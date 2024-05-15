Anker MagGo 10K Qi2 power bank – 15W Qi2 wireless power bank (off-grid)

The Anker MagGo 10K Qi2 power bank is a 10,000mAh power bank and 15W Qi2 charger for compatible iPhones and Android smartphones. It will charge an iPhone 12 or later up to two times.

This is unique. iPhone 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging from this power bank takes 40 minutes to reach up to 50% charge. Qi2 is intelligent charging, making it safer and faster. And you can use it on the go—it snaps onto the iPhone as an instant emergency battery (who has never run out of battery at an inconvenient time on an iPhone?) or has a desk stand for the bedside table or food tray on a long-haul flight.

The key differences from many 10K power banks are:

True 15W Qi2 MagSafe Charging (requires an iPhone that supports 15W or it charges at 7.5W)

Qi2 and MFi 15W certified (not Qi 7.5W).

Charge the power bank and Qi2 7.5W charge the phone simultaneously.

10,000 mAh capacity (62% energy efficient and provides 6-7000mAh – within spec)

Charges from a 5V/3A/15W to 9V/3A/27W PD or PPS charger

Informative LCD readout shows power bank percentage and approximate remaining or charging time

2-year warranty.

MagSafe design allows its use as a desktop stand in landscape and portrait.

Folds flat to less than a pack of cards

Australian review: Anker MagGo 10K 2 power bank – 15W Qi2 wireless charger SKU A1654H11

Website Product page

Manual Price $149.95 with free shipping From Anker Australia online Warranty 2-years ACL with local support Made in China Company Anker (Shenzhen Oceanwing Smart Innovations Technology Co., Ltd) is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. More CyberShack Anker news and reviews

New Ratings Methodology 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence. Pre-2024 reviews tended to use 8+ as a pass.

First Impression – Small and powerful Qi2 and power bank – Pass+

This is small and portable, 110 x 70 x 20mm x 250g. Of course, you need to charge it, and you can use any 15W or higher charger and 3A cable.

I want to talk about power banks in general. When you see something advertised as 10,000mAh (or more), you naturally think that is the capacity and that it will recharge your 5,000mAh phone twice. This is wrong for several reasons.

First, all brands or banks nominally use 3.85V lithium-ion batteries. In this case, two cells are in parallel and serial (2P1S) for an output of 7.7V/5000mA/38.5W—a total of 10,000mA. Using Ohm’s law, that is about 5V/6500mAh.

Second, when you charge a power bank, energy efficiency is lost. In other words, to get 10,000mAh in, you might have to use 15,000mAh of power.

Third, there is a loss in Qi2 charging.

So, it is safe to assume that a 10000mAh battery can Qi2 recharge about 6200-6500mAh.

Qi2 Charge – Pass+

Qi (pronounced chee) is intelligent wireless induction charging. The original standard could deliver up to 15W but invariably fell back to 5, 7.5 or 10W.

Qi2 (chee two) has a Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) based on Apple’s MagSafe (magnetic ring connection), which means greater efficiency (the device will always be aligned over the charging coil). The increased wattage, higher frequency, and efficiency mean faster charging.

Android devices with MagSafe technology are not far away. This year, we will see more MagSafe wireless charge accessories, like headphones.

Safety – Pass+

Safety protocols have been improved, although Qi was the safest way to charge compatible devices. It is also backward-compatible with Qi, although you may need to buy a Qi2-compatible case.

Anker has Active Shield, which measures temperature 3 million times daily and maintains the optimal charge speed and temperature. It also detects foreign objects (you can’t charge your keys) over current, voltage, and radiation shielding.

You cannot use MagSafe charging with metal cases, magnets, pop grips, credit cards, etc.

Test – Pass+

We tested with an iPhone 12 (7.5W) and an iPhone 15 (15W), and charge times were comparable to those of the Anker MagGo 15W Qi2 Foldable, Pocket-sized 3-1 charger (which appears to use the same circuitry and MagSafe charge pad).

The USB-C port can charge USB devices at up to 9/V/3A/27W – perfect for Samsung S24 Galaxy Ultra or other USB devices.

Charge time is about 2.5 hours. Typically, it charges at 9V/2A/18W.

CyberShack’s view – Anker MagGo 10K 2 power bank – 15W Qi2 wireless power bank is perfect for travellers.

First, it has Qi2-certification and MFi Apple certification. As it is for use in Australia, it also has an RCM C-Tik certification. You would be surprised how many power banks don’t have this.

I can see travellers using this as an easy way to overcome Apple’s dead battery syndrome.

Anker has particular expertise in charging and cables and holds all three certifications – one of the few that has bothered to do the right thing. Most brands (even the big ones) trick users by stating, ‘Work with Qi2-certified devices’ – the charger is not certified. Look for the words ‘certified’.

Rating

Features: 90 – 10,000mAh power bank, Qi2 charging and smaller than a pack of cards. The smart display and desktop stands are handy.

Value: 90 – It is a unique Qi2 and RCM C-Tick certified device.

Performance: 90 – Faster with Qi2 compatible devices than Qi. Within acceptable power bank specs.

Ease of Use – 95 – Plug and play. Use any 15W or greater charger—informative LCD readout.

Design – 95 – Qi2 works as a flat pad and desktop stand and has a battery backup.

Anker MagGo 10K Qi2 power bank – 15W Qi2 wireless power bank $149.95 9.2 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Design 9.5/10

















Pros Small and light

Qi2 and power bank overcome iPhone battery anxiety.

Qi2 is safer charging.

nformative LCD readout

Great traveller convenience - charge and use simultaneously. Cons None if you realise that you will get about 62% of 10,000mAh as a usable charge.