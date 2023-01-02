Cygnett iPad Magnet stand – a stand-up product (review)

The Cygnett iPad Magnet stand (10.9/11 and 12.9” models) solves the annoying issue of using an iPad as a desktop tablet.

Before you get excited, it is not a Magic Keyboard or MagSafe charging stand – it is a simple, sturdy aluminium stand that attaches magnetically to the iPad (different sizes for each model) with height, tilt and pivot adjustable platen. It gets it off your desk.

The stand is sufficiently stable enough to use touch but can wobble a little. We found that a 500g flat weight on the base made it even more usable.

Cygnett iPad Magnet stand compatible devices

12.9” (259 x 107 x 212mm x 613g)

First Impression – Pass+

It is Apple Space Grey and made from anodised aluminium. The magnet platen is rubberised to protect the iPad from scratches. The stand has four rubber feet. It is well made and should last a long time.

The hinge tilts, swivels and is two-stage height adjustable.

CyberShack’s’ view – Cygnett iPad Magnet stand

This is an easy review. It does what it claims and is a no-frills, low-cost desktop option.

We won’t formally rate it as it is a 10/10 for what it is.

But remember, it does not support a MagSafe Charge Pad, and you may wish to explore those more expensive alternatives.