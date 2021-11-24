ATEN USB-C Travel Dock UH3239 (review)

The ATEN USB-C Travel Dock UH3239 stands out for two reasons. First, it has 4K HDMI 2.0, USB-C (upstream pass-through charging or downstream USB-C 3.1), SD and microSD. Next, it has a solid aluminium case with a quality we have come to expect Aten.

ATEN (Est 1979) earned its stripes with professional AV capture and enterprise data centres racks and KVM switches. From a consumer perspective, you can’t do better.

The ATEN USB-C Travel Dock UH3239 is an update to its UH3238 that has a fixed USB-C port on the dock body that could obscure other ports. Although the UH3238 does support 4K@60Hz video and 100W upstream charging.

ATEN USB-C Travel Dock UH3239

Website here Price $79 Warranty 2-years From Buy ATEN from computer retailers and Umart online Colour Anodised silver Size 13.30 x 3.60 x 1.10 cm x 80g Company Simply Better Connections is the heart of the ATEN brand. Est 1979 in the US produces a vast range of KVM, professional audio/video, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables and dongles. More Cybershack dock news and reviews

Ports a plenty

It is a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) dock and connects to the host computer via a 55cm USB-C 60W rated cable. That means you can power most 13” Windows Ultra-book and MacBook using an external USB-C PD charger.

It has an HDMI 2.0 HDCP 2.2 port for up to 4K@30fps. This uses ALT DP audio/video stream (from Intel Core 7th Gen or later) that USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 host port. As you will likely connect this to a single TV or monitor, that is all you need.

There are 2 x USB-A and 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, but these all share data bandwidth and power. The dock uses 5V/3A/15W – any USB-C host port should support this.

If upstream powered, the dock takes 15W, leaving the balance for the host computer. Upstream power is PD 2.0 5V, 12V, 15V, 20V to 3A. You can safely use 65W or higher rated Limited Power Source (LPS-certified) chargers.

SD and MicroSD support are to V5.0. Depending on the card type, it supports from 2GB to 2TB.

Tests

We have checked all ports under load. If downstream powered, the combined USB ports max out at 5V/1.5A/7.5W.

Data transfer speeds appear to max out at about 2Gbps full-duplex (the remainder is for the video/audio stream).

It can support 1920×1080@60Hz as well.

Compatibility

Windows 10, Android (If it has a USB-C 3.2 Gen port), MacBook and some USB-C iPads. It will also work on a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.

Cybershack take – another excellent ATEN device

The new cabled design is better as it does not obstruct other ports.

ATEN USB-C Travel Dock UH3239 $79 9.4 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Design 10.0/10

















Pros Great quality and fair price

2-year warranty

Makes the best use of the 5GBps video/audio/data stream

Also Thunderbolt 3 or 4 compatible Cons None