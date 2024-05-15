Anker MagGo 15W Qi2 Foldable, Pocket-sized 3-1 charger (smartphone)

The Anker MagGo 15W Qi2 is a foldable, pocket-sized charger for iPhone 12 or later with MagSafe charging, Apple Watch and AirPods 2 or later.

The key differences from many MagSafe Chargers are:

True 15W Qi2 MagSafe Charging (requires an iPhone that supports 15W or it charges at 7W)

Comes with a 40W USB-C charger and 1.5m 3W cable.

Qi2 and MFi certified (not Qi 7.5W).

2-year warranty.

MagSafe design allows it use as a desktop stand.

Folds down to less than a pack of cards

Australian Review: Anker MagGo 15W Qi2 Foldable, pocket-sized 3-in-1 charger SKU B2557T21

Website Product page Price $249.95 with free shipping. From Anker Australia online. Warranty 2-year ACL with local support. Made in China Company Anker (Shenzhen Oceanwing Smart Innovations Technology Co., Ltd) is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. More CyberShack Anker news and reviews

New Ratings Methodology 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence. Pre-2024 reviews tended to use 8+ as a pass.

What is Qi2?

Qi (pronounced chee) is intelligent wireless induction charging. The original standard could deliver up to 15W but invariably fell back to 5, 7.5 or 10W.

Qi2 (chee two) has a Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) based on Apple’s MagSafe (magnetic ring connection), which means greater efficiency (the device will always be aligned over the charging coil). The increased wattage, higher frequency, and efficiency mean faster charging.

Android devices with MagSafe technology are not far away. This year, we will see more MagSafe wireless charge accessories, like headphones.

First Impression – Compact and very usable – Pass+

The first thing to note is that it is for Apple MagSafe iPhones – there is no point trying to use it for Android devices (unless they have a MagSafe case or adapter).

The second thing to note is that 15W is for iPhones 13 or later with at least iOS 17.4. iPhone 12 has MagSafe but is limited to 7.5W.

You can use MagSafe devices in landscape or portrait mode too – great for a bedside table.

It comes with a handy 40W charger that can deliver 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 12V/3A/36W, 15V/2.66A/39.9W, and 20V/2A/40W. A 1.5M USB-C to USB-C 3W cable is included. The charger intelligently delivers the necessary voltage. The more devices (3-in-1) it charges, the more power it needs. The phone charge only needs 20W, and all three devices need 30W+.

Size – Pass+

It is 80 x 60 x 20mm x 200g, plus the charger and cable.

Safety – Pass+

Safety protocols have been improved, although Qi was the safest way to charge compatible devices. It is also backward-compatible with Qi, although you may need to buy a Qi2-compatible case.

Anker has Active Shield, which measures temperature 3 million times daily and maintains the optimal charge speed and temperature. It also detects foreign objects (you can’t charge your keys) over current, voltage, and radiation shielding.

You cannot use MagSafe charging with metal cases, magnets, pop grips, credit cards, etc.

Tests – Pass+

Sorry, but we don’t do Apple, so we begged, borrowed and gladly returned some Apple test devices.

iPhone 12 charged at 7.5W: 30 minutes to 30% and 60 minutes to 50%

iPhone 15 charged at 15W: 30 minutes to 45% and 60 minutes to 75%

Apple iWatch series 9: 30 minutes to 47%

AirPod – not tested.

Qi2 significantly speeds up charging on compatible devices

CyberShack’s view – Anker MagGo 15W Qi2 Foldable is a pocket rocket – charger that is

You will see many Qi2 chargers this year, so it’s essential to look for Qi2-certification and MFi Apple certification. As this is for use in Australia, it must also have an RCM C-Tik certification.

Anker has particular expertise in charging and cables and holds all three certifications – one of the few that has bothered to do the right thing. Most brands (even the big ones) trick users by stating, ‘Work with Qi2-certified devices’ – the charger is not certified. Look for the words ‘certified’.

Rating

Features: 90 – three-in-one design, 40W charger, cable inbox, and folds to less than a pack of cards.

Value: 85 – It is not cheap, but it is one of the few Qi2-certified devices. It is good value if you use the 3-in-1 features.

Performance: 90 – Definitely faster with Qi2 compatible devices than Qi.

Ease of Use – 95 – A complete package with charger and cable. Plug and play.

Design – 95 – an innovative folding design that works as a flat pad, desktop stand, and fold-out watch charger.

Anker MagGo 15W Qi2 Foldable, Pocket-sized 3-1 charger $249.95 9.1 Features 9.0/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Design 9.5/10

















Pros Genuine Qi2, MFi, and RCM C-Tick certification

Very safe way to charge Lithium-Ion batteries

Faster charging and backwards compatible

AirPod charge pad can charge any Qi earphones

Visual Blue LED indicates charging Cons None, really, unless you are on a tight budget