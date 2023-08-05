Colgate Pulse Series 2 electric toothbrush (review)

The Colgate Pulse Series 2 electric toothbrush is a relatively low-cost electric toothbrush with the companion Bluetooth Colgate Connect App.

At $130 from Woolworths, Coles, Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, Blooms, Terry White, and many more, it is tempting (especially on special at $65, as seen in multiple stores). Why?

Bluetooth toothbrushes (prices before event and seasonal discounts) like the Oral B Pro IO series start at $389, and Philips Sonicare starts at $379. The questions we need to answer are a) Does it clean teeth well and b) what compromises, if any, are there for a $65 toothbrush?

Australian Review: Colgate Pulse Series 2 electric toothbrush

Website Product page Price $130 but seen for $65 at multiple stores.

Series 1 on runout at $40 Colours Red or Black handle, Red case. Warranty 24-months ACL Made in China Colgate Colgate Palmolive is an American multinational with roots dating back to William Colgate in 1806. Today’s company is vast, with dozens of brands. Colgate has a focus on Oral Care. More CyberShack toothbrush news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Passable

As an Oral B IO and Philips Sonicare 9000 user, I was underwhelmed. The build quality is adequate; the brush connector is plastic, the brushes are oversized, the carry case is blown plastic, no wall charger, and the lack of an IP rating doesn’t instil confidence.

The handle is ABS; the head is polypropylene (PP) and thermoplastic elastomers (TPE); and the bristles are nylon, thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) and polybutylene terephthalate (PTE).

BUT, I remind myself that this is a $130/65 product and is fit for purpose – cleaning teeth. I suspect few will use the App for too long, and gamification does not appeal to baby boomers. However, if used, it trains you in better oral care.

Remember, you get what you pay for. I guess a $130/65 electric toothbrush does a better job than a manual one.

Timer – Pass

It has a 2-minute timer and 30-second pulse indicators to move on to a different quadrant. This is standard.

Pressure sensor – Passable

It has a pressure sensor that indicates if you are using too much force. Most electric toothbrushes have this, and I found it a tad too sensitive.

Style/Mouth feel – Pass

I use both an Oral B (round head, rotating pattern) and a Phillips Sonicare 9000 (oval head, sideways and vibrating movement).

The head shape is more like the Philips but does not move – vibration only hence the name Pulse.

I initially found the vibration sensation annoying. You need to get used to any electric toothbrush – start on the lowest setting and work up.

It has three modes (rotating control on the handle).

Gentle Clean mode: low speed.

Daily Clean mode: moderate speed (recommended).

Deep Clean mode: low speed with a deeper sweeping motion.

Heads (claims vs a manual brush)

Deep Clean removes up to five times more plaque (recommended)

Whitening for whiter teeth in a week

Sensitive – tough on plaque and gentle on gums with soft, tapered bristles.

The Black handle comes with Deep Clean, and Sensitive heads. The Red substitutes the Sensitive for Whitening. The App uses a simple timer to indicate replacement. A 4-pack (one type) is $30 – reasonable but shop around as they are sometimes on special.

I found the Deep Clean head to be the best for me. Sensitive was like a very soft toothbrush. I presume that Whitening requires suitable toothpaste.

The Colgate Connect App

The handle can store up to 10 days of data you must connect to upload.

It shows clean, missed areas and duration. It uses an accelerometer/gyro chip to feed the X/Y angle coordinates to the App. It theoretically maps your mouth. Is it accurate? Approximately so.

The App supports multiple user profiles but does not discriminate between brushes used by them. It only connects to one smartphone, so that multi-user feature is fairly useless.

I dislike gamification, but it works with Gen Z and kids.

The App is a rebadged Kolibree modified for Colgate and AU use. It is a French company est. 2014 and partnered with Colgate in 2020 for its Hum smart toothbrush. It collects:

Mandatory data:

Email address (and parent email address if the user is a child)

Username

Non-mandatory data:

Age range

Birthday month and day

Country

Handedness

Gender

Tooth brushing data

It uses that data for product development and monetises it via targeted advertising. As far as we can tell, the data is stored in US or EU servers, but there is no definite statement. There is an option to email for the data it has on you, but that link did not work.

While the App appears relatively benign, you don’t need it to use the device as a standard electric toothbrush. But then there are plenty of electric toothbrushes at lower-cost.

Gamification is not for all people! No matter how much I brushed the App still says I missed the lower left and middle upper teeth. The app is wrong!

Battery – Pass

The claim 14 days x 2 times x 2 minutes = 56 minutes, and we confirm that it is fair. It comes with a USB-A pogo pin charge base – no charger. Charge time is about four hours using a 5V/2.5A/1.25W charger. It does not charge faster with a higher Amperage charger.

Both the Oral B IO and Philips Sonicare last much longer. In similar 2 x 2 tests, you get at least a month from these, and they come with a full charger – far more convenient.

Consumer Advice: We suspect this uses a Ni-Cad battery with at least 500 charge cycles. It is best to fully discharge and then charge for the longest life.

No IP rating – FAIL

Colgate claims it is water resistant but cannot be submerged. Handle cleaning is with a damp cloth.

Oral B IO and Philips Sonicare are waterproof; the handle can be washed under running water or used in the shower.

Annoyances

The head has a three-position switch – Gentle, Daily and Deep settings. It has a large protruding ‘knob’ that collects toothpaste residue.

I understand the vibration pulse clean, but it is less effective than the Philips (terrific) or Oral B IO (very good).

Smile Points – 100 points are worth a $1 discount on Colgate products – not a real incentive to try to accumulate them.

Recycle – Pass+

You can use the free recycling program.

Inbox

Brush handle

Deep Clean brush

Sensitive brush

Carry case

Pogo Pin Charge base

Red or Black

CyberShack’s view – Colgate Pulse Series 2 electric toothbrush is a good start

I have used electric toothbrushes for nearly 20 years. Oral B was the brush of choice until I discovered Philips Sonicare 9000. Yet despite all making the promise of incredible plaque removal, my Dentist charges a small fortune each year to remove what is left of it. Ouch, in more than one way.

Would I buy the Colgate? No. I would buy Philips Sonicare 9000 complete kit at $249 (best price from Harvey Norman).

Should you buy the Colgate? Yes. The App adds value (if you use it) if that is all you can afford.

If you don’t use the App, any electric toothbrush is better than none. Oral B and Philips also have economy models from around $30 sans the App.

Ratings- Colgate Pulse Series 2 – 85/100

Features: 85 – It has all the necessary features in the handle and App

Value: 90 – its low cost for what it offers

Performance: 80 – I don’t like the mouth feel, oversized brushes, and handle size, but I probably would get used to it. It does not clean as well as the Philips – good but not great.

Ease of Use: 90 – Sans App, it is plug and play. With App, it is too fiddly for most users.

Design: 80 – Compared to the others, it is chunky and overly large. I don’t like the pressure switch, pressure sensor, no IP rating, and no charger inbox. A 24-month warranty is its saviour.

Colgate Pulse Series 2 electric toothbrush $130 but seen for $65 8.5 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of use 9.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Does a better job than manual cleaning

The App can train you in better oral health

Fair price for what it is Cons Philips Sonicare 9000 does a vastly better job at a vastly higher price

No IP rating

No charger inbox

Overly large handle and brushes

Post Horizontal Banner