Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (QC II) – premium BT, ANC earphones (review)

The Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (QC II) is its premium Bluetooth ANC earphone (buds) that may just take the ANC crown from Sony’s WF-1000XM4. Not only that, but they are 30% smaller/lighter than the QC I, and its CustomTune audio optimises the sound for your ears.

In my opinion, there are only three premium earphones worth looking at – these, Sony WF-1000XM4 (Sony WF-1000XM4 are remarkable BT, ANC earphones (long-term review), and Sennheiser Momentum 3 (Sennheiser True Wireless Momentum 3 BT/ANC earphones (review). Why?

All three have strengths and a few weaknesses.

Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (QC II) – excellent sound, BT SBC/AAC codecs, at least equal to Sony for ANC, 6-hour battery ANC, USB fast charge, IPX4 – good all-rounder

Sony WF01999XM4 – excellent sound, SBC/AAC/LDAC codecs, class-leading ANC, 8-hour battery ANC, USB/Qi wireless fast charge, IPX4 – good all-rounder

Sennheiser Momentum 3 – better sound than all, BT multi-point, aptX/Adaptive codecs, sound quality is more important than perfect ANC, 6-hour battery ANC, USB/Qi wireless fast charge, IPX4 – music quality, and aptX codecs are its strengths.

Whatever you select, you will be happy.

Australian review: Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (QC II)

Website Product Page Price RRP $429.95 Colours Triple Black or Soapstone Warranty 1-year Country of origin China Company Bose (Est 1964) by Amar Bose in 1964 in Framingham, Massachusetts. It is best known for its home audio systems and speakers, noise-cancelling headphones, professional audio products and automobile sound systems. Bose has a reputation for being particularly protective of its patents, trademarks, and brands and seldom reveals the specifications of its products. The majority owner is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. More CyberShack Bose news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. Bose does not provide detailed specifications, so our review is based on best estimates.

First Impression – Smaller, lighter and a small stalk – Pass+

As one who has used the Bose QC I and Sport earbuds (which are very good, too), I can immediately tell these are lighter and smaller. The main change is using both ear tips and stability bands (like Sennheiser) for a better fit without resorting to oversize tips to get the perfect seal for passive noise isolation.

Setup – App – Pass

Run the CustomTune fit test to check the seal (tone sweeps from right to left) and adjust the ANC filter.

The App needs work both on its feature set and reliability. Over three days, it was more often reporting the buds were offline than online, and some settings pages would not load. But when it worked, it was fine.

Comfort – Pass+

We tested the extent of the battery life with ANC for three days at six hours a day. These are 6.24g each and fit like a glove – not too deep in the inner ear. With S/M/L rear tips and stability bands, they are super comfortable and won’t fall out during exercise. IPX4 means sweat resistance.

Bose is more comfortable than Sony and on par with Sennheiser.

ANC (Quiet mode)

From the moment you fit them and use the App to enable ANC, you retreat into a world of silence. The ANC removes low rumble (a.k.a. aeroplane take-off), transit and traffic noise, and annoying office noise. With a good fit, they also control sound leakage very well. There is a slider to adjust the amount of ANC, but we venture it is always at 100%.

It is equal to or better than Sony – I wish I could declare a winner here as they are so close. I am leaning toward Bose.

Aware mode (hear through) – Pass

The mics pick up your voice and others’ without being too selective about other ‘chit-chat’ nearby. It has ActiveSense (transparency) in Aware mode that, if enabled, does reduce background noise considerably at the expense of conversation. It is suitable for keeping aware of your surroundings.

While it is good, Sony is better.

Controls – Pass+

Use either earbud. Pause/play, track forward and back, ANC mode, and voice assistant (default to the phone) can all be accessed with a combination of short or long presses.

Volume is changed by sliding your finger up and down either earbud.

Hands-free – Pass(able)

The mics pick up your voice well, but callers said there was ‘tunnel’ noise as if the mic was too far away. Voice is clear if you are in a quiet, non-windy place. Bose needs to do some firmware work here.

Sony has an edge here.

How do they sound? Pass+

Bose appears to have moved away from what it wants you to hear to a more neutral sound signature that you can tailor via an EQ to your likes.

At first, I found it a little mid-bass heavy (thump, not whump), but it does not overwhelm the balanced mids and crisp treble.

