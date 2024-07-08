Bluetti AC200L 2400W/2048Wh – portable power station with excellent run time (off-grid review)

The Bluetti AC200L 2400W/2048Wh portable power station can be upgraded to 8192Wh with optional battery packs. Its most significant feature is a 3600W powerlifting mode to handle momentary peaks for resistive loads.

Let’s briefly segue and refer back to our popular guide Portable Power Stations – power on the go. A few things are not negotiable when buying a portable power station.

First, it is essential to use safe lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4 or LFP) batteries instead of the highly flammable lithium-ion batteries used in cheaper brands. ✅Bluetti only offers LiFePO4 and has excellent safety charging mechanisms.

Second, battery capacity (Wh) is often misunderstood. Our retail spies state that the biggest issue for consumers is understanding their load needs and buying the right capacity. ✅This is Bluetti’s largest consumer model, and its capacity can be expanded 3x with optional batteries.

Third, Warranty and company-owned local support are essential. The cheaper brands offer a shorter warranty and use third-party support. ✅Bluetti provides a 5-year warranty, uses quality LiFePO4 batteries with at least 3,000 charge cycles (10 years), and has a service centre in Chatswood, NSW. If it requires a return, it will arrange collection, inspection, and return to you.

Who uses portable power stations?

CyberShack began covering portable power stations – its off-grid category – in early 2023 after reader Troy contacted us to see if we had any advice. That started the guide (continually updated), and we started reviewing off-grid from EcoFlow, Anker, NRGVault, and others.

More importantly, we started to see this emerging category take off, and we realised that it was not a matter of who uses them but what use you have for properly sized portable power station.

We won’t go into a full list, but here are a few:

Jim uses a small 268Wh for a CPAP machine (no power point near the bed)

Tradie Alan upgraded from a 403Wh to a 2000Wh for site use and charging power tools. The 403Wh was insufficient and is now used as a backup.

Boatie John uses a 768Wh on the boat to power a portable TV/DVD for up to two weeks and a pressure washer. He recharges it with 12V while cruising. He started with a 573Wh, which he now has in his motorhome, and charges it from solar panels and 12V.

4WD Camper Brad has a 768Wh and solar panel kit that is perfect for the weekend off-road. He would love the 2048Wh version, but at 28.3kg, it’s just a little large for humping around.

The local store uses a 2000Wh as a UPS to a 10A (peak) chest freezer.

Reviewer Ray (that’s me) experienced considerable reliability issues with internet access. I use a 204Wh to run 83W of routers and switches. Since setting this up as a UPS, there has not been a single environmental issue, meaning rebooting regularly is unnecessary. I also use a 768Wh as a UPS to power CyberShack’s production PCs and printers and to provide USB-C, USB-A, and 12V DC power when required for testing (its readout accurately identifies power use). Finally, I use it and a portable fridge when travelling distances by car.

The point is that none of the above had even considered a portable power station before helping me to review different brands and models. We see many power banks being used in Hawkesbury flood-affected areas.

As Brad states

I never realised how useful, no, indispensable, a portable power station is for camping, blackouts, and stable portable power out and about and at home. It is my must-have of the year.

Australian Review: BLUETTI AC200L portable power station

Reviews are 100% independent, and vendors cannot purchase them! Bluetti has more site coverage as its review program is well organised.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. For 2024 reviews, we use a pass mark of 70/100. Earlier reviews were 80/100, so subtract 10 points from these for parity.

First Impression – Pass+

Bluetti takes a no-nonsense approach. The Bluetti AC200L has a rugged grey ABS-textured case, integrated top-side handles, and clearly labelled front ports. For this model, all input ports are on the left side. There are also right and left-side cooling vents. This model has water-resistant rubber covers for all ports.

On the front is a very informative colour LCD screen, three buttons below (DC, USB, and AC) and various ports (see later).

A key feature is that it can be expanded with up to two more battery packs to 8192Wh.

Let’s get down to economics – Exceed

We use a few metrics to assess economics.

The first is based on capital costs; the more capacity you want, the higher the costs.

Cost per watt-hour (Wh) at RRP/special price is $1.46/1.17. This is well within the range for larger capacity units.

Cost per full recycle charge (3000+ battery life) RRP/Special $1/.80 cents is well within range for larger capacity units. The 3000+ estimates are based on full recharge cycles before the battery starts to hold less charge. Note that some brands claim that LiFePO4 holds 4000 or 5000+ charges because the battery has years of useful life. In reality, these base life on a Depth of Discharge of about 80% (90/10%) usable capacity, whereas Bluetti bases it on 95% (100/5%).

The next metric is more about usability and efficiency. The salesperson usually cannot tell you the actual inverter efficiency (converting DC battery to AC Power) and the usable battery capacity (DOD or Depth of Discharge is typically 80% or 95% in Bluetti’s case).

