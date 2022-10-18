Epson Workforce DS-790WN scanner – sheet-feed, duplex (review)

The Epson Workforce DS-790WN scanner is a sheet-feed, duplex (double-sided) scanner at 45 pages per minute and 7000 scans per day; it is best suited for commercial workloads.

How do you test a scanner? Well, the obvious answer is that it reliably makes an accurate copy and has plenty of file-saving options/locations – jpeg, PDF, email, cloud and more. But these days, it is about two other things – longevity (preplacement parts) and what Apps and extra functionality it supports.

We can report that it scans flawlessly, has replaceable oversized pickup rollers, and can output to everything imaginable.

To a business, these things stand out about the Epson Workforce DS-790WN scanner

You don’t need a PC to scan. It connects via Wi-Fi (or Ethernet or USB-A 3.0) to the network and various server-or-cloud-based-storage like SharePoint, Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive etc

or use the USB-A port.

The large 4.3” colour screen is highly customisable, and you can automate everyday scanning tasks

Advanced colour and image adjustments for 600DPI or lower scan, skip blank page,

automatic de-skew, auto-rotation, text enhancement System Admins will love the Epson Document Capture Pro Authentication Edition solution that forces user authentication (up to 30 and PDAP support) at the control panel. Once they authenticate, only the options they can use will appear. There is an optional NFC card reader too.

Integrate with custom business applications using TWAIN and ISIS drivers

Epson Smart Panel 8 App for Android or iOS for mobile scanning,

Flexibility of paper types and sizes. From heavy business cards to thin thermal paper invoices.

100-page 75gsm Auto document feeder (27-413gsm)

Feeds up to 215.9mm x 6.096m long

296 x 169 x 167 mm but 600mm deep with the exit tray

Software: Document Capture Pro 2.0, Document Capture Pro Server 2.0, Document Capture Pro Server 2.0 Authentication Edition, Epson Document Capture (Mac only), Epson Scan 2

12 months warranty

$1349

Tests – Pass+

We timed 45 A4 double-sided colour scans at a fraction over 60 seconds. It is fast.

CyberShack’s view – Epson Workforce DS-790WN scanner is a good business choice

We know the basic design – unchanged for many years, and we know that Epson’s reliability is legendary.

It is one of the best mid-range desktop scanners we have seen. We won’t formally rate it as we have no business benchmarks to use.

Pro

Network ready

Lots of options and security options

Reliable and replaceable feed rollers ($49.95)

3-year Exchange warranty extension available $199

Con

USB-A port at the back – not easily accessible

Have to select single or double-sided, so batch scanning is best

600mm deep bench space required

