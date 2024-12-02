D-Link DHP-P601AV Ethernet at your power point (network review)

The D-Link DHP-P601AV gigabit Ethernet-over-power adapters (Powerline) are an easy, reliable way to add RJ-45 Ethernet ports using 240v power points.

Let’s look at a few use cases.

Your NBN connection may be in the garage—the worst place for it. You could use a pair of Powerline adapters to move that Ethernet point to a better location for your home router.

You may want to set up Ethernet front/backhaul to mesh extenders on different floors or even in the shed. Ethernet over Power can be up to 100m away.

The TV Wi-Fi may not be fast enough to stream 4K video. Powerline connects you directly to the router.

Your Ethernet-enabled printer may not get strong enough Wi-Fi.

Or you want to place an Ethernet switch in another area.

The point is that Powerline can connect any Ethernet RJ45 port-equipped device to the router’s LAN and bypass unreliable Wi-Fi. It can also remove bandwidth hogs off overstressed Wi-Fi.

Australian Review: D-Link DHP-P601AV AV2 1000 Gigabit Passthrough Kit

How to set up Powerline

You need at least a pair of D-Link DHP-P601AV gigabit Ethernet-over-power adapters.

At the router/gateway end, plug the Powerline into a power point and an Ethernet cable from the router/gateway LAN. That ‘injects’ Ethernet into the power lines.

At the other end, plug another Powerline into a power point and connect an Ethernet cable to the Ethernet device. That receives Ethernet.

Press the WPS connection buttons on each to form an Ethernet-over-power network. The three green LEDs will glow and simple! If any LED is red, it means the power point is incapable of supporting Powerline.

The best bit

Once you have a Powerline network, you can add up to 16 Powerline adapters. We recommend using fewer Powerline adapters for one simple reason: each Powerline AV2 adapter shares the 1000Mbps bandwidth.

All traffic is AES 128-bit encrypted so that no one can snoop on you.

And Powerline standard means that you may be able to use a mix of adapters (brands and speeds).

Tests – Pass+

Please remember that these are PHY maximum link speeds, as reported by Windows and diagnostic software.

They are not sustained throughput, which is about 50-60% of PHY, and varies according to the task and other uses of the Powerline network at that time.

Two Powerline AV2 achieved 866Mbps, which is very good

Three ranged from 300 to 866Mbps, depending on the Powerline traffic.

Five (TV, printer, two mesh nodes and IP phone) ranged from 100 to 333Mbps depending on the load. For example, the printer momentarily hogged the bandwidth when preparing to print a page. The TV consistently uses 50Mbps when streaming 4K.

Any other limits?

First, remember that the primary purpose is to transmit your NBN speed, which ranges from 25 to 100Mbps download and 2-20Mbps upload. These easily cover that and things like 4K (50Mbps) streaming.

Second, these work out of the box for most users. Customer reviews at JB Hi-Fi rate this as 4.1/5.

I use them for Mesh node backhaul in my detached garage, which connects to two 4K cameras, a Google speaker, and my car. It has never had bandwidth issues, but I don’t place gigabit loads on this node.

I probably would not use them on a high-speed network-attached storage (NAS) where multi-gig speeds are needed.

A typical home may have multiple power circuits. Powerline works best if all devices are on the same power circuit, although modern homes don’t seem to care. Older homes may have wiring or circuit breakers that result in lower speeds.

The length of the 240V cable may be an issue for maximum sustained speed. We have tested on up to 100m runs.

You should plug a Powerline into a 240V socket—not a power board, as these often have filters that can affect the Ethernet bandwidth. The 59mm wide D-Link DHP-P601AV has a passthrough power socket, and its slim design only uses one standard power point, leaving the other double point free.

Reliability is not really an issue. I have used earlier versions for many years to solve Ethernet availability and, at worst, have had to power off and on after severe electrical storms upset all my home network equipment.

Based on this premise, these are well beyond fit for purpose. In any case, if they don’t work for you, insist that you can return them in original condition within 7 days.

Alternatives

A sparky can lay Ethernet cables depending on access to roof cavities and walls. As a guide, the current cost is over $330 per 20m. If you are building a new home, installing Ethernet points in each room and a rack is highly recommended.

Inbox

A pair of D-Link DHP-P601AV 1000 Powerline

Two ethernet cables

CyberShack’s view: D-Link DHP-P601AV Ethernet at your power point offers a solution that few are aware of

Having used Powerline adapters for at least 20 years, I find them a very easy-to-use and a reliable, cost-effective alternative to installing Ethernet points. In fact, we once had a heritage-listed branch office, and the entire operation used Powerline for five terminals, five IP phones, two printers, etc., with no issues.

So don’t put up with inadequate Wi-Fi when Powerline may be the solution. Remember to make the sale contingent on working for your needs so you can return it if necessary.

D-Link DHP-P601AV Rating

Features: 85 -Ability to inject Ethernet suitable for transmitting NBN speeds.

Value: 90 – A lot cheaper than hard-wired ethernet points.

Performance: 75 – You are buying convenience over raw speed.

Ease of use: 90 – Plug and play.

Design: 85 – Standard power point width and pass-through power plug.

Pros Transmits Ethernet over powerlines at faster than NBN speeds

Easy to setup and use

Convenient – can be moved to any point

Cost-effective Cons It will either work (3 green LEDs) or not – no half-measures

Not suitable for sustained high bandwidth use