Let’s explain usable battery capacity (also known as operation time)

Assume we have a single 100W incandescent bulb. Bluetti clearly states that battery capacity (2048Wh) x DOD (95%) x inverter efficiency (93%)/ Light bulb wattage (100) + unit consumption (12W) = hours of use (16.116).

Now, many other brands use a lower 80% DOD, and the inverter efficiency is closer to 85-87%. That equals 12.72 hours. Ergo, the Bluetti is about 30% more efficient overall (in this instance).

It is the same as petrol consumption—litres per 100km. If all else is equal, the more efficient it is, the better.

Setup – App or built-in settings

The Bluetti AC200L has a choice of Bluetooth (set up as a standard BT device) or Wi-Fi via a home network. It requires internet access as data is processed via Bluetti servers but allows you to access the device/s remotely.

You don’t need to use the app; however, it is the only way to update firmware. It is benign, only collecting information required to set up and offer an easier way to control the power station.

On-device, you can press and hold the DC and AC buttons to enter the settings menu. The DC button then cycles through mains frequency, charging speed, Power Lifting mode, Eco mode, and Bluetooth. The AC button selects each setting.

LCD information – excellent and accurate

I won’t go into details here as the image below is self-explanatory. I want to comment on the excellent accuracy in current (W) measurement and time for charge and discharge (at the current rate).

In our fixed discharge tests (100-1000W), the device accurately identified the load and estimated the remaining time within 10 minutes.

Our variable tests (120-245W TV) show the remaining time at the current use and, after a time, appear to show time based on average Wh device use.

Inverter Real capacity

The Bluetti AC200L is marketed as a 2400W inverter. We assume that is at 240V/10A/2400W@60Hz. Australian voltage is 230W/10A/2300W@50Hz, so it has slightly less (2000) inverter wattage. It doesn’t matter, as the battery capacity remains fixed.

We must also assume that the 3600W power lift may be slightly less (3000) on 50Hz output. Take care with inductive loads from pumps, washing machines, compressors (not inverters), refrigerators, power tools, and microwave ovens, where they draw a larger load to start and then settle to the rated load.

Don’t be concerned – all brands use the 60Hz specs. As shown earlier, this has a 93% DC to AC conversion efficiency rating. Many brands do not state the rating but are between 75% and 90%.

Also, note this inverter’s Eco mode. Many brands of inverters default to always on and can drain batteries in days. Bluetti’s Eco mode senses when there is no load and turns AC (and DC) off. If you need constant on, change the setting. The only caveat we have found is if the DC load is <60W, Eco mode can cut in.

Not that when using DC, there is no inverter loss, so you get a longer time for DC loads.

Ports – Exceed

It is nice to see rubber caps on all ports to improve water resistance. It does not have an IP rating, although some models have IP65, e.g. AC240 2400W/1,536Wh. In any case, this needs to operate out of direct weather.

Four 230V AU sockets share 2300W. The LCD readout shows combined AC output. If you want to know what each device draws, plug them in separately. This is pure sine wave power.

2 x USB-C each capable of PD 3.0 DC 20V/5A/100W. Take care that if you use a 2 or 3W cable, the maximum is 40/60W.

2 x USB-A each capable of QC 3.0 5V/3A/15W or 9V/2A/18W or 12V/1.5A/18W.

12V utility (cigarette lighter) DC 12V/10A/120W

48V DC capable of 44.8-57.6V/8A. Charging RV and house batteries requires $339 D40 DC to 12VDC for up to 400W.

Charging modes – Exceed

It offers Standard (1200W), Turbo (2400W) and Silent (800W) charge modes.

230V AC power. Standard 1200W mode is kinder to batteries and takes about 1.8 hours,

Turbo mode (2400W) requires either 230V/10A/2300W inputs or 230V power for 1200W, and another source like solar (1200W) charges to 80% capacity in about 45-50 minutes.

Solar: It has a built-in MPPT controller to directly connect 12-45V/15A panels with a maximum output of 1200W. We did not test this, but in previous tests (ideal conditions), it can charge in about 2.5 hours.

Car Charging: It will charge at a maximum of 96W (12V/8A/96) and can handle overvoltage when a car is moving. It automatically disconnects if the charge falls below 10.5V to protect the car battery. We also tested this in a boat with a 12V outlet. 12V charging is slow, taking over 20 hours. It is good for a top-up.

Generator: Same as 230V AC, but there is a setting to compensate for a generator’s variable power (Grid Adaptive Mode)

Lead-acid battery charging: Same as car/solar charging connecting to the DC/PV port.

It also supports scheduled or off-peak charging to use lower grid rates.

UPS and Pass through – Exceed

As mentioned in use cases, these make excellent Uninterruptable Power Supplies with a <20ms cutover. More than that, the AC output is pure sine wave suitable for sensitive equipment. You would be amazed at some of the poor quality, variable voltage, spike-laden and dirty AC that comes via the grid, which this cleans beautifully.

Modified Sine Wave works but is not for equipment sensitive to power variations. Pure Sine Wave is perfect.

