate with the router (upload). In theory, it should be 1200Mbps for a 2 x 2 antenna, but these, while quite usable, are well below average.

Satellite speeds Wi-Fi backhaul

The satellite (lounge) is connected by Wi-Fi 6GHz at a 6m line of sight from the router. Remember that the maximum download/upload internet speed is approximately 100/20Mbps. This dramatically shows that 6GHz does not reach 10m, with 2 and 5m recording maximum speeds.

Signal strength in -dBm (lower is better) is the antenna strength line-of-sight between the phone and the satellite. In theory, it should be the same as the router (37/53/63dBm), but it is 63/64/55, which we cannot explain.

Rx speed is the download speed between the satellite and the phone. These are quite good, reaching the maximum at 2m and decent speed at 5m. Again it shows that 10m is too far for a 2 x 2 router and phone.

Tx is the upload speed between the phone and satellite. Again 2 and 5m are good but 10m is marginal.

What does this mean?

First, we could have repeated the tests using 5GHz and we expect that these would show excellent speeds out to 10m or more. As most devices will be 2.4 or 5GHz, this router/satellite mesh combo will be fine for typical use.

As a 2 x 2 router/satellite Rx and Tx speeds will not reach the theoretical 2400/2400Mbps of a 6GHz 4 x 4 router.

CyberShack’s view – If you want simple, Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E is it

You will probably read several reviews that criticise the lack of customisable operating system features – and they are right.

But what you don’t often read is that the Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E AXE4200 2.4/5/6GHz mesh system supporting Ethernet backhaul that is a snap to install and never needs management again.

But at $699 for a three-pack, some options give you customisation and relative simplicity.

D-Link does not yet have a Wi-Fi 6E mesh. Its Aquila Pro AI in AX3000 or AX6000 ($549.95/999.95) is excellent but only has a 2.4/5GHz dual band.

Netgear has its Orbi range, but a three-pack of its superb Orbi 960, Quad Band, 6E, and AXE11000 costs $2799. This is superb but way overkill for a smaller apartment – read Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh.

TP-Link has its Deco range, including the new Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems. It has a 3-pack XE75 Tri-band AXE5400 ($699), an XE75 Pro AX5400 (2.5Gbps WAN/LAN) and a 2-pack XE200 AXE11000 ($999). Given that the XE75 has 4×4, 12 streams, a Quad-core 1.7Ghz processor, and Wi-Fi or Ethernet backhaul, it is a strong competitor. Read TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E AXE5400 Tri-band Mesh router.

Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E rating

We must rate this as a lower-cost, plug-and-play mesh system, ignoring that most other systems (except Amazon eero 6E) will offer far more flexibility and features.

Features: 80 – meets or exceeds the expectations for a three-pack AXE4200 (not AX5400) router.

Performance: 75 – The processor is fine under typical use but chokes with more than 2 x 4K streams, and gaming lag is too high with Wi-Fi backhaul.

Value: 90 – It is one of the lowest-cost Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems.

Ease of Use: 90 – “Even a managing director can do it” (referring to no need to be tech-savvy)

Design: 90 – Google design cues – it is attractive in a minimal way.

We will research Google Privacy issues in another article. For now, it is fair to say that Google is the most trusted tech giant in the US and provides Android to 80% of smartphones and 92% of all search results. The policy is largely benign by US standards and safe to accept.

Pros Straightforward setup and maintenance

Reasonable Wi-Fi 2.4/5/6Ghz coverage

Better coverage with Ethernet backhaul

Great value - $699 for a three-pack

Can mesh up to 5 satellites for larger homes Cons No web interface or advanced router OS features.

One SSID for 2.4/5/6GHz.

No channel width or band selection.

Privacy relies on trusting Google.

TP-Link XE75 is a compelling 4 x 4 option.