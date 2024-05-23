Arzopa Z1RC 16.1” 2.5K portable monitor – more screen estate for you (computer)

The Arzopa Z1RC 16.1” 2.5K portable monitor is one of a range of portable USB-C and mini-HDMI display panels. It is small and light, perfect for travel or extra screen space on your desk.

The Z1RC (who dreams up these names?) uses a non-touch, 8-bit+2 FRC/1.07m colour, 16:10, 2.5K, QHD, 2560 x 1600p, 60Hz IPS panel with 100% sRGB. Specs show 500 nits SDR (that is full screen) brightness and 1200:1 contrast (higher than similar monitors).

Australian Review: Arzopa Z1RC 16.1” 2.5K portable monitor

Website Company

Product page

Price as of 22 May 2024 RRP $291 but on sale at $214 – freight extra
Warranty 12-month ALC if purchased from Amazon, or you can extend it to 24 months at no cost if you buy from Arzopa. 30-day return warranty
Inbox Panel
Cables: Approx 1m USB-C to USB-C cable 3W USB-A to USB-C cable Mini-HDMI to USB-C cable
Made in China
Company ARZOPA (Est. 2020) is a high-tech enterprise with multiple patents. It has branches in Hong Kong, the United States, Spain, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and more (60+ countries via Amazon as well). It has now become a recognised brand of portable monitors.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Pass+

I had never heard of Arzopa and was curious to see one first-hand. Its website presents well; they assure me that any products requiring RCM C-Tick have it, and shopping on Amazon AU (or Direct) gives added security. Finally, the verified user reviews were positive, so we agreed to review the flagship Arzopa Z1RC 16.1” 2.5K model.

As this is an external monitor, a touch panel is unnecessary, which would prevent it from being USB-C 5V/1A/5W powered anyway.

It appears well-made. It has a 20mm wide kickstand (more on that later), and Windows sees it as 10-bit and supports HDR video streaming and HDR upscale.

Screen – Pass+

It is a WQXGA 2560 x 1600, 188ppi, 500 nits peak, 1200:1 contrast, 8bit+2 FRC/1.07 billion colour, 100% sRGB, 60Hz, IPS LCD with a low glare Haze 40%, 3H hard coating. It is likely a BOE NE160QDM-N61.

Tests

Nits full-screen SDR: 476

Nits HDR peak in 5-10% window: 512

Windows sees it as 10-bit, HDR capable, 412 nits peak

sRGB gamut: 102%

DCI-P3 (not claimed) 88%

Delta e2.7 (<4 is good)

Contrast 1196:1

Colour temperature: 6800K (can be adjusted)

Viewing Angle: 135° horizontal and 140° portrait (off 90° before colour shift or washout)

Panel: WLED (White LED 30,000-hour life) edge-lit backlight and RGB Vertical stripe

Google TV and Fire TV 4K – works via HDMI female to mini-HDMI adapter. Presents as 1080p, 16:10 full screen.

This is not a low-cost panel, so it makes Arzopa excellent value.

OSD – Pass+

A lot of thought has gone into this On-Screen menu – most portable screens have few options for customisation and calibration of:

Brightness, contrast, ECO, DCR (auto-adjusts backlight to content) and Sharpness

Colour temperature – User (individual RGB(, sRGB, warm and cool presets

OSD settings – language, position, transparency and panel reset to defaults.

Aspect 4:3 or 16:10, HDR mode (auto, 2084, off)

Signal source (auto or select USB or HDMI), Low Blue Light, volume and mute

Build – Pass+

Well-made, alloy case, 20mm kickstand that can be used portrait (cables come out of the top side) or landscape).

Speakers – Passable

It has 2 x 1W speakers on the left and right (landscape) frame.

As expected, these micro, side-firing speakers lack bass and late mids, making them suitable for clear voice. Note: The panel has a volume control, and it is independent of Windows. Set the maximum volume on the panel (OSD or rocker button), then use Windows to reduce that if necessary.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Starts long, slow build to 6kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow build Mid 400-1kHz Slow build High Mid 1-2kHz Slow build Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Linear decline to 20kHz. Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline Volume 83dB – fine for personal use. Sound Signature type Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but unpleasant as it makes most music sound tiny or hollow. Soundstage stereo It is not much larger than the panel despite side-firing speakers. Soundstage Dolby Atmos or 3D spatial If your host device supports Dolby Atmos or 3D spatial like DTS:X, it widens and heightens the sound stage. Comment The lack of bass and mids makes music unpleasant, tinny and hollow. Volume It maxes out at 85dB, which sounds substantial but is not focused on the viewer. Read How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide).

Compatibility – Pass+

It works on Mac, iPad, iPhone, X-Box, PS3/4/5 and Switch with the appropriate cables. No drivers are needed.

Power – Pass+

While Arzopa recommends a 5V/3A/15W power source, the interesting thing about this is that it only needs 5V/1A/5W (actually as low as 3.88W) as a monitor and 5V/2A/10W as a streaming TV HDR panel.

Most USB-C 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 or Gen 2 host computers can use Alt DP (audio/video/charge) and one cable. External power is only necessary for mini-HDMI use.

CyberShack’s view – The Arzopa Z1RC 16.1″ 2.5K is surprisingly good for the price – excellent

I did not expect too much from a relatively unknown brand (at least in Australia). There were no in-depth reviews (like this deep-dive review), and Amazon and other user reviews were very light on details.

The website looked good, but it is riddled with inaccuracies, which I have come to expect from countries where English is not the first language. For example, the product page calls it 8-bit, but you cannot have 1.07 billion colours unless it is 8-bit+2 FRC or 10-bit (in monitor speak the same result). In some places, it is 2K, and in others, 2.5K – this happens when details are copied from one page to another.

All specs in this review have been tested and verified.

The bottom line is that it is a very well-priced, 16.1” 2.5K IPS LCD and a perfect non-touch addition to expanding your desktop or for travel.

Arzopa Z1RC 16.1” 2.5K ratings (note that 70/100 is a pass mark)

Features: 80 – 2.5K, 500 nits, runs off USB-C voltage, OSD and customisations, and a decent-quality panel in an alloy case.

Value: 90 – at the special price, it is well below what you could expect to pay.

Performance: 90 Exceptional performance and colour accuracy align with a premium IPS LCD panel.

Ease of Use: 85 – plug and play

Design: 80—While it is well made, the 20mm kickstand ‘strip’ is not stable enough on uneven or soft surfaces. Arzopa has a $37 Adjustable tablet stand that may be more suitable for desktop use.

Arzopa Z1RC 16.1” 2.5K portable monitor RRP $299 but on special at $216 approx. 8.5 Features 8.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Well-made alloy case and kickstand

Colour-accurate sRGB and DCI-P3

HDR capable, 1.07 billion colours

OSD with fully customisable parameters

USB powered Cons Kickstand can be a little unstable

Use a slipcover if transporting this

None, really, at this price.