LiFePO4 Battery Expansion – Not Tested

It can be seamlessly expanded through the Battery Expansion port via one $1999 B230 2048Wh, two $4798 B210 (4300Wh) and two $5798 B300 (6144Wh) batteries. Prices are RRP, and there are good bundle discounts.

The AC200L handles charging, load balancing, and battery health, and each battery adds about 4-6 hours to charge times. Alternatively, they can be charged independently with a DC 500W input from Solar, Car, lead-acid batteries, etc.

Additional batteries do not increase the power lift mode; some have additional DC outputs. The batteries weigh 20-30kg each.

Safety – Exceed

This warrants further reinforcement in light of all the lithium-ion battery fires. This is LiFePO4, which is far safer than Li-Ion and does not succumb to thermal runaway. Many lower-cost brands use Li-Ion, which CyberShack will not review. Read Is there a safe way to charge Lithium-ion batteries?

Bluetti includes substantial battery management system protection mechanisms against overtemperature, short circuits, overload and low voltage. In any case, you should observe care when charging and check if the unit gets overly hot.

And that brings me to another safety issue. Bluetti uses a 4S (4 battery banks in serial) to get a 51.2V/40A/2048 output. Many competitors use a cheaper 4S/4P of 4 x 3.2V/12.8V x 4 serial banks to get a 12.8V/160A/2048W output.

Noise/Heat – Pass+

It is about 25 dB in silent charge mode. The noise increases progressively to about 40 in standard charge modes or when using the AC inverter. It is not a constant noise.

The fan exhaust seldom reaches 40° – most of the time, it is close to ambient temperature.

It does not have an IP rating, so it must always be kept under cover.

Inbox

Bluetti AC200L

230V to three-pin charge cable

12V Utility socket to two-pin cable

12V DC XT90 to two-pin cable

Solar charge MC4 cable to two-pin cable

Ground screw (for permanent installation)

Cable bag and manual

The cables are proprietary to the AC200L, so do not lose them.

Tests

The real issue is how many watts it uses per hour (or minute) and how many devices you want to power. Fortunately, the Bluetti AC200L LCD readout tells you how many watts and how long it will last. Here are a few examples:

Using AC inverter DOD Efficiency Usable Wh inc 12W base load 2048 Wh 95.00% 93.00% 1797.408 LED light 5 359.48 hours Smartphone 5000mA or 18Wh 18 99.856 times Laptop 50Wh 50 35.95 times Portable Fridge 50 litre 45 39.94 hours Portable fridge freezer 50 litre 60 29.96 hours Small fridge 150 11.98 hours but assumes the compressor is always on CPAP 40 44.94 hours TV 55″ SDR free-to-air 100 17.98 hours assumes constant drain, but TV drain is variable TV 65″ HDR streaming 200 8.98 ditto NBN Modem/Router/Switch/Google speaker combo 80 22.47 hours Dual 32″ monitors and 100W Desktop PC 250 7.19 hours Electric jug 2000 0.90 hours Slow cooker 200 9.00 hours Air fryer 2000 0.9 Depending on the temperature – 200° consumes about 1780W Microwave 1200W 1200 1.50 Depends on wattage and cooking settings

CyberShack’s view – The Bluetti AC200L 2400W/2048Wh is impressive – the best tested to date.

There is only one thing I would love for the Bluetti AC200L is an IP65 or higher water-resistance rating, but I understand the design constraints.

It is no-nonsense, well-made, with a great warranty and local support. I am confident it will last 5 to 10 years.

I can’t complain about the hernia-inducing 420mm × 280mm × 366.5mm x 28.3kg because I know how many 3.8V LiFePO4 batteries it takes to make a 51.2V/40A/2048W battery – heaps.

Apart from the proprietary input connectors (which I understand too), it is a pretty perfect practical portable power plant (how is that for alliteration?).

As I said at the beginning, think about how you could use a portable power station. How about round the pool area to power music or even an electric grill? What about in the garage, where you may only have one 10A power point? Are you a camper/caravan/motorhome user?

Bluetti gets CyberShack’s safe buy approval.

Bluetti AC200L ratings

For 2024 reviews, we use a pass mark of 70/100. Earlier reviews were 80/100, but we needed more headroom to reward excellence and class-leading features.

Features: 85 – The Bluetti range shares many common features and the app. It is about how much power you need (like what size petrol tank you need).

Value: 80—According to our retail spies, the biggest issue is undersizing Watt-hours and expecting a lower capacity unit to do it all. You get what you pay for—it is competitively priced and delivers superior usable capacity than many competitors.

Performance: 85 – Accurate readings, not overstating run times, and better specs make this one of the highest-performing power banks we have seen.

Ease of Use: 85—It is dead simple, and the LCD readout should be the one to measure competitors by. The app is unnecessary, and Wi-Fi remote use is a nice feature. The five-year warranty and local support give peace of mind.

Design: 80 – practical, able to stand rough use and well-made. An IP rating would have gained a lot of extra points.

Bluetti AC200L video – note that the earlier version is shown