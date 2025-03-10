ASUS Zenbook A14 UX3407 OLED – Windows Copilot + Snapdragon (first look)

The ASUS Zenbook A14 UX3407 OLED is part of its Qualcomm Snapdragon X range for Windows Copilot+ PC.

It comes with the Snapdragon X Plus in the UX307QA and X Elite in the UX3407RA models. It is not ASUS’s first entrant. The VIVOBOOK S55O7Q was released in July last year, and it also has new Intel Core and AMD Ryzen AI Copilot+ PCs.

What is Copilot+ PC?

Importantly, it is not CoPilot, a generative AI chatbot. It is a new PC (or laptop) breed designed explicitly for AI efficiency, including running Copilot and AI apps.

At its most basic level, it is Windows running on a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM processor with a Neural processor Unit (NPU). Together with the CPU and GPU, it is capable of AI processing at up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second). It must have at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Think of it as a more powerful mobile phone processor because it is based on that – not the traditional x86 Intel/AMD processors and instruction sets, although these companies now offer AI processors that meet or exceed 40 TOPS.

It runs many x86 apps in PRISM emulation (which can be slow) but mostly prefers x64 ARM apps. Microsoft has mandated that most popular x86 apps must be rewritten to natively support 64-bit ARM.

CyberShack’s view is that Windows on ARM is not for power users or those who rely on specific x86 software. However, it is fine for those who use Microsoft 365 and modern apps.

First Look: ASUS Zenbook A14 UX3407 OLED – Windows Copilot + Snapdragon

We put laptops and PCs through about 70 tests; regrettably, we wont finish these by the release date. The UX3407 models/variations go on sale on 11 March.

ASUS Zenbook A14 UX3407 base specs

Screen 14” 1920 x 1200, 16:10 Non-touch OLED 60Hz, 10-bit/2.07 billion colours, 100% DCI-P3 400 nits (600 peak HDR) Processor QA model Snapdragon X Plus X1 26 100 8-core 2.97GHz or X1P 42/100 8-core 3.2GHz RA model Snapdragon X Elite X1E 78 100 12-core 3.4GHz and faster GPU Both have 45 TOPS Comms QA – Wi-Fi 6E AXE, BT 5.2 RA – Wi-Fi 7 BE, BT 5.4 ALL USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps 2 x USB-C 4.0 40Gbps with Alt DP, audio/video/data/charge HDMI 2.1 TDMS 3.5mm 4 pole audio/mic Memory 16 or 32GB LPDDR5X SSD 512GB or 1TB PCIe 4.0 Battery 48Wh or 70Wh battery and 65 or 90W AC adapter (can use passthrough power). Claim up to 32 hours, 70W battery 150nits, and balanced mode. Size 31.07 x 21.39 x 1.34 ~ 1.59 cm x between 900-1009g US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard Ceraluminum lid, desk and base Other Windows 11 Home IR Windows Hello 1080p Camera and mic Stereo speakers Iceland Gray or Zabriskie Beige Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, 1.3mm throw and touchpad My ASUS app Website Australian Range (look for Zenbook UX307 Copilot+PC

US Website (care this uses US prices and may not have the same models)

Price

$1999 UX3407QA-QD105 16/512GB

$2399 UX3407RA-QD008W 16GB/1TB

$2599 UX3407RA-QD011W 32GB/1TB

CyberShack’s ASUS VIVOBOOK S5507Q Copilot+ Snapdragon X Elite review provides more insight into Windows on ARM.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au