There is excellent left/right separation, but as with all closed-back ANC earphones, the sound stage is inside your ears. Dolby Atmos content does widen the stage a little.

The EQ is limited, and you cannot save it as a pre-set.

Battery – Pass+

Bose claims up to six hours (at 50% volume) with a case that holds up to three extra charges. A 20-minute charge gives 2 hours of listening. A full bud charge is one hour, and the case takes three hours.

Over three days, we got 6.5, 6.6 and 6.7 hours of listening at about 75% volume.

Latency – Pass+

We cannot accurately measure latency, but the Bose was perfect for video lip-sync.

Issues to be aware of

The right bud is the master – you can’t use the left one alone

BT 5.3 should support multi-point (pairing to two host devices), but we could not get that to work or fast pair with Android and Windows.

SBC and AAC are lossy codecs (which most listener use anyway), but the Momentum 3 wins hands down the best on aptX codecs and music quality. Sony gets an honourable mention if you can use its LDAC codec.

No Qi charge – a deal breaker for some.

Can’t save custom presets for later use

CyberShack’s view – Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (QC II) cut the noise and walk the walk

I have all three premium buds on the test bed. Where Sony WF-1000XM4 may have been the best all-rounder (sound, hands-free, ANC), Bose QuietComfort II (QC II) has exceeded them for comfort, fit, equal sound and better ANC.

My choice is still the Sennheiser Momentum 3, if only for music quality, aptX codecs, comfort, the App, warranty, and BT multi-point.

So, consider all three – Bose has an excellent product you will be very happy with.

Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (QCII)

Bose does not disclose full specifications.

Earphone comparison chart Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (QCII) STYLE Buds In-ear Sports (with wing) Stability bands IP rating IPX4 sweat resistant Ear-tip type Silicon Colour Triple Black or Soapstone Class Premium CONNECTION Bluetooth BT 5.3 Codecs SBC, AAC A2DP, HFP Yes True Wireless Uses Qualcomm S5 audio chip (strange, no aptX) Google Fast Pair No Windows Swift pair No Multipoint No, and no NFC pair SIZE Weight each gram 6.24g CONTROLS Type Touch – can be customised Auto pause Yes NOISE ANC Adaptive with slider Ambient passthrough AdaptiveSelect mode as well Conversation mode Selectable Game mode 63ms (Qualcomm S5 spec) AUDIO Speaker size mm Not disclosed Frequency response Not disclosed BATTERY Case charge type (USB or Qi) USB-C only Case size/weight 59.4 H x 66.3 W x 26.7 D mm (59.8 g) Charge voltage rating 5V/1A Battery time ANC off Not disclosed Battery time ANC on 7 Additional battery time in case hours 24 ANC on Charge time in case 1hr (20 min = 120 min use) Case charge time 3 hours Mic Number on each bud 3 x noise-cancelling

1 x Voice beamforming Other No VOICE ASSISTANT Type Depends on the host smartphone or device APP Bose Music Features Reasonably comprehensive EQ 3 band but cannot save new pre-set Find my buds Yes Other Spatial No OS support Android and iOS, as well as any BT host device SPECIAL FEATURES Ear fit test

General

GENERAL Website Product Page and manual Warranty 12-months Price $429.95 From Bose online and approved retailers Accessories included USB-A to USB-C cable 30cm

S/M/L silicon ear tips

S/M/L silicon stability tips MISSING Qi charge Left bud mono use Multipoint pairing NFC pairing Qualcomm aptX codecs

Rating Explanation

Features 9 Has everything Value 9 At this level, you may want to look at the Sony WF-1000XM3, OPPO Enco X Dynaudio, Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Sennheiser Momentum 3 Performance 9 Good all-rounder with the best ANC Ease of use 9 Call quality is variable to generally good. Design 9 Small and light. Score /10 9

Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (QC II) $429.95 9 Features 9.0/10

















Vaue 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros The best earbud ANC so far

Very comfortable, secure fit and does not fit too far inside the ear canal

Neutral sound signature and App EQ are a good start

Responsive touch controls

Bose will add more fesatures via the App Cons Hands-free could be better

No Qi wireless charge

Right bud is the master in mono use

Can’t save EQ profiles in the App

App can be flakey