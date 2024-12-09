Boya mini wireless microphone – world’s smallest works on all OS (AV review)

The Boya mini wireless microphone has 20Hz-20kHz, 16-bit/48kHz, 80dB signal to noise, 120dB SPL, AI noise reduction and three voice changer modes in a 5g thumb-sized clip-on mic.

The mic comes as a kit with either one or two clip-on mini-mics, a USB-C receiver, and a Lightning receiver for phone, tablet, or PC use. The recharge case can provide 30 hours of recharge, and each mic can run for up to six hours. The receivers are USB/Lighting powered.

In short, the two-mic unit turns a smartphone into a great interview device for the host and interviewee. The AI noise cancellation is better than expected, and the choice of three voice timbres is a nice bonus. The excellent frequency range exceeds that of the smartphone MEMS mike.

There needs to be more to review here. We can test mic sensitivity and battery life on different OSes, but the best thing we can say is that it exceeds its publicity.

Australian Review: Boya mini wireless microphone

Website Company

Product Page

Guide Price 9/12/24 RRP A$81 but $30.87 for the Australian promotion From Boya online store and selected audio and IT stores Warranty 12 months Made in China Company Established in 2012 to focus on audio innovation with a range of professional and ‘prosumer’ microphones, headphones, mixers and accessories. More CyberShack AV news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – small

I expected something bigger, but the entire package is about the same size as a Bluetooth earphone charge case.

Inside the USB-C charger case are two Lavalier-style clip-ons, 31 x 15 x 16.4mm X 5g (white or black) mics with pop filters and room for a USB-C or Lighting receiver. These are CD quality, 16–bit/48kHz.

As they are mono, you can use both mics simultaneously. You clip one mic to your subject and one to yourself or another guest for superb clarity.

No App per se

Once the receiver is inserted into the USB-C or Lightning port, the internal mics are disabled. You can use any audio or video recording app. We have tested it on Android and Windows and assume the same is true for MacOS and iOS.

AI noise cancelling – Pass+

This uses AI to separate voice frequencies from background frequencies/noise. The three choices are Weak, Medium, and Strong, which can be accessed via the receiver’s push button.

Again, it is hard to measure effectiveness, but strong was almost too strong, making the voice slightly crisp, and weak was more suited to quiet surroundings. Medium was perfect for outdoors.

Voice changer – Pass

It has original, deeper and sweeter voice timbre (resonance). Deeper (called Uncle) may be used for a thin voice or sweeter (Female) for a heavy voice. Get it wrong, and you have a chipmunk voice. Now, if it only could do Darth Vader.

Maximum Distance – Pass

It uses Bluetooth to communicate between the mic and receiver. The maximum line-of-site range is 100 metres, but the practical range is 20-30m.

Battery – Pass+

Battery life is up to six hours but depends on AI level, voice changer and transmission distance. We expect 4-5 hours to be closer to the mark, and placing the mics back in the case tops them up.

CyberShack’s view – Boya mini wireless microphone is perfect for prosumers

This is perfect for journalists, vloggers, bloggers, amateur videographers, in-car, or people on the go. Its Lavalier-style, discrete, clip-and-forget nature is excellent.

Mini means some minuscule compromise in sound quality, but who cares when it’s a hundred times better than a smartphone mic?

We won’t formally rate it as we have no benchmarks, but suffice it to say it’s 10/10 for its ‘prosumer’ purpose.

Pro

Up to six hours (count on 4-5 hours)

Uses any audio/video recording app on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux etc

World’s smallest Lavalier mic

AI noise cancellation

Voice change

Con

None – it is perfect for what it was intended for



